(CNN)   Ultra-processed foods are killing vast numbers of Americans. But you only have to worry if you eat prepackaged soups, sauces, frozen pizza, ready-to-eat meals, hot dogs, sausages, french fries, soda, cookies, cakes, candy, doughnuts, or ice cream   (cnn.com) divider line
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Louis Process is probably rolling over in his grave
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's not just the processing, its the ingredients.  Most ultra processed food has the worst ingredients, usually cheap scraps of meat with tons of salt.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ultra processed?  I had to look that up and it appears to be just processed foods, but now we're calling them ultra processed foods.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Ultra processed?  I had to look that up and it appears to be just processed foods, but now we're calling them ultra processed foods.


It's ultra scarier this way.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thank god Spam's not on the list!
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Welp.  I'm gun die.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My Mom upon seeing that I buy / bring my own groceries when I stay for a visit:

"So, do you only eat diet food?"

"No, mom, I just eat healthy food."
 
asciibaron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Beyers for the win.
 
Diablo Whump
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good, I'm safe...

I don't like ice cream.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Ultra processed?  I had to look that up and it appears to be just processed foods, but now we're calling them ultra processed foods.


Well the box of prewashed organic salad in my fridge is "processed" too, but you can't compare that to a "pink slime" hotdog.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Im assuming donuts fresh from a bakery are still okay, tho.
 
Lipo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We stopped eating processed foods about a year ago. I've lost 60 pounds and my girlfriend has lost 40. It's amazing how we still eat the same portion sizes but are still losing weight.

Sure, it takes a bit more time to cook from scratch, but I like to cook (do it professionally) so to me that's not a big deal. I get where others might have problems with it though.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've seen enough interviews with 110 year olds that smoke and drink everyday to know that sh*t is mostly genetics.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Joe USer: It's not just the processing, its the ingredients.  Most ultra processed food has the worst ingredients, usually cheap scraps of meat with tons of salt.


And sugar. Plus all the ingredients which basically aren't food: artificial flavors, colors preservatives, etc..

Hell, half the ingredients that where food have been converted into something that doesn't exist in nature.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The only way you're going to avoid processed food is via a raw vegan diet, eating which will keep you alive while making you wish you were dead.
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All you have to do is look at the Food tab and see how many people rave about how much they love garbage food -- Taco Bell, McRib, etc. -- and it tells you all you really need to know.  Sure, Farkers love to argue about how people don't have a choice but to eat this kind of stuff because healthy food is too expensive, but people absolutely love this sh*t.  It's been specifically engineered for you to love it.

You could tell people that eating a McRib would result in their death in a week (kind of like not taking precautions against COVID), and people would eagerly stuff it down their pieholes.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lipo: We stopped eating processed foods about a year ago. I've lost 60 pounds and my girlfriend has lost 40. It's amazing how we still eat the same portion sizes but are still losing weight.

Sure, it takes a bit more time to cook from scratch, but I like to cook (do it professionally) so to me that's not a big deal. I get where others might have problems with it though.


This.

We also stopped eating processed foods. In a year, my wife and daughter lost 100 pounds each, and I'm down 93 pounds.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Welp.  I'm gun die.


Well yeah, but when and how?
 
DerAppie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Ultra processed?  I had to look that up and it appears to be just processed foods, but now we're calling them ultra processed foods.


There's probably a reason for the new term over the old term. Probably something to be more specific in what they're talking about.

There is, after all, a bit of difference between tomato paste and a tomato sauce with a bunch of added sugars, salts, preservatives, artificial flavourings etc. Technically both are "processed foods."
 
ZaxTrax
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WsQyru5ACmA
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Colonel_Angus: All you have to do is look at the Food tab and see how many people rave about how much they love garbage food -- Taco Bell, McRib, etc. -- and it tells you all you really need to know.  Sure, Farkers love to argue about how people don't have a choice but to eat this kind of stuff because healthy food is too expensive, but people absolutely love this sh*t.  It's been specifically engineered for you to love it.

You could tell people that eating a McRib would result in their death in a week (kind of like not taking precautions against COVID), and people would eagerly stuff it down their pieholes.


Now I want a McRib, Asshole.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Remember how mom woke up at 4am to start cooking the grains for breakfast on the fire, and it took a few hours to soften them up and skim the bad stuff from the surface?  No?  Because processing has done all of that for you, and now you can eat plain oatmeal and move on with your day.  It is your fault for dumping all of that extra stuff into it.  But the 'processing' is not the problem.

