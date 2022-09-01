 Skip to content
(Fox 4 News Dallas)   Challenge coin gets police officer suspended. How bad could it be? Oh my
    Murica, Constable, Police, type of mentality, Dallas Police Department, chief of police, head of the Dallas Black Police Association, so-called challenge coin, good people  
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, they could actually show you and uncensored picture of the coin? That's cute (SFW link, the coins, not so much).
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps we should stop allowing police officers to create unofficial awards for themselves.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Locker room talk.  Warriors' code.  You sheep don't understand a sheepdog's world.

/why are we funding you, again?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What's with the sinister Pillsbury Doughboy?
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is it bad that I was expecting worse?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The entire "Challenge coin" bullshiat should be purged from law enforcement anyway.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Perhaps we should stop allowing police officers to create unofficial awards for themselves.


But how else could they feel like heroes?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What's with the sinister Pillsbury Doughboy?


They couldn't afford the rights to the StayPuft marshmallow man?
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The coin design. While bad, I was expecting worse.
images.foxtv.comView Full Size
 
All American Commenter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There is only one "challenge" coin worth anything and its the one below.  All others are worthless.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What's with the sinister Pillsbury Doughboy?


Maybe something to do with crack. That would be my guess.
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whitebuffaloburgers: The coin design. While bad, I was expecting worse.[images.foxtv.com image 850x477]


I know I am out of touch, but I don't get the pillsbury dough boy part. White flour?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm so glad city council increased their funding. Obviously much deserved.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What's with the sinister Pillsbury Doughboy?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Before I clicked the link, I thought it might have something to do with Dealey Plaza and anything that might have occurred there once upon a time. It was worse than that. Good gravy.

I'd ask why so many cops are worthless pricks, but I already know the answer.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What's with the sinister Pillsbury Doughboy?


My guess is some of the rides are slabs and donks. They often have delightful paint jobs like cereal boxes, candy bars, etc. Maybe a big bust had his ride painted like the Doughboy. Heeheeee!
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Chariset: /why are we funding you, again?


Because there are adults in the real world who understand that following idiotic slogans from the minds of children would not be conducive to maintaining a functioning society.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What's with the sinister Pillsbury Doughboy?


Yah, pretty sure it's crack. The Baking Soda for one, then the fact that large quantities it get whipped or whisked on a stove, which is allegedly an art form. Much like baking is. There a number of songs that talk about this. So if you picture what type of Baker Is living in what appears to be a "Trap House" and has a gold grill...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dough boy don't have a grill and come packin. He giggles when you poke his tummy. WTF!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe it's different after dark, but it's just a blacker part of town. Even Walmart built a new store across the street.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For everyone wondering, Doughboy was Ice Cube's character in Boyz In The Hood. 
eurweb.comView Full Size
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Ragin' Asian: What's with the sinister Pillsbury Doughboy?

My guess is some of the rides are slabs and donks. They often have delightful paint jobs like cereal boxes, candy bars, etc. Maybe a big bust had his ride painted like the Doughboy. Heeheeee!


TIL 2 new words.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Chariset: /why are we funding you, again?

Because there are adults in the real world who understand that following idiotic slogans from the minds of children would not be conducive to maintaining a functioning society.


Yes, idiotic slogans like "Back the Blue" and "Thin Blue Line" have no place in a functioning society.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

All American Commenter: There is only one "challenge" coin worth anything and its the one below.  All others are worthless.

[Fark user image 425x318]


We have a memorial challenge coin for the PediFlite crew we lost in 2013.

Only coin I've ever had that actually means something to me.
 
patrick767
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Oh, they could actually show you and uncensored picture of the coin? That's cute (SFW link, the coins, not so much).


Challenge coins were originally given in the military for doing something of particular note. They weren't just handed out to everyone. Looks like a whole lot of cops love to regularly give themselves participation trophies.
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

neongoats: The entire "Challenge coin" bullshiat should be purged from law enforcement anyway.


But Cops are Warriors, Soldiers in the Army of the Lord. Their battlefield is America, and the enemy is ... us
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What's with the sinister Pillsbury Doughboy?


Doughboy is slang for a drug dealer. So by having it with gold teeth and an AK they are basically going as close to blackface as possible.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

All American Commenter: There is only one "challenge" coin worth anything and its the one below.  All others are worthless.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Their substance abuse program "challenge" coin is a bottle opener?

