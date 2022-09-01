 Skip to content
(KCCI Des Moines)   Minister alive three days after being declared dead. This is not a repeat from 33 AD   (kcci.com) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, what happened in 33 AD?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing she didn't post on Facebook Dead.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Why, what happened in 33 AD?


Agrippina the Elder died.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't make this up, I cannot make this up.

Well, you did so I guess you can.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reports are that the minister was rather cross...
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why they should always try a test tickle.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Why, what happened in 33 AD?


If you really don't know, that's when they suspect Jesus died and rose from the dead.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Sin'sHero: Why, what happened in 33 AD?

Agrippina the Elder died.


Also: Some Jew-ish* guy got some sense nailed into him.

*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Informative post being done, I having feels for her and the family until they wanted us to pray to get him into DUH.  I mean, come on...how could anyone not laugh at that?
 
Bondith
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Did he go to Z'Ha'Dum or something?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Why, what happened in 33 AD?


A man lost his neighbor's hammer and claimed he had already returned it.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Why, what happened in 33 AD?


Butt suff
 
wxboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Why, what happened in 33 AD?


Some people got very cross. One of them got wrapped up in his work and described his office as a "tomb", and decided to leave the office and go back to having fun with his friends after a long weekend.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
P-U! What smells like bullshiat?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Been there, done that. Like Lazarus or Don Quixote.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Modern medicine, gotta love it.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Been there, done that. Like Lazarus or Don Quixote.


Monsignor Quixote...???
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Too bad they removed all those donor organs before the discovered their mistake.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Sin'sHero: Why, what happened in 33 AD?

A man lost his neighbor's hammer and claimed he had already returned it.


There shall, in that time, be rumors of things going astray, erm, and there shall be a great confusion as to where things really are, and nobody will really know where lieth those little things wi-- with the sort of raffia work base that has an attachment. At this time, a friend shall lose his friend's hammer and the young shall not know where lieth the things possessed by their fathers that their fathers put there only just the night before, about eight o'clock.

NINE-BLADED SWORD!!!

NINE I SAY!!!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This article sucks balls. They don't even mention whatever accident or whatever led to his brain death and try to portray it as story of hope. Ugh, fu WxII
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sunday and Monday, Marlow mourned her husband at home

.
I read that as mounted her husband at home.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She asks people to pray that DUH is able to take her husband in soon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
