(ABC7 Los Angeles)   It was a dark night in Cathedral City   (abc7.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not the batgirl reboot we need.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Worked out OK for this guy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You'd think that a place called "Cathedral City" would have enough crucifixes erected to keep the vampires at bay
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No one cared who I was until I put on the mask and told them about our lord and savior.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: This is not the batgirl reboot we need.


But it is the batgirl reboot we deserve.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: You'd think that a place called "Cathedral City" would have enough crucifixes erected to keep the vampires at bay


"Cat City" is basically Palm Springs.

Good luck finding religious icons in one of America's greatest gay meccas
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: The Exit Stencilist: You'd think that a place called "Cathedral City" would have enough crucifixes erected to keep the vampires at bay

"Cat City" is basically Palm Springs.

Good luck finding religious icons in one of America's greatest gay meccas


Parties, you're the one that brings the fun

/ been to through Cat City and Palm Springs many time ktnxbye
 
