(CNN)   Forget heavy industry and fossil fuel extractors. Its millennials and Gen Z who are destroying the environment through their addiction to house plants. Wait, what?   (cnn.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully many of these places will start moving over to using light weight aggregates and encouraging their use by consumers.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I got almost a paragraph in before I couldn't give a fark anymore.

Do you think CNN would pay me to write an article on bullshiat fatigue?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Oh fiddlesticks!'
 
Hawk the Hawk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Whoever conceptualized and then wrote on this trite concept with no grounding in reality, needs to be publicly flogged as an example to others who are also so inclined.

/lives in a state that has seasons so indoor plants are very nice
//EVERYONE I'm related to including myself have around a dozen plants at any given time and we trade them around like they're VHS copies of Shrek 2.
///WE'RE ALL GEN X YOU STUPID farkS, but that's ok. We don't exist even though we're your parents.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And don't even get me started on the avocados.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh it's worse than that, I play jazz music to my houseplants.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
tl;dr: Aesthetic greenery that is sustained artificially in an environment it would not naturally exist in is a process that, on a commercial scale (i.e. individuals who buy things that originated in large scale corporate greenhouses), is not really all that environmentally friendly.

This isn't saying someone growing something from seed using some compost soil from their local supplier is wrecking the environment, but rather that the problem is lots of people buying some dinky plant from a warehouse store "greenhouse" that involved a ton of plastic for supplies and shipping and keeping it on life support with regular fertilizer supplements that themselves have production and shipping externalities associated with them.

It's like the indoor version of saying your perfectly green lawn that you dump a bunch of water, fertilizer, and weed killer into while running your mower over it every week for years on end isn't really a net positive for the environment.  Grass is great.  A fairway in your front yard, less so.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Silent Generation douchebags who polluted like total maniacs love these stories.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Oh it's worse than that, I play jazz music to my houseplants.


Found the pot grower!
 
PolyHatSnake
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is this finally "it"? Is this one gonna be the "gotcha" that really sticks it to those rascally millennials? The houseplants? Really?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Remember when we could grow houseplants without worrying about which generation we were assigned to by the media?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Toxophil: And don't even get me started on the avocados.


Have you tried it on toast?

It's worth living in debt.
 
starsrift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Whoever conceptualized and then wrote on this trite concept with no grounding in reality, needs to be publicly flogged as an example to others who are also so inclined.

/lives in a state that has seasons so indoor plants are very nice
//EVERYONE I'm related to including myself have around a dozen plants at any given time and we trade them around like they're VHS copies of Shrek 2.
///WE'RE ALL GEN X YOU STUPID farkS, but that's ok. We don't exist even though we're your parents.


Ehhh, a lot of it is tripe but the author does have a point on water use. Particularly for the US, and those arid states where water is a problem. Though an urban millennial in an apartment or condo is always going to use less water than the suburban homeowner with a yard full of grass to feed. On the other hand, wet states probably shouldn't worry about it. Yet. Maybe in 5 or 10 years we'll have to talk about water use more seriously in those states.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: [Fark user image 425x354]


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

I do covet Monty's hat - AND his 2CV
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: [Fark user image 425x354]


It's 100% ground Pete.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Growing plants is so 2020.  Old, passe, boring.  These days we protect the environment by throwing our used car barrieries into the ocean to help recharge the electric eels.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Since it's an environmental article, this is your reminder that just 100 companies are responsible for 71% of global carbon emissions.

https://www.theguardian.com/sustainable-business/2017/jul/10/100-fossil-fuel-companies-investors-responsible-71-global-emissions-cdp-study-climate-change

It won't matter if every land vehicle went electric tomorrow, it wouldn't hold a candle to what those assholes are doing to the planet.

We should be focusing on shutting them down and finding alternatives for what they are doing.

