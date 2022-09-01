 Skip to content
(CNN)   Former New York Police Department officer Thomas Webster who was found guilty of all six charges against him for his actions on Jan. 6, has been sentenced to ten years in prison. "It is not until you arrived, Mr. Webster, that all hell broke loose"   (cnn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Webster, who spoke through tears before his sentence was handed down, asked Mehta for "mercy," saying that he "failed to have the courage to contain" himself that day.

He should have at least 2 extra years tacked on for the crocodile tears. Asshole.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least it's more time than I'd serve for getting caught with a joint in a national park. So that's refreshing.

But people like me normally just get out on the ground and killed for even looking at a cop funny, so seems light for the charges.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
self-defense against a police officer

Like that has ever been a thing.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY cop isn't going to enjoy 10 years in the federal pen.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
More of this, please.
 
twistedknickers [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not long enough but a good start.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Finding out is delicious for the appetizers.
Whar main course?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: NY cop isn't going to enjoy 10 years in the federal pen.


Are we sure it won't be house arrest in the DC Hilton or something like that?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
People who have accidentally voted illegally have gotten 5 years in jail.

/yes prison isn't jail
//this is still too light of a sentence in light of theirs
 
King Something
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
General population.

Tell the other inmates his (now former) line of employment.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ten years. Good.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good.  Rot forever, traitor.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anyone know if the Safer America Plan provides for a program that will eliminate white supremacy from law enforcement?

Seems to me having cops who are endorse violent extremism might be a problem when Biden wants to hire 100,000 more of them.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And for good measure, have the bailiff whack Thomas Webster's pee-pee!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Monroe told judge Mehta that Webster should be sentenced to time served for what he called "seconds of stupidity.""He's such a decent guy," Monroe said.No. No he's not.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: OdradekRex: NY cop isn't going to enjoy 10 years in the federal pen.

Are we sure it won't be house arrest in the DC Hilton or something like that?


Maybe he can get a cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center. I understand the old Jeffrey Epstein cell is available.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
JFC only a decade? *throws wrapped root beer barrel at monitor*
 
TheAntiElite
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Webster, who spoke through tears before his sentence was handed down, asked Mehta for "mercy," saying that he "failed to have the courage to contain" himself that day.

He should have at least 2 extra years tacked on for the crocodile tears. Asshole.


Quoted as I lack sock puppets to use for additional upvotes.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Welcome to prison, Mr. Ex-Cop, sir.

PROTIP: Every meal you eat inside is going to have a 'secret ingredient' added in.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He flat out lied about what happened. I guess that only works if you're on duty.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is the first somewhat sufficient sentence I recall seeing for Jan 6th.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
[SPIFFY]
 
Summoner101
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: self-defense against a police officer

Like that has ever been a thing.


I believe the police call that resisting arrest
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Excellent.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Should've tripled it. Triple the chance that he gets shanked in prison for being a former pig.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
To my mind there's only one punishment appropriate to attempting to overthrow the government by force.

But 10 years is a decent start.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Webster, who spoke through tears before his sentence was handed down, asked Mehta for "mercy," saying that he "failed to have the courage to contain" himself that day.

He should have at least 2 extra years tacked on for the crocodile tears. Asshole.


Just put him in general pop, and it won't matter.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can never look at my kids the same way again," Webster said. "The way they look at me, it's different now. ... I was their hero until January 6.

They didn't know what and an Ahole he was until that day.  Now they truly see who he is.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Monroe also shifted the blame to former President Donald Trump and the Republican party for turning Webster, and "otherwise decent, law abiding individuals ... against fellow Americans."

Yerronner, my client didn't do it. But if he did do it, it was Trump's fault.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's an OK start but...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flypusher713
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These traitors who are ex military or cop ought to have their sentences doubled for the oath breaking.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
10 years feels like the minimum acceptable amount.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Republicans riot and murder cops.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Seconds of stupidly." Well now he can spend years in prison.
I can only hope that in prison cops are treated the same as pedophiles.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hope he can make friends behind bars. Heh heh...behind.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's a start.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bingethinker: He flat out lied about what happened. I guess that only works if you're on duty.


This.  I'm surprised he didn't try to claim qualified immunity, saying he was there in official capacity investigating a crime.

With the current SCOTUS, I'd give it a 50-50 chance of working.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Well, at least it's more time than I'd serve for getting caught with a joint in a national park. So that's refreshing.


That is the only thing on my criminal record. The ranger was a doppelganger for Richard Dreyfuss and a real jerk.. Thankfully the judge had better things to do and dismissed it promptly.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Webster, who spoke through tears before his sentence was handed down, asked Mehta for "mercy," saying that he "failed to have the courage to contain" himself that day.

He should have at least 2 extra years tacked on for the crocodile tears. Asshole.


Hey now, he is very very sorry that he got caught and punished.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good start.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I can never look at my kids the same way again," Webster said. "The way they look at me, it's different now. ... I was their hero until January 6.

They didn't know what and an Ahole he was until that day.  Now they truly see who he is.


CPS needs to be involved. These people have no business raising kids.
 
Kinematic Rock
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
LOL, the cop cried? He is lucky they don't put him in front of a squad as they should for all traitors.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can't verify, but Twitter accounts have said he cried like a biatch when the sentence was read.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
seconds of stupidity

How many seconds does it take to plan a course of action, collect arms and armor, and travel to DC in an attempt to overthrow the government?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So suspended without pay then?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Seconds of stupidly." . Who be the name of my first album.  Especially since I don't know how to play music
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Monroe also shifted the blame to former President Donald Trump .


Easy there pal.  You're going to ruin his shot at a pardon in a couple years.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I wonder where Webster dug up his defense attorney.
 
