(Twitter)   Maybe TikTok isn't completely useless after all   (twitter.com) divider line
69
    More: Unlikely, shot  
•       •       •

69 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's still useless.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does subby want me to jangle these keys a bit for them? You're easily amused.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Does subby want me to jangle these keys a bit for them? You're easily amused.


Yes. Yes I am.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Useless and in this case stupid.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Does subby want me to jangle these keys a bit for them? You're easily amused.


I mean, we're all here on Fark, aren't we?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope China is using this as an intelligence device for their invasion.

Please, come rescue us.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greened?  Mod, wallow in your shamefulness over there in the corner. Go on, go, now!
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I want to huff whipped cream and have eggs mashed on my head
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohmgod can't stop laughing

That kid

His scream

The audio

Trying to breathe again.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's some funny stuff on TikTok, I must admit.  There is also a lot of not funny stuff.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no idea why that's so funny but Gawd help me it's hilarious.
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Senseless chuckle.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: I have no idea why that's so funny but Gawd help me it's hilarious.


I know, right?  It was the laugh I didn't know I needed.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a fark link to a twitter link to a tiktok....

Now if it was a tiktok of a twitch livestream commenting on a youtube vid explaining how to submit a link, posted on twitter, that someone submitted to fark and was then greenlit.....

That would be funny.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Does subby want me to jangle these keys a bit for them? You're easily amused.


The stick... it's large, it's firmly lodged. But it makes you so edgy

Vid was farking hilarious. Thanks for the morning cup of chuckles subby
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Also this one from the same two -- screaming during ASMR is lulllz.

https://twitter.com/Crontime3D/status/1565178655378210819?t=54Aihl711pIH4LP20MviuQ&s=19
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gopher321: mongbiohazard: Does subby want me to jangle these keys a bit for them? You're easily amused.

Yes. Yes I am.

Yes. Yes I am.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Its a fark link to a twitter link to a tiktok....

Now if it was a tiktok of a twitch livestream commenting on a youtube vid explaining how to submit a link, posted on twitter, that someone submitted to fark and was then greenlit.....

That would be funny.


I disagree.  While it would show an impressive level of effort, it would still be a stupid tictac video.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That little kid is all of us.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I give that a meh out of five.

Plus, it was clearly either staged, because otherwise this would have been scrubbed and redone by the TikToker.  Tokker?  Tocker?  Attention whore.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: mongbiohazard: Does subby want me to jangle these keys a bit for them? You're easily amused.

I mean, we're all here on Fark, aren't we?

I mean, we're all here on Fark, aren't we?


I love that I saw this TikTok video embedded in a Twitter post in a Fark thread.

WE HAVE TO GO DEEPER.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That was not evidence to support your statement, subby.

Boo!
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Something tells me that kid will fall short on the life expectancy chart.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

darwinpolice: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: mongbiohazard: Does subby want me to jangle these keys a bit for them? You're easily amused.

I mean, we're all here on Fark, aren't we?

I love that I saw this TikTok video embedded in a Twitter post in a Fark thread.

WE HAVE TO GO DEEPER.


Post a link to this Fark thread on reddit, wait a day, and then submit the PopSugar article about the reddit thread as a link on Fark.  TA DA!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What pervert was watching a teen girl eat whipped cream from a can?
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: What pervert was watching a teen girl eat whipped cream from a can?


The one following the script
 
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Petey4335: Its a fark link to a twitter link to a tiktok....

Now if it was a tiktok of a twitch livestream commenting on a youtube vid explaining how to submit a link, posted on twitter, that someone submitted to fark and was then greenlit.....

That would be funny.

I disagree.  While it would show an impressive level of effort, it would still be a stupid tictac video.


Are you telling me the level if effort wouldn't be funny?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark linking to a tweet about a tiktok. We're through the looking glass people!
 
pdieten
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, everyone has different things they find funny.

If this is the kind of thing you find funny, then ok. Enjoy yourself.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
images.heb.comView Full Size
 
LivinaParadox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: mongbiohazard: Does subby want me to jangle these keys a bit for them? You're easily amused.

