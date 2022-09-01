 Skip to content
(The Korea Times)   Thanks to their lousy reputation in South Korea, Protestant churches now have believers who have opted to stop attending services. These inactive Christians are known as Canaan, which in Korean wordplay means "not going there anymore"   (koreatimes.co.kr) divider line
3
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The public's fatigue with churches and church leaders has grown substantially, causing some to leave their church ― ironically enough to protect their own Christian beliefs. People like them ― those who quit going to church, although they still identify themselves as Protestants


So would this equivalent in America be the rising nothing in particular demographic?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Apostates!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just need somebody to settle them...
 
