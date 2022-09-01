 Skip to content
(AP News)   Ford recalling nearly 200,000 sport utility ovens   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Lincoln Navigator, Ford Expedition, Printed circuit board, catch fire, Ford Expeditions, Electric motor, second recent recall, cooling fan motors  
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CLARKSON!!!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You can take my Ford when you pry it from my col.....well, my hands.....
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Unrelated to their previous recall of Ford Exploders
 
overthinker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Seems all the Ford Recalls I've heard of all involve parts supplied from others and substandard parts get into the system. Bronco valves and tops, rear cameras, printed circuit boards, these fan motors, even auto headlight regulators which all were identified as quality control issues with suppliers.

Ford needs to take a year off introducing new models/updates and get back to getting QC back on track like it was in the day of the car in my driveway now 20 years old, everything still works, everything is still lined up, and the only problem with it I have is... the rubber bumpers under the gas door need replacing. I don't know what happened after 2002, but it sure seems their newer stuff is... lacking.
 
tuxq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

overthinker: Seems all the Ford Recalls I've heard of all involve parts supplied from others and substandard parts get into the system. Bronco valves and tops, rear cameras, printed circuit boards, these fan motors, even auto headlight regulators which all were identified as quality control issues with suppliers.

Ford needs to take a year off introducing new models/updates and get back to getting QC back on track like it was in the day of the car in my driveway now 20 years old, everything still works, everything is still lined up, and the only problem with it I have is... the rubber bumpers under the gas door need replacing. I don't know what happened after 2002, but it sure seems their newer stuff is... lacking.


The tie rods keep snapping on the new Broncos in light off-road use. I'm a Toyota person myself, but I was a little envious until Ford's legacy showed itself.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
/obvious

Fight club - Recall formula
Youtube IA2EBWFCULg
 
moku9
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've had two fords. never again; the first on was a mazda, the second was a vw both pure garbage.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fords are not not known for catching on fire.
 
Mukster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
RIP. Should have been more careful "Playing With Fire".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There new BelchFire 500 models will do well.
 
Mukster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Fords are not not known for catching on fire.


You're thinking of fjords.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
KOTH: Fix It Again, Tony
Youtube 3AJCdmW33fM
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Fords are not not known for catching on fire.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Fords are not not known for catching on fire.


Pinto, yo
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mukster: Geotpf: Fords are not not known for catching on fire.

You're thinking of fjords.


Only when pining.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But I was assured that these days, it's only EVs that catch fire.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There won't be any noticeable squeaks or rattles coming from the dash once they're done.

Nope all those were there before, just couldn't hear them over the sound of the fire engines.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How is it that the greedy insurance companies let automobile manufacturers get away with shoddy vehicles that result in pay out checks? In the 80's Ford had a slew of short lasting working man cars with the Escort / Lynx / EXP base cars. In the 70's the Pinto was fiery fun. FoMoCo has been around over 100 years. One would think they should have their shiat together and know how to spec parts for vehicles.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Mukster: Geotpf: Fords are not not known for catching on fire.

You're thinking of fjords.

Only when pining.


Polish your wood somewhere else ya weirdo. You're getting pitch everywhere.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

overthinker: I don't know what happened after 2002, but it sure seems their newer stuff is... lacking.


It's much cheaper to just outsource everything to the lowest bidder in China, and make the occasional payout to appease the media when sh*t really starts falling apart.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moku9: I've had two fords. never again; the first on was a mazda, the second was a vw both pure garbage.


Is this like the whole "All sodas are Cokes" thing?
 
