 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Man randomly finds his long lost twin brother while swimming on holiday. Scratch that, he found his doppelgänger who is a total stranger   (metro.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Weird, Las Vegas Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas, Sean Douglas McArdle, most upvoted comment, Las Vegas, funny post, spitting image of Sean, Twin sisters  
•       •       •

776 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2022 at 12:35 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, it also looks like he could have found a doppleganger while watching family guy....
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I didn't know Seth Rogen and Michael Moore had a kid together.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I didn't know Seth Rogen and Michael Moore had a kid together.


Twins, at that...
 
schubie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know one of those guys. Everybody does.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Man, that ranks right up there with Joey finding his hand twin in a casino in Vegas.
 
baorao
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"found"... sure.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Max Awesome
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All fat people end up looking the same. The only way to tell what sex they are is to roll them in flour an look for the wet spot.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In the most upvoted comment on the post, another person joked: 'There are three of you guys at every brewery.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Max Awesome: All fat people end up looking the same. The only way to tell what sex they are is to roll them in flour an look for the wet spot.


You sound fat.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No. Just... no.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So that's what happened to the guy from Al's Toy Barn.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let's be honest here - they both look like your standard garden-variety Farker.
What are their usernames?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's not gay if it's with your doppelganger. It's basically just masturbating.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He's also #13 for the Dodgers.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.