(Some Guy)   Pope John Paul I set to be beatified September 4th. Pope George Ringo unavailable for comment   (uscatholic.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, so he fed am the poor, the starving? He brought about world peace? He brought the church rapists to justice? He gave back all the precious metals his church stole from the natives?

Good for him.
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the one who was pope for about a month, right?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling out Farkers in headlines, even old Farkers who don't post anymore, is not allowed Submitter.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, I imagine as a corpse he's pretty ugly
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Oh, so he fed am the poor, the starving? He brought about world peace? He brought the church rapists to justice? He gave back all the precious metals his church stole from the natives?


Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Good, I imagine as a corpse he's pretty ugly


They're going all out, RuPaul will be doing his new makeup.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, Pope is coming out
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

loser0: This is the one who was pope for about a month, right?


Yeah.  They're really lowering the bar on miracles with modern saints.  This guy is getting credited with saving a critically ill girl in Argentina because the family and staff of her hospital prayed "exclusively" to Pope JPI.  Like, fark the medical team working to save the girl, credit to the Pope on the other side of the world. Like, if this were the NHL he'd be given an assist at best.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/13/world/europe/pope-john-paul-i-beatified-saint.html
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can count on zero hands how much I give a shiat about this.  I can't even believe I'm putting this much energy into typing this message.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice job subby.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously? I mean, he's a good bass player, but a saint? Please. No.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody else amused by the fact that the Catholic Church has morphed into exactly what their "good book" warned them not to worship?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Calling out Farkers in headlines, even old Farkers who don't post anymore, is not allowed Submitter.


<chuckle> Now I'm just envisioning Pope John Paul  II's secret life as gorgor....
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My catholic friends are probably the most devote people I know, but I find it so weird they give credence to beatification, canonization, etc.  None of this stuff is in the bible (as far as I know).
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Karma Chameleon: Good, I imagine as a corpse he's pretty ugly

They're going all out, RuPaul will be doing his new makeup.


Lol RuPaul doesn't do makeup. She's had other people putting her in drag for years and years.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

loser0: This is the one who was pope for about a month, right?


Apparently that's how you get Sainted.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Oh, so he fed am the poor, the starving? He brought about world peace? He brought the church rapists to justice? He gave back all the precious metals his church stole from the natives?

Good for him.


Why do you think they had him killed? He was going to start that process by rooting out the mobsters in the Vatican bank.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: loser0: This is the one who was pope for about a month, right?

Apparently that's how you get Sainted.


His short reign means he committed the fewest crimes against humanity of any pope in the past century. So that's nice.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm assuming that one of the miracles used to justify his sainthood was being able to successfully cover up the international child abuse network he led.

Kudos, I guess?
 
1funguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: My catholic friends are probably the most devote people I know, but I find it so weird they give credence to beatification, canonization, etc.  None of this stuff is in the bible (as far as I know).


Raised catholic, 11 years in the schools.
The Bible is kind of just...there...with Catholics.
More interested in message than content.  They give the book big numbers, and use it as necessary, but they really like the movie better.

Kinda theSupreme Court of interpreting the meaning, not the text of the law.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nirbo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA: "discontinuing the use of the sedia gestatoria, the portable throne on which popes had been carried in public for more than a thousand years.
Barely a month later, he was dead."

As a fat guy, I'd have had the prick killed too.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: My catholic friends are probably the most devote people I know, but I find it so weird they give credence to beatification, canonization, etc.  None of this stuff is in the bible (as far as I know).


While I'm not Catholic (or religious in general) myself, I did go to Catholic grade schools complete with training classes (theology, scripture, Church history, etc.).  My layperson's understanding from that is probably best put as the Bible is a starting point or foundational aspect, but they're not the literalist all bible all the time a lot of the American protestant groups seem to be.  We were taught about it including a lot of allegory and it being a product of its place and time.  The broader theology is important, but the actual human institution itself is acknowledged and important and taught as such.  With something like saints, it's almost more them as a teaching tool for what their actions represent instead of God pikachu-ing a specific person for a halo.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dead magic boss of world's biggest child molester factory set to become even more magical via ceremony of wealthy old rapists in gilded dresses & silly hats praising a gay brown Jew who hated the rich.
 
