(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Thanks to Clear the Shelters "Good Flights" mission nearly 140 at-risk cats & dogs from overcrowded shelters in Louisiana & Alabama have been taken to 9 shelters to increase their chances of finding their forever families in time for Caturday   (kfor.com) divider line
391
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Aww. I love to see this.
Our boy (dog) came from NC to PA in a similar program. He was posted to the PSPCA site and 20 minutes later, he was ours.

He thinks he's a cat so I feel safe posting him here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

educated: Aww. I love to see this.
Our boy (dog) came from NC to PA in a similar program. He was posted to the PSPCA site and 20 minutes later, he was ours.

He thinks he's a cat so I feel safe posting him here.
[Fark user image 425x398]


♥♥

He's very welcome here!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We had a grandbaby in the house yesterday!  She'll be back here soon!!  Zelda and Desi are buddies!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Z has cats at home so she knows what they like
//Desi was mopping it up!
///Mor pictures after dinner tonight!
////Steaks and shrimp on the barbie
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: We had a grandbaby in the house yesterday!  She'll be back here soon!!  Zelda and Desi are buddies!!!
[Fark user image 799x450]

[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 800x450]

/Z has cats at home so she knows what they like
//Desi was mopping it up!
///Mor pictures after dinner tonight!
////Steaks and shrimp on the barbie


♥♥♥♥♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

aimtastic: Rusty (left) came to us in the Chicago suburbs and Batgirl came from Arkansas.

[Fark user image 425x318]


Awww...aren't they sweet!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

educated: Aww. I love to see this.
Our boy (dog) came from NC to PA in a similar program. He was posted to the PSPCA site and 20 minutes later, he was ours.

He thinks he's a cat so I feel safe posting him here.
[Fark user image 425x398]


Cat-dog!!  :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

aimtastic: Rusty (left) came to us in the Chicago suburbs and Batgirl came from Arkansas.

[Fark user image 425x318]


♥♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: educated: Aww. I love to see this.
Our boy (dog) came from NC to PA in a similar program. He was posted to the PSPCA site and 20 minutes later, he was ours.

He thinks he's a cat so I feel safe posting him here.
[Fark user image 425x398]

Cat-dog!!  :)


He even sleeps on the back of the sofa. All 65lbs of him.
RIP our couch cushions.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

educated: Aww. I love to see this.
Our boy (dog) came from NC to PA in a similar program. He was posted to the PSPCA site and 20 minutes later, he was ours.

He thinks he's a cat so I feel safe posting him here.
[Fark user image 425x398]


of course we are welcoming to all furballs!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

educated: lilyspad: educated: Aww. I love to see this.
Our boy (dog) came from NC to PA in a similar program. He was posted to the PSPCA site and 20 minutes later, he was ours.

He thinks he's a cat so I feel safe posting him here.
[Fark user image 425x398]

Cat-dog!!  :)

He even sleeps on the back of the sofa. All 65lbs of him.
RIP our couch cushions.

My Mom's miniature poodle Cheri used to clean her paws and face just like a cat would. Definitely a cat/dog..
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Happiest of Caturdays, everbuddy!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: We had a grandbaby in the house yesterday!  She'll be back here soon!!  Zelda and Desi are buddies!!!
[Fark user image 799x450]

[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 800x450]

[Fark user image 800x450]

/Z has cats at home so she knows what they like
//Desi was mopping it up!
///Mor pictures after dinner tonight!
////Steaks and shrimp on the barbie



WhaaaAAAA?!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1133]


im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 526x521]


scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Friend I play Xbox with in the Boston area adopted one of those Envigo beagles

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Gubbo: Friend I play Xbox with in the Boston area adopted one of those Envigo beagles

[Fark user image 425x566]


Looks like he/she has settled right in!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Gubbo: Friend I play Xbox with in the Boston area adopted one of those Envigo beagles

[Fark user image 425x566]

Looks like he/she has settled right in!


