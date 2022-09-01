 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Children of the Wheat   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Wurzels - Combine Harvester (Brand New Key) [totp2]
Youtube tb63PdPweDc
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
too much gluten
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is it bad that when I saw the 54 shot in the URL, I was expecting 54 corpses rather than the farm owner being 54 years old, thinking that's about what it takes to even make US new anymore?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
On Wednesday, local volunteers were organizing to finish the harvest of the dead farmer

Ah yes, the dead farmer harvest.
Every year about this time.
 
baorao
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Awful news. Anyone have an address where I can send flours?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Police on the lookout for a funny lookin' guy in a tan Sierra with dealer plates.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I bet he was on grass....
 
knbwhite
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
James Woods not available for comment. Obscure?
 
nquadroa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Doesn't sound like he was beloved to me...
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

knbwhite: James Woods not available for comment. Obscure?


Not obscure, but I think they were in pretty warm blood.

Wish James Woods would remain obscure, though.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Prime Cut 1972 Combine Harvester scene
Youtube H80wfxiq_xQ


Bet it was something like this.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
freedom doesn't harvest itself, infringemitter
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
deadline.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Seems like it some Walter White level schittt going on there.
 
