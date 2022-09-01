 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   The sharks are back. And this time, we're not ready for them   (slate.com) divider line
33
    More: Scary, Shark, shark leap, New York City, much shorter custom rod, increasing number of sharks, great white, semi-national shark stories, south shore of Long Island  
•       •       •

1290 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2022 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [c.tenor.com image 500x218] [View Full Size image _x_]


Brian Eno - Here Come The Warm Jets
Youtube YR58vE6GYic
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [c.tenor.com image 500x218] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this summer it was turtle attacks?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size

Candy gram!
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the surprised face, chum?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this summer was 99-100% over.  So many schools have already started or are less than a week from starting.  Meteorological fall started today.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Now, I don't know exactly when we turned on each other, but I know that seven of us survived the slide... and only five made it out. Now we took an oath, that I'm breaking now. We said we'd say it was the snow that killed the other two, but it wasn't. Nature is lethal but it doesn't hold a candle to man.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's super easy to never get eaten by a shark.  Don't go to a beach or a snow-covered mountain.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was some way to avoid sharks.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: If only there was some way to avoid sharks.


like someone from Chicago would know anything about avoiding sharks.... pffft
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, are they *real* sharks, though?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If ya'll saw the shark say yeaaaah!
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for tornado season too.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Like Pokémon, I'll catch 'em all.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Might I suggest not going where the sharks are. But I guess we can't do the obvious and easiest solution because it might inconvenience some people's hobbies.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Those poor Russian off the Irish coast may become unwitting victims in the next Sharknado movie.  We'll just see after the taste test.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I saw a shark leap out of the water from somewhere near Beach 108thStreet in Rockaway Beach, Queens. I had come out with friends to swim on a hot weekend day and just happened to be gazing out at the right moment. The shark breached, was airborne for a single second, and then landed with an inaudible splash about a mile from shore.

This guy must have the best eyesight in the world or it must have been a Megaladon for him to positively identify something jumping out of the water a mile away.
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why was it so hard to believe that there might be a shark in the Atlantic Ocean? Don't they live there? Sure, my friends said-everybody knows that there are sharks in the ocean. But I definitely hadn't seen one jump out of the water in New York City.

Despite the popularity of Jaws a heck of a lot of people associate sharks with tropical waters, so they are not really doubting that there are sharks in the Atlantic, they are doubting that there are sharks that far North.
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Stay out of the water.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sharks can even go in Fresh Water :)
Most don't though.

But here is the list for all those that are afraid.

https://www.trackingsharks.com/2022-shark-attack-list/
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I grew up surfing in So Cal and sharks weren't ever in my mind. It was all about the tasty waves brah. Drop in, get covered up and spit out brah.
I was bumped off a wave by a dolphin once. I was paddling for the wave and Flipper said "nope" and hit my board with his tail and took that wave.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

imaconnect4guy: I saw a shark leap out of the water from somewhere near Beach 108thStreet in Rockaway Beach, Queens. I had come out with friends to swim on a hot weekend day and just happened to be gazing out at the right moment. The shark breached, was airborne for a single second, and then landed with an inaudible splash about a mile from shore.

This guy must have the best eyesight in the world or it must have been a Megaladon for him to positively identify something jumping out of the water a mile away.


And hearing, to hear the splash from a mile away through the sound of the waves crashing to shore.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

imaconnect4guy: I saw a shark leap out of the water from somewhere near Beach 108thStreet in Rockaway Beach, Queens. I had come out with friends to swim on a hot weekend day and just happened to be gazing out at the right moment. The shark breached, was airborne for a single second, and then landed with an inaudible splash about a mile from shore.

This guy must have the best eyesight in the world or it must have been a Megaladon for him to positively identify something jumping out of the water a mile away.


No, no, no.  The shark leaped up *right in front of him* and *landed* about a mile offshore.  The shark in question was clearly part of the sharklimpics, competing in the long jump.
 
schubie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The last time sharks were in the news like this a national disaster of unprecedented scale and ramifications happened. Sharknado changed everything.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: imaconnect4guy: I saw a shark leap out of the water from somewhere near Beach 108thStreet in Rockaway Beach, Queens. I had come out with friends to swim on a hot weekend day and just happened to be gazing out at the right moment. The shark breached, was airborne for a single second, and then landed with an inaudible splash about a mile from shore.

This guy must have the best eyesight in the world or it must have been a Megaladon for him to positively identify something jumping out of the water a mile away.

And hearing, to hear the splash from a mile away through the sound of the waves crashing to shore.


Missed the word 'inaudible,' did you?
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Um, guys?  I'm not sure I'm up for another sequel...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

imaconnect4guy: I saw a shark leap out of the water from somewhere near Beach 108thStreet in Rockaway Beach, Queens. I had come out with friends to swim on a hot weekend day and just happened to be gazing out at the right moment. The shark breached, was airborne for a single second, and then landed with an inaudible splash about a mile from shore.

This guy must have the best eyesight in the world or it must have been a Megaladon for him to positively identify something jumping out of the water a mile away.


The street I grew up on was 1/2 mile from end to end.  You could make out "a car" from that distance, but you could barely tell what color it was and you certainly couldn't discern between a Pinto and a Coupe de Ville.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: [Fark user image 225x225]

Um, guys?  I'm not sure I'm up for another sequel...


I imagine her bank account is.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I have one simple request!"
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.