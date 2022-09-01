 Skip to content
(NASA)   James Webb takes its first direct image of a planet orbiting a star that is not our own   (blogs.nasa.gov) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
letseatcake.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ours now because finders keepers.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: [letseatcake.com image 700x746]


but the image processing software on Law & Order will clean that up no problem
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: [letseatcake.com image 700x746]


Well, move the security cam 4.6 billion lightyears away.  Problem solved.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Earthworm Jim Jones: [letseatcake.com image 700x746]

but the image processing software on Law & Order will clean that up no problem


Enhance.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: [letseatcake.com image 700x746]


One is a $20 billion international triumph of astronautical engineering.

The other is bargain basement clearance trash you get with free two-day shipping.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unsurprisingly, the planet displayed a large sign saying, "STAY AWAY, HUMANS. YOU ALL SUCK. YES, EVEN YOU."
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Earthworm Jim Jones: [letseatcake.com image 700x746]

Well, move the security cam 4.6 billion lightyears away.  Problem solved.


Shocking what an extra ten billion will get you.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manifest Density.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enhance!
 
mindnumbedrobot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I can see Uranus.
 
thornhill
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Elon has done it again!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: whither_apophis: Earthworm Jim Jones: [letseatcake.com image 700x746]

but the image processing software on Law & Order will clean that up no problem

Enhance.


Dustin_00: Enhance!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think this is a neat treat.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ok... cool and all... Don't get me wrong it IS cool... I do have a question though:

Why not use the Webb to try and get a picture of Proxima Centauri B?

It would seem to me you would get a better picture and maybe we could actually see details of the planet rather than a blob of infrared light.

I know I know there's a lot to get out of this, but I want real pictures of Proxima Centauri B and not just "artist concepts" dangit!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The exoplanet is a gas giant, meaning it has no rocky surface and could not be habitable."


...is what they said to avoid causing a panic,

disaster bastard: Earthworm Jim Jones: [letseatcake.com image 700x746]

One is a $20 billion international triumph of astronautical engineering.

The other is bargain basement clearance trash you get with free two-day shipping.



This is how my cousin introduces his kids to people.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Do they have a flag?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Explodo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm really curious how they can state the age of a planet that we can just now directly study.  How many assumptions have to be made to even guess at that?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: . . . Why not use the Webb to try and get a picture of Proxima Centauri B?

Because of the Webb Telescope's orbit geometry, it cannot see the entire sky all the time.  Some parts of the sky only come in range each six months.  I dunno, but it's possible that Proxima Centauri might not be in range just now.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Ok... cool and all... Don't get me wrong it IS cool... I do have a question though:

Why not use the Webb to try and get a picture of Proxima Centauri B?

It would seem to me you would get a better picture and maybe we could actually see details of the planet rather than a blob of infrared light.

I know I know there's a lot to get out of this, but I want real pictures of Proxima Centauri B and not just "artist concepts" dangit!


A lot of reasons. Proxima B, being an Earth-like planet of approximately Earth-mass, is far too small and doesn't radiate strongly enough in the infrared spectrum for Webb to view it directly. It also orbits far too close to its parent star. The planet here is much much larger and much farther away from its parent star, which also helps separate it from the star's radiation.

And even though it is only a blob visually, we should be able to do some spectral analysis on the absorption lines to determine some composition details.
 
Mukster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is it just me that immediately thinks of James Woods every time they mention this telescope thingy? Talk about a shining mega star!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
NASA should've trolled everyone with a tiny image of a Vulcan ship getting closer in the foreground.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "The exoplanet is a gas giant, meaning it has no rocky surface and could not be habitable."


...is what they said to avoid causing a panic


Can't have the public knowing..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Ok... cool and all... Don't get me wrong it IS cool... I do have a question though:

Why not use the Webb to try and get a picture of Proxima Centauri B?

It would seem to me you would get a better picture and maybe we could actually see details of the planet rather than a blob of infrared light.

I know I know there's a lot to get out of this, but I want real pictures of Proxima Centauri B and not just "artist concepts" dangit!

A lot of reasons. Proxima B, being an Earth-like planet of approximately Earth-mass, is far too small and doesn't radiate strongly enough in the infrared spectrum for Webb to view it directly. It also orbits far too close to its parent star. The planet here is much much larger and much farther away from its parent star, which also helps separate it from the star's radiation.

And even though it is only a blob visually, we should be able to do some spectral analysis on the absorption lines to determine some composition details.


Exactly what a lizard person from proxima Centauri B would say.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Way to go Jim!
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "The exoplanet is a gas giant, meaning it has no rocky surface and could not be habitable."


...is what they said to avoid causing a panic, disaster bastard: Earthworm Jim Jones: [letseatcake.com image 700x746]

One is a $20 billion international triumph of astronautical engineering.

The other is bargain basement clearance trash you get with free two-day shipping.


This is how my cousin introduces his kids to people.


Thing is, it COULD be "habitable", just not by humans.


Both Jupiter and Saturan -- once go down far enough in the clouds-- could have a zone temperate enough for life to form.   Think floating ocean type creatures.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
this is exciting!  hooray for webb!
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Enhance!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We have a controversial definition of the difference between a "planet" and a "dwarf planet" (presumably needed to claim Titan, Ceres, Pluto, and a few others "aren't planets").  Do we need a similar definition of a planet and a "dwarf star"?  Binary stars have been seen for a long time, but at what point (presumably measured in Jupiter masses) can blob of hydrogen be called a "dwarf star"?

I'd have thought a 6 Jupiter masses the thing would start to fuse.
 
nony2klerch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dope Smugglaz - The Word (Official Music Video)
Youtube WRq9PzI4_Ow
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "The exoplanet is a gas giant, meaning it has no rocky surface and could not be habitable."


...is what they said to avoid causing a panic, disaster bastard: Earthworm Jim Jones: [letseatcake.com image 700x746]

One is a $20 billion international triumph of astronautical engineering.

The other is bargain basement clearance trash you get with free two-day shipping.


This is how my cousin introduces his kids to people.

Thing is, it COULD be "habitable", just not by humans.


Both Jupiter and Saturan -- once go down far enough in the clouds-- could have a zone temperate enough for life to form.   Think floating ocean type creatures.


Asimov had an interesting short story on a robot probe where the jovians were scared of a set of creatures that could stand both the lack of pressure of space and the 'normal' pressure on jupiter.

Also, Greg Bear's wonderful novella, Hard-fought, has creatures as you describe on a jupiter like planet getting harvested by the aliens race that was the enemies of the humans.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: We have a controversial definition of the difference between a "planet" and a "dwarf planet" (presumably needed to claim Titan, Ceres, Pluto, and a few others "aren't planets").  Do we need a similar definition of a planet and a "dwarf star"?  Binary stars have been seen for a long time, but at what point (presumably measured in Jupiter masses) can blob of hydrogen be called a "dwarf star"?

I'd have thought a 6 Jupiter masses the thing would start to fuse.


The difference is fusion.  I think Jupiter needs about 50 more masses before it's gravity causes fusion to kick off.

It can radiate, but if it isn't squashing small atoms into bigger ones, it isn't a star.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Let me know when they get pics of Orion slave girls.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA: While this is not the first direct image of an exoplanet taken from space - the Hubble Space Telescope has captured direct exoplanet images previously - HIP 65426 b points the way forward for Webb's exoplanet exploration.

Sigh... Subby, take a knee.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But still this is really cool
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Also I'm an idiot who can't read the headline right, I thought he said the first ever, not its first ever. Sorry subby, you can get off your knee now
 