Gen 4 Fast Breeder Nuclear reactors have (and has been since 1986) safety measures against even the most dangerous conditions including those that affected chernobyl, 3-mile, and fukushima and were tested in Idaho against those kinds of failures with members of congress present while the failures took place and the reactors simply turned themselves off without a meltdown and they could fire it back up into operation about 30 minutes later.

https://k1project.columbia.edu/a15
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Generation_IV_reactor
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Experimental_Breeder_Reactor_II

And the Fast Breeder sodium cooled type produces FAR less nuclear waste than traditional water cooled reactors, and can use the waste materials from traditional reactors as fuel along with decommissioned nuclear weapons.

The reason we don't have them in this country is because Clinton ended funding for any further nuclear development in 1994. (Thankfully we did get some funding in the current Infrastructure bill)

https://atomicinsights.com/sad-ending-story-of-ebr-ii-told-by-three-of-its-pioneers/

If you do more research on the EBR-II and what it accomplished, you should be pissed because we wouldn't have to be in the climate crisis we are in now had we invested instead of being scared off by fake environmental activists funded by fossil fuel companies.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

starsrift: arrogantbastich: Whoever conceptualized and then wrote on this trite concept with no grounding in reality, needs to be publicly flogged as an example to others who are also so inclined.

/lives in a state that has seasons so indoor plants are very nice
//EVERYONE I'm related to including myself have around a dozen plants at any given time and we trade them around like they're VHS copies of Shrek 2.
///WE'RE ALL GEN X YOU STUPID farkS, but that's ok. We don't exist even though we're your parents.

Ehhh, a lot of it is tripe but the author does have a point on water use. Particularly for the US, and those arid states where water is a problem. Though an urban millennial in an apartment or condo is always going to use less water than the suburban homeowner with a yard full of grass to feed. On the other hand, wet states probably shouldn't worry about it. Yet. Maybe in 5 or 10 years we'll have to talk about water use more seriously in those states.



I live in a neighborhood with an HOA.  We are required to have a specific kind of grass, and maintain it.  Fine, in droughts, it goes dormant.  But, we've had a pretty wet summer around here and my idiot neighbors are still using their irrigation systems, because resetting it is too hard.  So, they waste water, and then have to cut more frequently to keep it maintained, and then fight the fungus and rot that grows from overwatering and too frequent cutting.  It's such a huge waste.

But, indoor plants should be a one time purchase, or even free because so many people will be happy to give away cuttings.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, how dare millennials do ANYTHING to try to ignore the hellscape that is existence in this country.

We gotta make 'em feel guilty about plants too!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
barrieries? what the fark even, autocorrect?

batteries.
 
starsrift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Since it's an environmental article, this is your reminder that just 100 companies are responsible for 71% of global carbon emissions.


Can't be repeated enough times.

If you do more research on the EBR-II and what it accomplished, you should be pissed because we wouldn't have to be in the climate crisis we are in now had we invested instead of being scared off by fake environmental activists funded by fossil fuel companies.

Maybe. Nuke power is hella expensive. On the other hand, now that wind is so cheap, every power company in the world should be switching to it, and yet... they're not. Something something "free market".
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: tl;dr: Aesthetic greenery that is sustained artificially in an environment it would not naturally exist in is a process that, on a commercial scale (i.e. individuals who buy things that originated in large scale corporate greenhouses), is not really all that environmentally friendly.

This isn't saying someone growing something from seed using some compost soil from their local supplier is wrecking the environment, but rather that the problem is lots of people buying some dinky plant from a warehouse store "greenhouse" that involved a ton of plastic for supplies and shipping and keeping it on life support with regular fertilizer supplements that themselves have production and shipping externalities associated with them.

It's like the indoor version of saying your perfectly green lawn that you dump a bunch of water, fertilizer, and weed killer into while running your mower over it every week for years on end isn't really a net positive for the environment.  Grass is great.  A fairway in your front yard, less so.


Pfft, I keep my lawn tee box length, only scumbags let their lawn grow to fairway lengths
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: macadamnut: Oh it's worse than that, I play jazz music to my houseplants.

Found the pot grower!


That's why they call it jazz cabbage
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some plants feed themselves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Barging in here to ask what have farkers found to be an effective treatment for whiteflies on houseplants? Damn little shiats.
 
falkone32
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: [Fark user image image 425x354]


Fortunately, I live in North America where we still have plenty of peat to harvest and don't need to import coconut coir from the other side of the planet while pretending that this byproduct can scale production enough to even get close to replacing peat.

