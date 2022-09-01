 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Fires and electrical explosions forced Amazon to take all of its U.S. solar rooftops offline last year. Welp, y'all tried but green energy is too risky; better revert to safe, tried-and-true combustion of whale and baby seal oil   (cnbc.com) divider line
    Photovoltaics, solar panels, Renewable energy, Amazon warehouse, solar system, solar energy-generating systems  
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probly cuz they bought them cheap on Amazon
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still the most renewable of the renewables.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN has started the FAT shaming.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun Fact: charging batteries can emit explosive gasses. That's why you've got to build in a cut off and load distribution.

/ also...never store a battery on a concrete floor
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who,?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Change is hard. Personally or technologically.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon learning that "Amazon's Choice" products are not always the best deal. Same freaking thing happened to me with a bunch of smart LEDs.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shouldn't use e-cigs as an alternative to real cigarettes because a few of them have blown up.

Not that anybody ever accidentally burned themselves to death smoking real cigarettes or anything.

Haven't a few oil facilities burned up too?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iniamyen: Still the most renewable of the renewables.


Until it's not. Once we use up all the sunlight we'll have to go right back to coal
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what they get for using LHIORTTLAC brand solar panels just because they were recommended as Amazon's Choice. So what if most of the 5 star ratings were paid reviewers.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they cheap chinese ones or Tesla ones?

theyre_the_same_picture.jpg
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So instead of tearing up all the whaling ports here in Azores they turned many of them into bathing areas. The one I went to today still had the steam powered winch that they used to haul out the whales. The rendering plant across the street got demolished but the smokestack is still there. So, subby in case your on to something all this stuff is still here. There's probably some old-timers that would gladly dust off their harpoon to not be broke anymore

/Heh dusty 'poon
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Were they cheap chinese ones or Tesla ones?

theyre_the_same_picture.jpg


ELON FIXED GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE, EVERYONE!

/ I know! That is a strange way to spell made "everything worse, less efficient, more expensive AND more pod nonsense".
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Iniamyen: Still the most renewable of the renewables.

Until it's not. Once we use up all the sunlight we'll have to go right back to coal


Funny enough, when that happens there will be plenty of coal and oil again.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Fun Fact: charging batteries can emit explosive gasses. That's why you've got to build in a cut off and load distribution.

/ also...never store a battery on a concrete floor


Solar panels -> inverter -> main switchboard. For buildings like this, most likely a 100A breaker in the swbd. I will neither confirm nor deny i have experience with amazon buildings across the US.

Data centers full of lead acid batteries for UPS's scare me. And here I only deal with the overcurrent for the bypass and input to them.
 
auntedrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: .never store a battery on a concrete floor


Wow, put the buggy whip down gramps and your charging advice is back in 6 volt VW days And WTF does a cutoff have to do with load distribution and emiting hydrogen gas?. Also AGM lead acid batterys are sealed and have any position mounting.

Says battery manufacturer Yuasa, "Nowadays, containers are made from a solid plastic that does not allow any current to flow through it, so the batteries do not discharge, even if they sit in a few inches of water."

How is your knowledge of Li ion...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The switch to open the cooling/fire retardant release complex in the case of such a fire is dependent on the device being energized and not on fire.   Schrödinger's Disaster effect.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: iheartscotch: Fun Fact: charging batteries can emit explosive gasses. That's why you've got to build in a cut off and load distribution.

/ also...never store a battery on a concrete floor

Solar panels -> inverter -> main switchboard. For buildings like this, most likely a 100A breaker in the swbd. I will neither confirm nor deny i have experience with amazon buildings across the US.

Data centers full of lead acid batteries for UPS's scare me. And here I only deal with the overcurrent for the bypass and input to them.


Lead acid batteries are fine....as long as they are well ventilated.

Yes...that was the joke.

/ AGM batteries are a much better solution as they do not required the amount of ventilation that Lead Acid batteries do.

// they still require SOME ventilation though
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: iheartscotch: Fun Fact: charging batteries can emit explosive gasses. That's why you've got to build in a cut off and load distribution.

