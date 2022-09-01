 Skip to content
(NPR)   Lyft facing 17 new lawsuits alleging that it didn't do enough to ensure that "don't rape your passenger" and "don't rape your driver" were being enforced more as general suggestions rather than hard rules   (npr.org) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
nytmare
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think subby accidentally a double negative. Or accidentally didn't a triple negative. Either way the headline is not the right thing.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Those women should've thought about that before they were born into a world that is apathetic about women getting raped
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do cab companies have a huge rape problem?
Why do Uber and Lyft?
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Those women should've thought about that before they were born into a world that is apathetic about women getting raped


The Lyft drivers were probably driving all sexy and stuff.

/that's sarcasm, in case anyone missed it
 
gkcook
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I still don't understand how these crimes happen.  How can you NOT get caught?  You download the Lyft app and they have your credit card.  You order a ride and there is a timestamp on that and all your info is on file.  Then you get all rapey or abusive to the driver and think you can get away with it?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nytmare: I think subby accidentally a double negative. Or accidentally didn't a triple negative. Either way the headline is not the right thing.


It's a good point, irregardless.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shoot the bastards. Supreme Court finally restored our carry rights. Do your part and end them.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
where does the "Ok the app told me to be at terminal A, door 1, and i walked halfway across the airport, but now you are calling me telling me you are at Terminal B, Gate 12" lawsuit come into play.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dave2042: nytmare: I think subby accidentally a double negative. Or accidentally didn't a triple negative. Either way the headline is not the right thing.

It's a good point, irregardless.


Triggering intensifies
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Do cab companies have a huge rape problem?
Why do Uber and Lyft?


If you're a cabbie in NYC, you have to spend $150k+ to get the medallion. So, lots of red tape to get that kind of money. Cheaper ways for a rapist to rape, without the worry of being robbed and shot by a passenger. It's also your full-time job, so you're focused on that to pay the bills. However, I wouldn't be surprised if a cab driver made note of where a hot, drunk woman was dropped off and returned after his shift to rape her.

Seems like anyone can drive for Uber or Lyft; not sure how much of a background check they do. It's not full-time, so you may not be as concerned about doing a good job. Also seems like an easy way for a rapist to find victims; they'll get in the car without much question.

Requiring in-car video that's accessible only by the cops (with a warrant) might deter some, but you're not going to stop all crime.

As for drivers being assaulted, that's why cabs have plexiglass dividers. Will the average Uber driver invest in that?

Maybe a liability policy for drivers, but the cost could eat up all the money you make driving.

No simple solutions.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm cool with Uber rape though. Sounds more German and that's the best rape.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All of the drivers and passengers said Lyft did practically nothing to help them after they reported their assaults, other than telling them they were sorry for their experience and that they would suspend the account of the driver or passenger who assaulted them.

Sooo... what exactly did they want Lyft to do except ban the user/driver from the platform? Put the driver in jail? Why the fark aren't you calling the cops?
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I'm cool with Uber rape though. Sounds more German and that's the best rape.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobadooey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm assuming what these people really want from Lyft is not just money but MORE money, because legally Lyft can only suspend the driver. Do they want the Lyft ceo to personally kick them in the sack or something
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know a lady Lyft driver that is getting so much wiener it is incredible.

45 years old, and she's like "you would not *believe* the number of 20-something dudes that will bang a lyft driver if you take them up on their lame flirtations".
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bobadooey: I'm assuming what these people really want from Lyft is not just money but MORE money, because legally Lyft can only suspend the driver. Do they want the Lyft ceo to personally kick them in the sack or something


Or maybe they'd like to see the perpetrators held responsible and face some kind consequences.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's a lot of things wrong with the Uber/Lyft business model and it's exploitation of drivers and such, but in terms of this? What can they realistically do? Criminal background checks only determine that the person hasn't already been convicted of such an offense (and no one's going to do one on customers), and if someone does do it, they're basically guaranteed to get arrested, given that a registered user of a system raped another, and the evidence is in a known car.
It's a horrible situation, but it's not one that has any obvious solution. Even if they required recording devices to be running in the car at all times while a fare is active, that only ensures the offender gets caught, it doesn't stop them from doing it in the first place.
 
