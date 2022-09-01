 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave has been preempted by +++CARRIER LOST+++. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #388: Something Awesome This Way Comes. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
34
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

106 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Sep 2022 at 12:30 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.mycast.ioView Full Size

Newman, standing by for Neo - How'd last night go, ol' son?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK - so Everybody do the gooseneck and freeze-frame on the crashiat2's fun, and there's time to waste...
Gary Numan - Cars
Youtube Im3JzxlatUs
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crashiat2's Fun...
~sigh~
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crash
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's fun
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: It's fun


Gotta love that filter.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

perigee: [assets.mycast.io image 426x600]
Newman, standing by for Neo - How'd last night go, ol' son?


I survived! I thought I was gonna die yesterday tbh, but I masked up, took some drugs, drank a lot of caffiene and went. Glad I did. Ya'll may get a review if I get my voice back any time soon...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
SCNW seems to be out of comms range currently (or he's taken Sassie out to find bobcats) plus his phone appears to have completely flat-lined.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: SCNW seems to be out of comms range currently (or he's taken Sassie out to find bobcats) plus his phone appears to have completely flat-lined.


...This is going to become one of those Liam Neesomes-in-the-wilderness survival movies, ain't it...?
media2.firstshowing.netView Full Size

...With a soundtrack from Romeo Void...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No good video - too short, too tired to hold my hands up for that long, but here's some crappy iPhone photos...

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: No good video - too short, too tired to hold my hands up for that long, but here's some crappy iPhone photos...

[Fark user image 253x448][Fark user image 446x446]


Nice place on the floor you had there; pictures look good - souvenir-worthy, to be sure.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:

oh and sorry this is so late, but I hope you had a great b-day weekend, madison! A gift of cross-stich seemed apropos, since -apparently- cake is a lie...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just popping in to send my love and best Weekend wishes.

Busy with IT Director stuff today, can't play.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled:

oh and sorry this is so late, but I hope you had a great b-day weekend, madison! A gift of cross-stich seemed apropos, since -apparently- cake is a lie...

[Fark user image 294x359]


Oh heck yes.
Hope you had a wonderful cake day with lots of balloons
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pista: SCNW seems to be out of comms range currently (or he's taken Sassie out to find bobcats) plus his phone appears to have completely flat-lined.



Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe he's tired
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
RWT - Football
Youtube 4dzH0z1_-hY
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Madison_Smiled:

oh and sorry this is so late, but I hope you had a great b-day weekend, madison! A gift of cross-stich seemed apropos, since -apparently- cake is a lie...

[Fark user image image 294x359]


GAAAAHH, I love it! Thanks, Photoshop Monkey! Glad you were able to see Numan yesterday.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Standing by. Is this one of those shows where we play DJ, or did scnw get a show recorded?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: No good video - too short, too tired to hold my hands up for that long, but here's some crappy iPhone photos...

[Fark user image 253x448][Fark user image 446x446]


YAY, you rallied and made it!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Standing by. Is this one of those shows where we play DJ, or did scnw get a show recorded?


He recorded this one.
I think
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Here we gooooo......
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Buenas tardiness, denizens.

* changes name to Justin Thyme*
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"House of Fun..." It'll do... but I still like the other one better... stil.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hmmmm, lemme guess - an all LIVE show?!?

/hilarious actually, considering the dj is NOT live today
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not just plaid. But live plaid
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Hmmmm, lemme guess - an all LIVE show?!?

/hilarious actually, considering the dj is NOT live today


Brain rays!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Hmmmm, lemme guess - an all LIVE show?!?

/hilarious actually, considering the dj is NOT live today


You spooky...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

perigee: NeoMoxie: Hmmmm, lemme guess - an all LIVE show?!?

/hilarious actually, considering the dj is NOT live today

You spooky...


thank you!  BEST.COMPLIMENT.EVAR.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, this show!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm guessing you were finally going to play Morrissey but he cancelled.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.