This might make more sense in Europe, but the crusade against peat is ridiculous from here. Especially when focusing on a few potted plants instead of its use as a bulk soil amendment when mulch or compost should be used instead.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I bet if you actually did some research, the majority of indoor plant sales and maintenance are for offices and other places foreign to Gen Z.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These articles piss me off.  Just shut up now.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Since it's an environmental article, this is your reminder that just 100 companies are responsible for 71% of global carbon emissions.

https://www.theguardian.com/sustainable-business/2017/jul/10/100-fossil-fuel-companies-investors-responsible-71-global-emissions-cdp-study-climate-change

It won't matter if every land vehicle went electric tomorrow, it wouldn't hold a candle to what those assholes are doing to the planet.

We should be focusing on shutting them down and finding alternatives for what they are doing.

Gen 4 Fast Breeder Nuclear reactors have (and has been since 1986) safety measures against even the most dangerous conditions including those that affected chernobyl, 3-mile, and fukushima and were tested in Idaho against those kinds of failures with members of congress present while the failures took place and the reactors simply turned themselves off without a meltdown and they could fire it back up into operation about 30 minutes later.

https://k1project.columbia.edu/a15
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Generation_IV_reactor
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Experimental_Breeder_Reactor_II

And the Fast Breeder sodium cooled type produces FAR less nuclear waste than traditional water cooled reactors, and can use the waste materials from traditional reactors as fuel along with decommissioned nuclear weapons.

The reason we don't have them in this country is because Clinton ended funding for any further nuclear development in 1994. (Thankfully we did get some funding in the current Infrastructure bill)

https://atomicinsights.com/sad-ending-story-of-ebr-ii-told-by-three-of-its-pioneers/

If you do more research on the EBR-II and what it accomplished, you should be pissed because we wouldn't have to be in the climate crisis we are in now had we invested instead of being scared off by fake environmental activists funded by fossil fuel companies.


Thanks for the reminder to avoid the green kool-aid
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who buys the stuff from the fossil fuel extractors and heavy industry subs?

Millennials and Gen-Z do.

Chex-Mix people younger than me! You've sealed your own destruction!
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Intergenerational stereotyping is generally dumb. Facile, boring, and often wrong.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: starsrift: arrogantbastich: Whoever conceptualized and then wrote on this trite concept with no grounding in reality, needs to be publicly flogged as an example to others who are also so inclined.

/lives in a state that has seasons so indoor plants are very nice
//EVERYONE I'm related to including myself have around a dozen plants at any given time and we trade them around like they're VHS copies of Shrek 2.
///WE'RE ALL GEN X YOU STUPID farkS, but that's ok. We don't exist even though we're your parents.

Ehhh, a lot of it is tripe but the author does have a point on water use. Particularly for the US, and those arid states where water is a problem. Though an urban millennial in an apartment or condo is always going to use less water than the suburban homeowner with a yard full of grass to feed. On the other hand, wet states probably shouldn't worry about it. Yet. Maybe in 5 or 10 years we'll have to talk about water use more seriously in those states.


I live in a neighborhood with an HOA.  We are required to have a specific kind of grass, and maintain it.  Fine, in droughts, it goes dormant.  But, we've had a pretty wet summer around here and my idiot neighbors are still using their irrigation systems, because resetting it is too hard.  So, they waste water, and then have to cut more frequently to keep it maintained, and then fight the fungus and rot that grows from overwatering and too frequent cutting.  It's such a huge waste.

But, indoor plants should be a one time purchase, or even free because so many people will be happy to give away cuttings.


Now tagged as "moved into HOA" to complain about the neighbors
 
Hawk the Hawk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Hawk the Hawk: [Fark user image 425x354]

[Fark user image image 451x266][Fark user image image 450x338]
I do covet Monty's hat - AND his 2CV


Interestingly, both are pictured at their maximum speed.
 