That's hardcore.
 
mudpants
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But it's a WHITE doughboy !  I guess ti still could be racist if it was a black or hispanic cop that made the coin I don't know how this stuff works.  To me it just looks like you win the coin if you catch a crook.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The guess the real white power coin was too obvious

Fark user imageView Full Size



Also, buck up at your troubles Donnie. Jesus is coming

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What's with the sinister Pillsbury Doughboy?


https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=dough%20boy
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had to do some contract work for a relatively small police department a few months ago, and the Chief of Police had a bunch of these challenge coins in a display case behind his desk. It was ridiculous. The biggest "challenge" he ever faces in the town where he works is managing crowds at a parade.

More concerning to me is the mindset of these people. It's not mentally healthy to think it's normal to do this.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

neongoats: The entire "Challenge coin" bullshiat should be purged from law enforcement anyway.


So goddamn much THIS. Enough of your limp-dick military cosplay, pigs.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

extroverted_suicide: Is it bad that I was expecting worse?


Me too. Is the Pillsbury Doughboy a racist thing now?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It, umm... looks like it's featuring a white, evil pastry mascot. Aside from looking like something a stoned high-schooler would come up with while doodling in math class, I am not getting the excitement.

These are not "coins" unless you can buy something with them. Do they fit in an old-fashioned vending machine?
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
calling 1asshole12 

calling 1asshole12
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tinderfitles: Ragin' Asian: What's with the sinister Pillsbury Doughboy?

Doughboy is slang for a drug dealer. So by having it with gold teeth and an AK they are basically going as close to blackface as possible.


Well, that sure puts a whole new face on those World War movies. I had no idea the troops had so many drug dealers.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What's with the sinister Pillsbury Doughboy?


White flour.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: extroverted_suicide: Is it bad that I was expecting worse?

Me too. Is the Pillsbury Doughboy a racist thing now?


See above.  It's slang for a drug dealer.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: tinderfitles: Ragin' Asian: What's with the sinister Pillsbury Doughboy?

Doughboy is slang for a drug dealer. So by having it with gold teeth and an AK they are basically going as close to blackface as possible.

Well, that sure puts a whole new face on those World War movies. I had no idea the troops had so many drug dealers.


I think they just called them medics.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Since they value these coins so much, that is what they should be paid in.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Perhaps we should stop allowing police officers to create unofficial awards for themselves.


I was told participation trophies are valid
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tinderfitles: Ragin' Asian: What's with the sinister Pillsbury Doughboy?

Doughboy is slang for a drug dealer. So by having it with gold teeth and an AK they are basically going as close to blackface as possible.


OK, duly noted. Thanks
 
look! a robot!
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At first glance, I thought it was a ghostbuster reference, and then I was like "oh, Fark, I get it." What a bunch of douche canoes.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The challenge for police seems to be, not being a-holes...

The first step is...STOP HIRING DIRECTLY OUT OF THE MILITARY!  Police officers that work
for the military are NOT in the right mindset to serve the public. Military Police are more like security guards.
They are there to stop and kick ass..They aren't out there to actually HELP people..They need to be
de-militarized / de-programmed before doing civilian police work.. This whole "challenge coin" shat is
brought over from the military..

And since most of them are coming from the military...The US military needs to take a hard farking look
at it's police forces..Because they sure aren't creating soldiers that are fit for society after they are done with them..Recruiting ignorant, racist, blockheaded peckerwoods and then adding violent killing machine and
frat-bro bullshat to that isn't helping the world.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: White_Scarf_Syndrome: Ragin' Asian: What's with the sinister Pillsbury Doughboy?

My guess is some of the rides are slabs and donks. They often have delightful paint jobs like cereal boxes, candy bars, etc. Maybe a big bust had his ride painted like the Doughboy. Heeheeee!

TIL 2 new words.


Honestly I think it's lame as hell. But then I think that a lot of those candy bar paint jobs just means that guy has a good sense of humor. And I get along with anyone who has a good sense of humor. I mean a 1995 Crown Vic painted like a rolling Butterfinger is kinda awesome.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: What's with the sinister Pillsbury Doughboy?


'White Flour' - do the math
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: The guess the real white power coin was too obvious

[Fark user image image 425x417]


Also, buck up at your troubles Donnie. Jesus is coming

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Figures Trump is too selfish to give Jesus a reach around.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Montell was right- South Central does it's like nobody does.
 
