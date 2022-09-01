 Skip to content
Russia: "Tanks." Ukraine: "You're welcome"
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian determination + western weapons > Russian numbers + wholesale corruption
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you factor in how often armored track vehicles are down for mait. and how many of them have been cannibalized for parts, I think Russia has, maybe 20% of their effective armor left.

They have been f*cking decimated.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
However many tanks are left on either side I think we might see some interesting battles once the ground freezes and they no longer have to stick to paved roads to avoid getting stuck in the muck and broken bridges don't matter as much when rivers turn to ice. Maybe Ukraine can use some of the abandoned/captured Russian tanks against the orcs when that happens?
 
zeroman987
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: If you factor in how often armored track vehicles are down for mait. and how many of them have been cannibalized for parts, I think Russia has, maybe 20% of their effective armor left.

They have been f*cking decimated.


Wouldn't that be Octomated?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*bad gateway*
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Link Farked... haven't seen that in a really long time
 
runescorpio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Links Farked
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Website: "Bad Gateway"
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Opacity: Link Farked... haven't seen that in a really long time


runescorpio: Links Farked


Somaticasual: Website: "Bad Gateway"


What they said.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
update: Link un-Farked, someone cleaned up the beerspill in Kyiv
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Link is working now... it appears intermittent.]
 
frankb00th
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: However many tanks are left on either side I think we might see some interesting battles once the ground freezes and they no longer have to stick to paved roads to avoid getting stuck in the muck and broken bridges don't matter as much when rivers turn to ice. Maybe Ukraine can use some of the abandoned/captured Russian tanks against the orcs when that happens?


Fark user imageView Full Size

I like it when ads answer the post
 
goodncold
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zeroman987: NewportBarGuy: If you factor in how often armored track vehicles are down for mait. and how many of them have been cannibalized for parts, I think Russia has, maybe 20% of their effective armor left.

They have been f*cking decimated.

Wouldn't that be Octomated?


That's kinky.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In all, Russia has at least 2,000 potentially restorable tanks, meaning it will not run out during its war in Ukraine - even if it has to roll back its relics from the early 1960s.

If they start fielding T-62s on the front line they'll run out of tanks in a hurry.  I'd love to see how many of them would simply explode while shooting ancient and poorly stored ammunition.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hmm  I've lived a good portion of my life being told how dangerous the Russians are and how they can destroy all life on earth x times over.

Maybe it's time to go get ourselves some sweet sweet oil and deliver some regime change.

They'd never expect it since they've only been fear mongering over it for 20 years.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: In all, Russia has at least 2,000 potentially restorable tanks, meaning it will not run out during its war in Ukraine - even if it has to roll back its relics from the early 1960s.

If they start fielding T-62s on the front line they'll run out of tanks in a hurry.  I'd love to see how many of them would simply explode while shooting ancient and poorly stored ammunition.


That's like counting the thousands of armored vehicles we have in yards and storage all over... None of that sh*t is operation without a full refit and then you have to run a crew through the training and make sure the goddamn guns work.

Literally grasping at tanks. heh
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Hmm  I've lived a good portion of my life being told how dangerous the Russians are and how they can destroy all life on earth x times over.

Maybe it's time to go get ourselves some sweet sweet oil and deliver some regime change.

They'd never expect it since they've only been fear mongering over it for 20 years.


It does make one wonder how many Russian nukes could possibly be functional and how many are actually made out of papier-mâché.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Uk oughta wrap up the tanks and sell the steel.

/ Get some plusage outta this mess.
// All Ukraine has to do is outlive Putin, a distinct possibility
/// If russia is so great, why didn't they build a picture window instead of an Iron Curtain? -Props to Mad Magazine
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They have tanks

Do they have tank crew?  That's a far more dubious proposition.  Speaking from experience, operating a tank isn't that hard- you can train someone on any position in a week, tops.

But to operate effectively as a crew?  That's not a week, that's months of working closely together practicing a lot of fiddly, difficult stuff.  For example, firing on the move.  Older tanks can do this, but it's tricky.  I can't speak to T-62s or T-72s, but the M60s I was on vibrated terribly when moving.  There are a couple of "magical" speeds where all the vibrations cancel out and suddenly it becomes easy to acquire a target and fire.  But now your gunner needs to be able to communicate when he needs stab speed, your driver has to know those speeds and be able to hold them while driving across uneven ground and the commander needs to know when to override that and tell the driver to floor it to get to cover, and....

Or you can move along almost blind, finally see something, stop to acquire and shoot and die quickly to a horde of cheap ATGMs.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Nirbo: Hmm  I've lived a good portion of my life being told how dangerous the Russians are and how they can destroy all life on earth x times over.

Maybe it's time to go get ourselves some sweet sweet oil and deliver some regime change.

They'd never expect it since they've only been fear mongering over it for 20 years.

It does make one wonder how many Russian nukes could possibly be functional and how many are actually made out of papier-mâché.


I still chuckle at the styrofoam planes they had in plain sight of incredibly high resolution spy cameras.

