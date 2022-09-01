 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Now that the Gateway project is moving forward, here come the unforeseen delays and unexpected cost overruns, completely out of the blue, astonishing and startling   (nj.com) divider line
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Who could have seen this coming?"

...said everyone ever...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tolls should be raised to one billion dollars per car.  Except city employees, transit workers, people with a card from the governor, vets, and people named Paulie
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The cost to build the new two-tube Gateway Tunnel between New York and New Jersey - and to rehabilitate the existing 112-year old tunnels there now - just bulked up to $16 billion, which officials of the agency building it blamed on inflation and supply chain issues.

As much as I'd like to poke fun at New York and New Jersey. Any project of this scale anywhere tends to have cost overruns. Especially these days.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You're going to piss off the Heechee....
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The new schedule anticipates a 2038 completion date for the project, with new Hudson River tunnels in service by 2035. It also estimates a 3-year schedule for the full rehabilitation of the existing 112-year-old tunnel, which will be closed one at a time for construction, so that three tubes are in service at all times, officials said.

I just got depressed calculating how old I will be when this new tunnel is scheduled to open.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

RIP
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The cost to build the new two-tube Gateway Tunnel between New York and New Jersey - and to rehabilitate the existing 112-year old tunnels there now - just bulked up to $16 billion, which officials of the agency building it blamed on inflation and supply chain issues.

As much as I'd like to poke fun at New York and New Jersey. Any project of this scale anywhere tends to have cost overruns. Especially these days.


Doesn't help that people who manage these projects often lack the experience to handle such mega-projects.  There was a report published by California that looked into overruns of the Bay Bridge and other mega-projects and it concluded that local folks lacking experience should not be assigned, but rather, the state should have a talent pool that could be drawn upon.  I recall the Vogtle project down in Georgia had the same issue, and that it is also a contributing factor to the California high-speed rail project's woes.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The new schedule anticipates a 2038 completion date for the project, with new Hudson River tunnels in service by 2035. It also estimates a 3-year schedule for the full rehabilitation of the existing 112-year-old tunnel, which will be closed one at a time for construction, so that three tubes are in service at all times, officials said.

I just got depressed calculating how old I will be when this new tunnel is scheduled to open.


If it wasn't for fat blob Chris Christie, we would probably be using that tunnel today.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dude should've gotten a Dell.

Anyway, it's costing less than the Big Dig.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There are legitimate businessmen doing legitimate business here....
 
zgrizz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Union's gotta get them fat construction paychecks.

Don't worry, taxpayer can handle it. What? Your neighbor is hurting? Tough. Union! Union! Union!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Mrtraveler01: The new schedule anticipates a 2038 completion date for the project, with new Hudson River tunnels in service by 2035. It also estimates a 3-year schedule for the full rehabilitation of the existing 112-year-old tunnel, which will be closed one at a time for construction, so that three tubes are in service at all times, officials said.

I just got depressed calculating how old I will be when this new tunnel is scheduled to open.

If it wasn't for fat blob Chris Christie, we would probably be using that tunnel today.


Did he get stuck in it or something?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Union's gotta get them fat construction paychecks.

Don't worry, taxpayer can handle it. What? Your neighbor is hurting? Tough. Union! Union! Union!


jetsnation.caView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SBinRR: DarkSoulNoHope: Mrtraveler01: The new schedule anticipates a 2038 completion date for the project, with new Hudson River tunnels in service by 2035. It also estimates a 3-year schedule for the full rehabilitation of the existing 112-year-old tunnel, which will be closed one at a time for construction, so that three tubes are in service at all times, officials said.

I just got depressed calculating how old I will be when this new tunnel is scheduled to open.

If it wasn't for fat blob Chris Christie, we would probably be using that tunnel today.

Did he get stuck in it or something?


He corked up the tunnel using his own body fat.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The cost to build the new two-tube Gateway Tunnel between New York and New Jersey - and to rehabilitate the existing 112-year old tunnels there now - just bulked up to $16 billion, which officials of the agency building it blamed on inflation and supply chain issues.

As much as I'd like to poke fun at New York and New Jersey. Any project of this scale anywhere tends to have cost overruns. Especially these days.


Shocking news would be if a large construction project came in underbudget or finished early
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think the solution is fairly obvious. Amtrak should borrow the money upfront. Then, Joe Biden should forgive the loan. Everyone wins!
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Mrtraveler01: The cost to build the new two-tube Gateway Tunnel between New York and New Jersey - and to rehabilitate the existing 112-year old tunnels there now - just bulked up to $16 billion, which officials of the agency building it blamed on inflation and supply chain issues.

As much as I'd like to poke fun at New York and New Jersey. Any project of this scale anywhere tends to have cost overruns. Especially these days.

Shocking news would be if a large construction project came in underbudget or finished early


ThT happens all the time in the Midwest. Of course the Mob isn't as active around here as it is back East.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You mean the one Fat Christie cancelled in 2008 that would have been done 6 years ago? That one?

Fat prick.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A 14% increase from pre-covid estimate to after covid costs? That counts as under budget.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Union's gotta get them fat construction paychecks.

Don't worry, taxpayer can handle it. What? Your neighbor is hurting? Tough. Union! Union! Union!


Good to know someone is looking out for the interests of the 0.001%.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: chitownmike: Mrtraveler01: The cost to build the new two-tube Gateway Tunnel between New York and New Jersey - and to rehabilitate the existing 112-year old tunnels there now - just bulked up to $16 billion, which officials of the agency building it blamed on inflation and supply chain issues.

As much as I'd like to poke fun at New York and New Jersey. Any project of this scale anywhere tends to have cost overruns. Especially these days.

Shocking news would be if a large construction project came in underbudget or finished early

ThT happens all the time in the Midwest. Of course the Mob isn't as active around here as it is back East.


You realize that Chicago's in the Midwest, right?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: I think the solution is fairly obvious. Amtrak should borrow the money upfront. Then, Joe Biden should forgive the loan. Everyone wins!


Do you know the difference between Amtrak and Metro North?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: zgrizz: Union's gotta get them fat construction paychecks.

Don't worry, taxpayer can handle it. What? Your neighbor is hurting? Tough. Union! Union! Union!

Good to know someone is looking out for the interests of the 0.001%.


Thank goodness.

I almost had to pay someone to do that.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just watch. The project will be completed literally one week before the mass marketing of personal teleportation devices

SCREW YOU, TAXPAYER
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: BigGrnEggGriller: I think the solution is fairly obvious. Amtrak should borrow the money upfront. Then, Joe Biden should forgive the loan. Everyone wins!

Do you know the difference between Amtrak and Metro North?


One sucks, the other blows?
 