I work with people in their 80's who eat a donut every morning and drink their coffee black.  And you don't get to be there if your brain has rotted.  None of them smoke, and most of them exercise.  But not a SINGLE one of them will touch a salad or seafood.  Because that's how you get food poisoning.  The only ones who eat a salad are the ones who grow them at home.
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah but, if you're early 40's like me, might as well eat a ton of that shiat and die happy. Do we really want to stick around another 20 years or whatever for the "US Climate refugees fleeing Miami and New Orleans by the millions" Fark headlines?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My dog wants steak.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: Lipo: We stopped eating processed foods about a year ago. I've lost 60 pounds and my girlfriend has lost 40. It's amazing how we still eat the same portion sizes but are still losing weight.

Sure, it takes a bit more time to cook from scratch, but I like to cook (do it professionally) so to me that's not a big deal. I get where others might have problems with it though.

This.

We also stopped eating processed foods. In a year, my wife and daughter lost 100 pounds each, and I'm down 93 pounds.


Where you a family of circus performers?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I read that whole article, and yes, I agree completely that you should avoid processed foods for a variety of reasons, but the biggest reasons are high salt, high sugar, and high amounts of terrible fats like transfatty acids and not so great fats like animal saturated fats.

But artificial colors and flavors are not bad for you.  They're just not.  Artificial flavors are just chemical replications of natural flavors.  Their chemical composition is identical.  While it's true that artificial colors and flavors are used in crappy food, it's not the colors and flavors that are making you fat, giving you high blood pressure, and filling your arteries with plaque.
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At a health lecture I got in college the instructor had a very simple piece of advice: When you go shopping stay away from the aisles in the middle of the store. All of the healthy food is along the outside walls. Think about it the next time you go food shopping. You usually find the fresh produce, meats, and dairy along the walls and all of the canned foods, candy, cereal, and other junk in the aisles. It's over simplified for sure but a fun point about shopping.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The difference in eating a lot of processed stuff and not eating it is not subtle at all. Couple it with increasing your water intake and it can be almost astounding. If most people look around the world they operate in, most of the people around them, including themselves, do not drink enough water.

I'm certainly not a 100%'er when it comes to fresh foods and only water (my nightly vodka drinks are needed) but I try. Almost everything that happens physiologically with our bodies improves with fresher food and solid water intake.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Thank god Spam's not on the list!


Spam musubi is the shiz, nomnomnom!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's the refined seed oils we need to eliminate. They're halfway to plastic before they get in the bottles, and heating them further makes actual plastics. We need to go to the old ways of cooking with more natural animal fats for cooking, which are less likely to be rancid and are recognizable to our biology for being real. Saturated fats didn't kill everybody until the seed oil manufacturers needed to distract people, but heart disease and other metabolic diseases went up with seed oil use as we were scared away from saturated fats.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Welp.  I'm gun die.


We all are, son.  We all are.
 
sid244
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ahh the "fun" 13 food groups.  Any word on the hormone infused chickens?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rudemix: The difference in eating a lot of processed stuff and not eating it is not subtle at all. Couple it with increasing your water intake and it can be almost astounding. If most people look around the world they operate in, most of the people around them, including themselves, do not drink enough water.

I'm certainly not a 100%'er when it comes to fresh foods and only water (my nightly vodka drinks are needed) but I try. Almost everything that happens physiologically with our bodies improves with fresher food and solid water intake.


Agreed except for one point, cold stuff hurts my teeth so I prefer my water in liquid form.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: The only way you're going to avoid processed food is via a raw vegan diet, eating which will keep you alive while making you wish you were dead.


Wrong. "moderation in all things" and "the poison is in the dosage"

The occasional hot dog won't kill you.

OTOH a mostly ovo-lacto vegetarian diet still has lots of variety, proteins, cheeses, even birds and fishes now and then is delicious and will keep you alive longer.

The choice isn't McDonalds or raw broccoli.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: I've seen enough interviews with 110 year olds that smoke and drink everyday to know that sh*t is mostly genetics.


True but just most people have the genetics that make using such carcignes and other poor habits bad for them.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: I've seen enough interviews with 110 year olds that smoke and drink everyday to know that sh*t is mostly genetics.


That and the luck of the draw.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"We found that men in the highest quintile of ultraprocessed food consumption, compared those in the lowest quintile, had a 29% higher risk of developing colorectal cancer," said co-senior author Fang Fang Zhang.

I'd listen to him.

This guy travels with serious muscle:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Earthworm Jim Jones: I've seen enough interviews with 110 year olds that smoke and drink everyday to know that sh*t is mostly genetics.

That and the luck of the draw.


its not just genetics

My mother lived to 98 and died of Covid. My brother died of heart disease at 62. He ate a lot more fried chicken and salted everything.
 