Not that us Canadians can boast about our internal combustion submarines.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this it?

https://kyivindependent.com/national/how-many-tanks-does-russia-really-have
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
tanks were outdated weapons by the end of WWII.  i can't figure out why the militaries of the world haven't figured that out.
 
robodog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: However many tanks are left on either side I think we might see some interesting battles once the ground freezes and they no longer have to stick to paved roads to avoid getting stuck in the muck and broken bridges don't matter as much when rivers turn to ice. Maybe Ukraine can use some of the abandoned/captured Russian tanks against the orcs when that happens?


I'm not sure rivers in Ukraine get enough ice cover to drive over. Even if it is the Finn's showed that cruising frozen bodies of water makes for easy kills via artillery fire, even if you miss you break up the ice and eliminate the target.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: ColleenSezWhuut: In all, Russia has at least 2,000 potentially restorable tanks, meaning it will not run out during its war in Ukraine - even if it has to roll back its relics from the early 1960s.

If they start fielding T-62s on the front line they'll run out of tanks in a hurry.  I'd love to see how many of them would simply explode while shooting ancient and poorly stored ammunition.

That's like counting the thousands of armored vehicles we have in yards and storage all over... None of that sh*t is operation without a full refit and then you have to run a crew through the training and make sure the goddamn guns work.

Literally grasping at tanks. heh


On top of all that the old systems they have don't even have thermal optics, and the lousy IR sights they may have had at one point are either dead from poor storage or sold to buy a dacha.  Fish in a barrel come night time.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: tanks were outdated weapons by the end of WWII.  i can't figure out why the militaries of the world haven't figured that out.


Tanks are still pretty effective against people not in tanks.

Especially civilians who can't run fast.

The Nirbo demographic.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
RU tanks also need an engine overhaul after 1000 hours of operation. I wonder how many tanks are breaking down every day. I suspect that some of the drone/artillery kills we've seen were broken down tanks that have been abandoned. Still good that UK is finishing the job, so the tanks can't be recovered and repaired, assuming that RU is competent enough and has the manpower and vehicles to recover and repair.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: tanks were outdated weapons by the end of WWII.  i can't figure out why the militaries of the world haven't figured that out.


Because that has been proven incorrect time and again?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: tom baker's scarf: tanks were outdated weapons by the end of WWII.  i can't figure out why the militaries of the world haven't figured that out.

Because that has been proven incorrect time and again?


Tell that to our brave veterans riddled with depleted uranium shrapnel.

Like a hot knife through liquid butter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: tanks were outdated weapons by the end of WWII.  i can't figure out why the militaries of the world haven't figured that out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: NewportBarGuy: ColleenSezWhuut: In all, Russia has at least 2,000 potentially restorable tanks, meaning it will not run out during its war in Ukraine - even if it has to roll back its relics from the early 1960s.

If they start fielding T-62s on the front line they'll run out of tanks in a hurry.  I'd love to see how many of them would simply explode while shooting ancient and poorly stored ammunition.

That's like counting the thousands of armored vehicles we have in yards and storage all over... None of that sh*t is operation without a full refit and then you have to run a crew through the training and make sure the goddamn guns work.

Literally grasping at tanks. heh

On top of all that the old systems they have don't even have thermal optics, and the lousy IR sights they may have had at one point are either dead from poor storage or sold to buy a dacha.  Fish in a barrel come night time.


I didn't even consider that.

You know, back 3-4 years ago when we were giving the Ukrainians like 200 Javelins. I'm sitting there like "what the f*ck good is this gonna do when they get overwhelmed??"

I have never been so happy to be totally wrong.

It's shocking how effective they are against the Russian armor which is garbage and manned by crews who have no idea what they are doing. Even the non Jav anti armor weapons... no matter what they field it's going to get taken out.

Their entire Army is based on armor... without that, they have nothing. Arty and air power, we all know you can't hold ground with that.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Driven by necessity, Ukraine's military has expanded the role of tanks in combat. Due to a lack of field artillery, many Ukrainian crews practice indirect fire on targets out of the tank's line of sight, howitzer-style.

This isn't exactly new. M10's were used in an indirect fire role at Anzio.

(And yes, that was technically a 'Tank Destroyer' in American doctrine, but that doctrine got thrown out the window as soon as WW2 started and they were commonly used as infantry support in the tank role even though they had very little armor)
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Hmm  I've lived a good portion of my life being told how dangerous the Russians are and how they can destroy all life on earth x times over.

Maybe it's time to go get ourselves some sweet sweet oil and deliver some regime change.

They'd never expect it since they've only been fear mongering over it for 20 years.


Seriously?

Did you learn nothing from Napoleon and Hitler? Hell, did you miss the lessons taught in Afghanistan? Repelling Russia is a completely different thing than trying to invade and occupy it.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Road Rovers- Tanks!
Youtube -mYzw7tO9co
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
♬ Tanks... for the memories... ♬

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just how many "tank slaughters" has Europe seen since WWII?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
However, we can not expect Russia to run critically low on tanks anytime soon.
Despite heavy losses, Russia still has enough machines to continue waging its war for years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tom baker's scarf: tanks were outdated weapons by the end of WWII.  i can't figure out why the militaries of the world haven't figured that out.


Because a country can't be occupied from an airplane, and tanks are a much safer transport system for ground troops who can.
 
