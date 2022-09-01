 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Wales officially has a 7th city. Residents of Llanfairpwllgwyngyll (breath) gogerychwyrndrobwllllanty (breath) siliogogogoch unavailable for comment   (bbc.com) divider line
24
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom can say that town's name. She can also sing the song about that Hawai'ian fish.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, they are commenting, it just takes a long time
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damn, is there anything Ryan Reynolds can't do?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've been there. The locals all pronounced it "Sally". They said a lot of the letters were silent.
 
Mukster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wrexham? Damn near killed ham!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sources say top scientists are still trying to determine whether it's truly a new city, or just a series of vowels and consonants that fell off the original sign....
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Wrexham officially becomes Wales' seventh city"

Spokesmen for the city were quoted as saying, "All I wanna do is zoom-a-zoom-zoom-zoom, and a poom-poom, just shake ya rump."
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I hardly knew 'em!!!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
68ba7517137952af7783-fd8c9d7a09e1d50c9888083515e36ae1.ssl.cf3.rackcdn.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just keeping people's spirits up is a Godsend, really.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, they are really blowing up, aren't they?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Damn, is there anything Ryan Reynolds can't do?


Have you seen Life?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So weird... A major country like Wales, rich in history and tradition, been around forever, but with a population the size of the state I live in... I mean, no, Wales isn't a world power, but it's a "real" country, one that has been around forever. It's just weird to think about how small European countries are.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well by golly, in their honour, I'll take a leek.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So these tourists go to the place in Wales with the really long name. They go get a bite to eat and ask their server "I know you must get asked this all the time but can you say the name of this place really slowly so we can get it?"
The sever looks at them funny and says "Buuuuurrrrrgerrrr Kiiiiinnnnnggg"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spooonster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Liam Dutton nails pronouncing Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHxO0UdpoxM
 
dready zim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: My mom can say that town's name.


I just call it St. Mary's Church in the hollow of white hazel near a rapid whirlpool and the Church of St. Tysilio near the red cave.

Much easier to pronounce.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Damn, is there anything Ryan Reynolds can't do?


Arrange streaming rights for National League games, according to an article I read t'other day.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Actually, they are commenting, it just takes a long time


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Every Time CdawgVA Says Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch Longest Town Name
Youtube HYd7cElFKsY
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: stevenboof: Damn, is there anything Ryan Reynolds can't do?

Arrange streaming rights for National League games, according to an article I read t'other day.


Until they get behind the idea of the designated hitter, they don't deserve streaming rights.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is Oh-so-obligatory.

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