/ also...never store a battery on a concrete floor

Solar panels -> inverter -> main switchboard. For buildings like this, most likely a 100A breaker in the swbd. I will neither confirm nor deny i have experience with amazon buildings across the US.

Data centers full of lead acid batteries for UPS's scare me. And here I only deal with the overcurrent for the bypass and input to them.


When I was in school 20+ years ago, one of my classmates was doing a co-op with Bell and witnessed the immediate aftermath of a UPS accident of the dropped a wrench across the 48V/holy-shiatA battery bus-bars variety in the downtown CO. Molten metal spattered all over the room. That doozy knocked out most phone service in downtown Toronto for the better part of a day.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildsnowllama: chitownmike: Iniamyen: Still the most renewable of the renewables.

Until it's not. Once we use up all the sunlight we'll have to go right back to coal

Funny enough, when that happens there will be plenty of coal and oil again.


Well, not immediately
 
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Petey4335: iheartscotch: Fun Fact: charging batteries can emit explosive gasses. That's why you've got to build in a cut off and load distribution.

/ also...never store a battery on a concrete floor

Solar panels -> inverter -> main switchboard. For buildings like this, most likely a 100A breaker in the swbd. I will neither confirm nor deny i have experience with amazon buildings across the US.

Data centers full of lead acid batteries for UPS's scare me. And here I only deal with the overcurrent for the bypass and input to them.

When I was in school 20+ years ago, one of my classmates was doing a co-op with Bell and witnessed the immediate aftermath of a UPS accident of the dropped a wrench across the 48V/holy-shiatA battery bus-bars variety in the downtown CO. Molten metal spattered all over the room. That doozy knocked out most phone service in downtown Toronto for the better part of a day.


The fun part? DC arc flash is all theoretically derived from the AC testing. That was a fun seminar. 'So... we're kind of guessing that possibly DC incident energy is equivalent to AC, yet the behavior of DC and AC arcs, and how they quench are not necessarily the same? Sure, ok.'

/don't mind me, making dinner for the wifey.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Petey4335: I will neither confirm nor deny i have experience with amazon buildings across the US.


I was just reading about a lawsuit involving inline disconnects. Were those made by a company that rhymes with Centeract?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Petey4335: ChiliBoots: Petey4335: iheartscotch: Fun Fact: charging batteries can emit explosive gasses. That's why you've got to build in a cut off and load distribution.

/ also...never store a battery on a concrete floor

Solar panels -> inverter -> main switchboard. For buildings like this, most likely a 100A breaker in the swbd. I will neither confirm nor deny i have experience with amazon buildings across the US.

Data centers full of lead acid batteries for UPS's scare me. And here I only deal with the overcurrent for the bypass and input to them.

When I was in school 20+ years ago, one of my classmates was doing a co-op with Bell and witnessed the immediate aftermath of a UPS accident of the dropped a wrench across the 48V/holy-shiatA battery bus-bars variety in the downtown CO. Molten metal spattered all over the room. That doozy knocked out most phone service in downtown Toronto for the better part of a day.

The fun part? DC arc flash is all theoretically derived from the AC testing. That was a fun seminar. 'So... we're kind of guessing that possibly DC incident energy is equivalent to AC, yet the behavior of DC and AC arcs, and how they quench are not necessarily the same? Sure, ok.'

/don't mind me, making dinner for the wifey.


I mean....if you get caught in an Arc Flashiat2's "Good Night, Irene". There won't be enough of you left to fill a matchbox.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Petey4335: ChiliBoots: Petey4335: iheartscotch: Fun Fact: charging batteries can emit explosive gasses. That's why you've got to build in a cut off and load distribution.

/ also...never store a battery on a concrete floor

Solar panels -> inverter -> main switchboard. For buildings like this, most likely a 100A breaker in the swbd. I will neither confirm nor deny i have experience with amazon buildings across the US.

Data centers full of lead acid batteries for UPS's scare me. And here I only deal with the overcurrent for the bypass and input to them.

When I was in school 20+ years ago, one of my classmates was doing a co-op with Bell and witnessed the immediate aftermath of a UPS accident of the dropped a wrench across the 48V/holy-shiatA battery bus-bars variety in the downtown CO. Molten metal spattered all over the room. That doozy knocked out most phone service in downtown Toronto for the better part of a day.

