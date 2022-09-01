 Skip to content
Russian cab company hacked and all available taxis sent to same place. Chaos ensues
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's funny right there.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to send Pootie some pizzas
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That backup was so bad that even the video started buffering.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS is how all wars should be fought
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of the traditional Yakkity Sax I want to think this was playing as the background comedic music
Dschinghis Khan - Moskau (Live 1979)
Youtube i0xOSxgs6w8
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uber and Lyft in a conspiracy!
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure this isn't Pootin desperately trying to get the fark outta Dodge before he loses even more? I mean all those stolen billions worth of opulence couldn't possibly fit in just one cab...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a classic move.

QI | How Do You Get The Most Famous House In Britain?
Youtube CAqCrRVguJo
 
chopit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now do it again.

Yep.  One more time...

Good. Wait a week.

And...
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on, subby, 'Cabularity ensues' was right there.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A very hansom headline subby.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Richard Pryor wanted for questioning

Richard Pryor - Computer Hacker - Superman 3
Youtube iLw9OBV7HYA
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like the final confrontation scene in Carry on Cabby.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taxi cab flash mob!  Why didn't anyone do this before?

/it's because we lack imagination and hacking skillz
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now thats funny
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, that's how most Farkers would fight. Just frustrate the hell out of your enemy until they feel as futile and useless as you do. Then make fun of them!!!
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now set off the air raid warnings....
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And outside a unremarkable building in Kyiv, passersby could not totally ignore the loud guffaw from within.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Someone maxed out the difficulty on this classic?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe Russia shouldn't start shiat it can't finish.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I need to send Pootie some pizzas


With pineapple
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.somethingawful.comView Full Size
 
