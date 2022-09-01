 Skip to content
(WDBO Orlando)   GALLERY: Founder of Yankee Candle Co. lists 120K square foot MA estate for $23M; 16 beds, 25 baths, 9-hole golf course. And it surely must smell great   (wdbo.com) divider line
Boo_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You'd be wrong subby, the reason why the founder came up with those nice smelling candles was to hide some rather heinous smells that they caused.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I love science.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ha. My wife showed me this earlier today.  Only a matter of time before it hit fark.  I think I even made the same joke!

But man that house is amazing.  How much does it cost to winterize that water park!?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i like their candles but prices have shot up recently
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Trading Places Pawn Shop 50 bucks
Youtube uYlOIKtYsos
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, gwyneth paltrow's vagina?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gentlequiet: [Fark user image 425x425]


<tiny, but pleasantly-scented fist>
 
fsbilly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Ha. My wife showed me this earlier today.  Only a matter of time before it hit fark.  I think I even made the same joke!

But man that house is amazing.  How much does it cost to winterize that water park!?


If you never turn it off you don't need to.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They finally completed their dream house which is really big?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WANT!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Classic mistake. Never own the most expensive house in the neighborhood.
 
phedex
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Irrespective of this giant ass house;

If you're a candle burner (for a long time I've been always burning one during the day at home. nice smell!), turns out the things really gunk up your furnace filter.  In my case, HVAC guy told me thats why a 3 month filter was looking like time for replacement after 1 month.  Turned out, he was right; big difference after not burning them any more.

My furnace takes those 4-inch thick filters that are a good 20-25$ a piece, so if I can stretch those things back to 3 months instead of 6 weeks, i'm all for it.  a candle warmer makes the place smell just as good, anyways.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cheaper by 60% (per square foot) than my Bay Area house.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
IYKYK

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