The fun part? DC arc flash is all theoretically derived from the AC testing. That was a fun seminar. 'So... we're kind of guessing that possibly DC incident energy is equivalent to AC, yet the behavior of DC and AC arcs, and how they quench are not necessarily the same? Sure, ok.'

/don't mind me, making dinner for the wifey.

I mean....if you get caught in an Arc Flashiat2's "Good Night, Irene". There won't be enough of you left to fill a matchbox.


Damn filter.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Fun Fact: charging batteries can emit explosive gasses. That's why you've got to build in a cut off and load distribution.

/ also...never store a battery on a concrete floor


It used to be said that doing so would drain the battery. But both are old mechanics tales.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
All the warmth and charge of a public library and a chucky cheese without the big rat and the big brawling women.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: iheartscotch: Fun Fact: charging batteries can emit explosive gasses. That's why you've got to build in a cut off and load distribution.

/ also...never store a battery on a concrete floor

It used to be said that doing so would drain the battery. But both are old mechanics tales.


Counter-point: old mechanics are the best mechanics. I always listen to the Wizards of the Torque Wrench. Even if it is just a superstition.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is that why PG&E has told me to not run the AC or change my electric car* after 4pm for the next 6 days?  There is one of their massive distribution centers about 2 miles away.

*imaginary
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Completely covering your huge warehouse roof, might be a little over ambitious. Maybe about half as many panels, and supplement your energy usage from the grid.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
did they buy them from Musk?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I Swear I'll Jump: iheartscotch: Fun Fact: charging batteries can emit explosive gasses. That's why you've got to build in a cut off and load distribution.

/ also...never store a battery on a concrete floor

It used to be said that doing so would drain the battery. But both are old mechanics tales.

Counter-point: old mechanics are the best mechanics. I always listen to the Wizards of the Torque Wrench. Even if it is just a superstition.


Unless EVERYTHING on your car is manual this is very bad advice
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Petey4335: ChiliBoots: Petey4335: iheartscotch: Fun Fact: charging batteries can emit explosive gasses. That's why you've got to build in a cut off and load distribution.

/ also...never store a battery on a concrete floor

Solar panels -> inverter -> main switchboard. For buildings like this, most likely a 100A breaker in the swbd. I will neither confirm nor deny i have experience with amazon buildings across the US.

Data centers full of lead acid batteries for UPS's scare me. And here I only deal with the overcurrent for the bypass and input to them.

When I was in school 20+ years ago, one of my classmates was doing a co-op with Bell and witnessed the immediate aftermath of a UPS accident of the dropped a wrench across the 48V/holy-shiatA battery bus-bars variety in the downtown CO. Molten metal spattered all over the room. That doozy knocked out most phone service in downtown Toronto for the better part of a day.

The fun part? DC arc flash is all theoretically derived from the AC testing. That was a fun seminar. 'So... we're kind of guessing that possibly DC incident energy is equivalent to AC, yet the behavior of DC and AC arcs, and how they quench are not necessarily the same? Sure, ok.'

/don't mind me, making dinner for the wifey.

I mean....if you get caught in an Arc Flashiat2's "Good Night, Irene". There won't be enough of you left to fill a matchbox.


Actually... not necessarily. Burn? Yes. Have the right PPE for the incident energy value? Burn less. No live work when value is over 40.

I made a career calculating incident energy for systems. Right place, right time for when AF calcs started to become a service some companies wanted. That was a little less than 20 years ago we started offering the service. Now? Its rare we don't provide AF calcs for projects.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
3rd party half asses the install.
Amazon employee notices something is wrong.
Third party auditor comes in, finds tons of problems.
Amazon shuts down the solar systems, begins hiring Amazon employees to run the program and fix it.

Don't see the problem.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: Fun Fact: charging batteries can emit explosive gasses. That's why you've got to build in a cut off and load distribution.

/ also...never store a battery on a concrete floor


https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/general-science-you-asked/concrete-truth-about-batteries-stored-concrete
 