She. But I've forgotten the name.

Says she's very nervous, and obviously not house trained from spending life in a small crate.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Gubbo: lilyspad: Gubbo: Friend I play Xbox with in the Boston area adopted one of those Envigo beagles

[Fark user image 425x566]

Looks like he/she has settled right in!

She. But I've forgotten the name.

Says she's very nervous, and obviously not house trained from spending life in a small crate.


Poor thing.  :(  I'm sure she'll come around with lots of patience, and love. ♥
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Any Sherpa updates?
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: educated: lilyspad: educated: Aww. I love to see this.
Our boy (dog) came from NC to PA in a similar program. He was posted to the PSPCA site and 20 minutes later, he was ours.

He thinks he's a cat so I feel safe posting him here.
[Fark user image 425x398]

Cat-dog!!  :)

He even sleeps on the back of the sofa. All 65lbs of him.
RIP our couch cushions.
My Mom's miniature poodle Cheri used to clean her paws and face just like a cat would. Definitely a cat/dog..


Our boy does this too - meticulous about his paws.
He's also really serious about showing you his butt, though that might be a cross-species characteristic.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Gubbo: Friend I play Xbox with in the Boston area adopted one of those Envigo beagles

[Fark user image 425x566]



What a sweet pupper!  Please thank your friend for giving it a forever home. ♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: Any Sherpa updates?


AFAIK still in the hospital, but there's a good chance he'll be going into a facility at some point because he needs ongoing care and physical therapy for his feet and legs.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Waiting for a zoom meeting with my Endo..kind of a last min..oh he has a spot open thing..It's been 20 mins..I wonder if he ever got the notification? Not that he's great with time, but that is what I like about him, he takes time to talk and listen.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 421x750]


JACK!!!!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 426x640]


Poor kitty looks terrified! Bobcat rescue?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yobbery posted on Facebook yesterday that a home health nurse is scheduled to check his chest tube on Thursday. He hasn't posted an update about that yet, so I don't know how well that went. He does have an appointment on Friday morning to have the tube removed, but I assume that could change if the nurse determnes the tube needs to stay in longer.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Waiting for a zoom meeting with my Endo..kind of a last min..oh he has a spot open thing..It's been 20 mins..I wonder if he ever got the notification? Not that he's great with time, but that is what I like about him, he takes time to talk and listen.


Hope all goes well!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 526x513]



Laugh at Me
Youtube eutoeHsq-Ss
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: lilyspad: [Fark user image 426x640]

Poor kitty looks terrified! Bobcat rescue?


I think so...said he was found at a school.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

skybird659: lajimi: [Fark user image 526x513]


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/eutoeHsq-Ss]


I can't help it! My mind is a freakin' jukebox. EVERYTHING reminds me of a song!!!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Yobbery posted on Facebook yesterday that a home health nurse is scheduled to check his chest tube on Thursday. He hasn't posted an update about that yet, so I don't know how well that went. He does have an appointment on Friday morning to have the tube removed, but I assume that could change if the nurse determnes the tube needs to stay in longer.


Thanks, Bathia!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: skybird659: lilyspad: [Fark user image 426x640]

Poor kitty looks terrified! Bobcat rescue?

I think so...said he was found at a school.


Hope she gets it to a wildlife rescue. They REALLY don't make good pets. I know 3 people over the years here who have tried.
Poor chickens!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One of my cat friends suggested that I make a slurry so that Cinco gets nutrients when I syringe feed.  I made some this evening, can of fancy feast kitten food, friskies lil' gravies and water.  I couldn't find lil' gravies at the pet store so I used delectables.  He was okay with it!!!   He did chow down on kibble this morning.  Made my heart smile.  Chewy order for lil' gravies made and delivery tomorrow.  He got his diuretic for the night.  He pees well and yes, solid stuff happens occurs too.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's Ginger Cat Appreciation Day!!  Lily says....hai!
 