I mean, we're all here on Fark, aren't we?

I mean, we're all here on Fark, aren't we?


Where everyone does the jingle jangle?  It's no fun until you jangle every key in the house, is it now?
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
there is a TikTok challenge where people are teaching teenagers how to steal Hyundai's from certain years. So whenever I park, I have to put a steering wheel lock on my car. TikTok is worse that useless. Like all social media, It's harmful.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: there is a TikTok challenge where people are teaching teenagers how to steal Hyundai's from certain years. So whenever I park, I have to put a steering wheel lock on my car. TikTok is worse that useless. Like all social media, It's harmful.


He said, while commenting on an internet forum.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you're an adult who admits to using TikTok I know that you're not worth speaking with.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: ModernPrimitive01: there is a TikTok challenge where people are teaching teenagers how to steal Hyundai's from certain years. So whenever I park, I have to put a steering wheel lock on my car. TikTok is worse that useless. Like all social media, It's harmful.

He said, while commenting on an internet forum.

He said, while commenting on an internet forum.


as soon as y'all start posting selfies or stupid videos to gain followers on Fark, I'm out.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: as soon as y'all start posting selfies


Never been to TFD then I take it?
 
abbarach
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: ModernPrimitive01: there is a TikTok challenge where people are teaching teenagers how to steal Hyundai's from certain years. So whenever I park, I have to put a steering wheel lock on my car. TikTok is worse that useless. Like all social media, It's harmful.

He said, while commenting on an internet forum.

He said, while commenting on an internet forum.


Fark isn't SOCIAL media, it's ANTI-SOCIAL media, ya jackass!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jeez man way to raise the bar...
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: No, it's still useless.


When my daughter tells me something on TikTok is funny I ask her to tell me how it's funny. She then gets annoyed because "it sounds stupid when I try to explain it."

She'll get there eventually.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Watches video

Where is the follow-up Tick-tock with the ass-kicking on it?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There's HAHA that's funny because it's genuinely funny.

There's HAHA that's funny because it's so stupid it's funny.

This is neither of those.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: ModernPrimitive01: there is a TikTok challenge where people are teaching teenagers how to steal Hyundai's from certain years. So whenever I park, I have to put a steering wheel lock on my car. TikTok is worse that useless. Like all social media, It's harmful.

He said, while commenting on an internet forum.

He said, while commenting on an internet forum.


Not just any internet forum.

The Mos Eisley of internet forums.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you don't find this particular setup amusing, I propose we challenge ourselves to recreate it in a way that is.

All we have to do is find a cute girl eating whip cream to smash eggs on and....oh! Oh dear....this is Fark.

/never mind
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Pocket Ninja: No, it's still useless.

When my daughter tells me something on TikTok is funny I ask her to tell me how it's funny. She then gets annoyed because "it sounds stupid when I try to explain it."

She'll get there eventually.


To be fair, you'd be in the same situation if someone asked you to explain why (some) Monty Python (or other lauded comedy troupe's) sketches are funny.  Funny can't always be explained, and often attempting to do so ruins it.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
YouTube 2.0. Same dumb shiat, different generation.
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kyuzokai: GregInIndy: Pocket Ninja: No, it's still useless.

When my daughter tells me something on TikTok is funny I ask her to tell me how it's funny. She then gets annoyed because "it sounds stupid when I try to explain it."

She'll get there eventually.

To be fair, you'd be in the same situation if someone asked you to explain why (some) Monty Python (or other lauded comedy troupe's) sketches are funny.  Funny can't always be explained, and often attempting to do so ruins it.


That said, I didn't find the video very funny, excluding the kid's expression.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: There's some funny stuff on TikTok, I must admit.  There is also a lot of not funny stuff.


I know teenagers are supposedly hip and cool and "with it" and all, but they're also amateurs at virtually everything. The other day I saw a viral TikTok that was just a clip of a movie, and the person talking in the scene was cropped out of the frame because of TikTok's aspect ratio. You're doing it wrong, children. Unless I'm in out-of-touch geezer for wanting to see the person in the video who's talking instead of the wall in the background.
 
