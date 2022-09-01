 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Florida couple felt lucky to rent a 3 bedroom 2 bath home, w/ all utilities, cable, WiFi, and water for $1,350 a month. The scammer felt even luckier to have found the Florida couple who sent him cash by zelle without confirming anything   (fox13news.com) divider line
3
3 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Lucky gave them a door code and allowed them to see the place before they rented, but never showed his own face.
The lease was sent and signed via email while a security deposit and first month's rent were sent via Zelle to two different email addresses each time

Yep, not a single red flag there at all.  Couldn't have possibly seen that one coming.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"while scrolling through Facebook marketplace."

Well there's your first mistake.

/wretched hive of villainy and scum.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I should sell them some of my swampland there. And my bridge in NYC while I'm at it.
 
