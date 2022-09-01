 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Duke's mayonnaise gets new mascot. Click to see why Fail tag used   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who's been dicky-dunking in the mayo again?  There's pubes stuck to the jar.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IT'S... IT'S LIKE IT'S THE ANTI-GRITTY!  THE RIGHT-WING REBUTTAL TO GRITTY F.A.F.O. MEMES!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I get what they are doing... fail so hard you get more free publicity.

No. Stop it.

Get some help.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those arm condoms look like something ag students wear when they go in through a cow's ass to rearrange things.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone else expecting this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Duke('s) sucks
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Who's been dicky-dunking in the mayo again?  There's pubes stuck to the jar.


When the weather's hot and sticky, that's the time to dunk your dicky
When the frost is on the punkin, that's the time for dicky dunkin
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No.  I'm not going to click.  I'm not going to do something just because you te-......

/God damn it.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It looks like it's screaming, and its scream sounds like that of the Entity's in Kane Pixels' Backrooms series.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm into it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Groucho Marx not available?
 
LionHound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, how farking original! Pfft.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Duke mascot sucks.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dear Gritty,

Can you just go erase this mofo right now?

Thanks -
Humanity.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought for sure it was going to be Jared from Subway.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Crowd sourcing is stupid.
Everyone should just stop it.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In related news, today Ben & Jerry's unveiled their new mascot, Lard Ass.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Anyone else expecting this?

[Fark user image 300x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Someone had to do it.
 
darinwil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When asked, mayo said it was just large boned not tubby.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dukes is good mayo, though, dont let this asshole tell you any different.  Not that he would, being the mascot and all.

/Tubby looks after one guy
//Tubby!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Anyone else expecting this?

[Fark user image 300x168]


My first thought was actually
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Crowd sourcing is stupid.
Everyone should just stop it.


I vote Jizz McCumface.

/slather it on
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fail tag?! Don't talk, about Gene Levy like that! He's a (Canadian) national treasure!
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fat_free: Duke('s) sucks


As someone who never liked mayo before trying Duke's, I must say you are very, very wrong.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ringthedamnbell.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
These gritty re-boots are getting out of hand....
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They should just name their mascot Duke
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Come get some... of the tastiest mayonnaise you'll ever try.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rick and Morty pupils have been adopted by others.  Interesting.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The bastards stole my eyes!  My EYES, Morty!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's like Bert dressed up as mayo for Halloween.
Ernie trying on French's bottles at this time.
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I expected this to be about Pink Sauce reusing their bottles.
Fark user imageView Full Size

The iconic yellow tops give it away.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OldRod: OdradekRex: Who's been dicky-dunking in the mayo again?  There's pubes stuck to the jar.

When the weather's hot and sticky, that's the time to dunk your dicky
When the frost is on the punkin, that's the time for dicky dunkin


chachacha
 
