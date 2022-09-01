 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed News)   Are you a musician looking to make some quick cash? Record a song about poop and make it available for streaming   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
11
    More: PSA, Toilet, Feces, Toilet paper, Matt Farley, Amazon Music, main source of plays, Mike Bielenberg, Amazon Echo Dot  
•       •       •

124 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2022 at 11:30 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I need to record the diarrhea song.
And the dirty underwear song
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


30 Year Reunion Party at the High Noon Saloon in Madison, WI on Sunday.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Steaming?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Record a song about poop and make it available for streaming steaming.
 
sirrerun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Alexa, Play Digger Digger
Youtube hJzxMj2gMSw
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

joaquin closet: Steaming?


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I tried that, but it sounded like shiat.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There are many songs about the digestive system.

Butthole Surfers - I Saw An X Ray Of A Girl Passing Gas
Youtube fFXuZF-uC30
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Craiyon has apparently not yet been taught about homestarrunner characters. No zero-effort poopsmith album cover today.
Aww.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Misadventures Of Shitman
Youtube SDcMCa-Tozc
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Moderator Killed My Poopthread
Youtube uSpYASn5jxw
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.