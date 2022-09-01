 Skip to content
(KSTP St. Paul)   Looks like Americans aren't the only ones that didn't pay attention in History class   (kstp.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russia is who slaughter the majority of the polish military so Poland really should be suing Russia
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The war is over folks... it's been 80 years. Walk it off.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poland's right-wing government

Ah, but of course.

/Wasn't "Crushing reparations" one of those things that those fascists in the Nazi party were railing against in the inter-war period?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We all know Hitler came from Australia.  Go pester them, mate.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Russia is who slaughter the majority of the polish military so Poland really should be suing Russia


You sue where the money is.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Russia is who slaughter the majority of the polish military so Poland really should be suing Russia


Russia's broke.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get in line. They still owe us for Pearl Harbor.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
lanthorn.comView Full Size
 
MSkow
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Would they be required to pay in legal tender or would a quantity of submarine-rated screen doors of equal value suffice?
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know what happened last time Germany was forced to pay for starting (and losing) a great war.
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hasn't the statute of limitations run out on that?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Poland's right-wing government

Ah, but of course.

/Wasn't "Crushing reparations" one of those things that those fascists in the Nazi party were railing against in the inter-war period?


THAT  Fark user image


Plus the Chief Troll Supreme who is the real ruler of Poland

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes unlike Jews and Gypsies and people in wheelchairs, the Nazi's did not want to exterminate the Poles and other eastern Europeans. They wanted to save them for slave labor.
 
SquirrelNova
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Poland's right-wing government

Ah, but of course.

/Wasn't "Crushing reparations" one of those things that those fascists in the Nazi party were railing against in the inter-war period?


PiS and the right wing in Poland beats this drum every time there's an election. It's purely political theatre designed to rile up Poland's nationalist segment. They know they'll never see a cent.

In fact, this is hurting Poland every time it comes up, but especially now, as a fair number of Germans don't want to send any military aid to Poland despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, for fear that it might cross the border in the opposite direction.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Poland's right-wing government

Ah, but of course.

/Wasn't "Crushing reparations" one of those things that those fascists in the Nazi party were railing against in the inter-war period?


I suspect Russian intelligence is running Poland the way they do the GOP.

The abortion ban should have tipped Poland off, that Russian outside extremists were already astroturfing fake news.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Will you take a Czech?"


/ got nothin'
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We'll take that under advisement and get back to you.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Considering the polish government is pretty fascist now, can they deduct some reparations in ideological currency?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Yes unlike Jews and Gypsies and people in wheelchairs, the Nazi's did not want to exterminate the Poles and other eastern Europeans. They wanted to save them for slave labor.


Briefly, yes. The long-term plan was to exterminate everyone who wasn't German, so they could repopulate the world with blond Aryan supermen, such as the dark-haired flatulent drug addict and failed artist, Hitler. Odd, that, but they were getting in plenty of practice on the wholesale slaughter of those deadly Jews and homosexuals.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SquirrelNova: Bootleg: Poland's right-wing government

Ah, but of course.

/Wasn't "Crushing reparations" one of those things that those fascists in the Nazi party were railing against in the inter-war period?

PiS and the right wing in Poland beats this drum every time there's an election. It's purely political theatre designed to rile up Poland's nationalist segment. They know they'll never see a cent.

In fact, this is hurting Poland every time it comes up, but especially now, as a fair number of Germans don't want to send any military aid to Poland despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, for fear that it might cross the border in the opposite direction.


That's laughable, Poland is much better equipped that the Bundeswehr.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And how, exactly, did you want that $1.3 trillion, Poland?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A lot of Americans are Polish.

//half the time stereotypes are not far off
 
asciibaron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the Lehigh Valley Railroad went after Germany for the Black Tom explosion in 1916.  it took Germany 40 years to pay back the railroad, the final payment was received in 1979.  the final total repaid was $95 million (with interest).
 
Bukharin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hmm... If Poland returns all of Pomerania, East Prussia etc. to the fatherland then a few billion Euros would be in order. Otherwise NICHTS!!!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: Yes unlike Jews and Gypsies and people in wheelchairs, the Nazi's did not want to exterminate the Poles and other eastern Europeans. They wanted to save them for slave labor.


C'mon.....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The war is over folks... it's been 80 years. Walk it off.


So those nazi guards that are still in jail, time to let them out right?  Let bygones be bygones and all that.
 
