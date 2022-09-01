 Skip to content
(USA Today)   "Here are the keys to your new boat. Your new 4.02-carat diamond and hundreds of rounds of ammunition are in the cabin. Is there anything else you need." Florida Man: "How about a better lawyer?"   (usatoday.com) divider line
21
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nice mention for "a man in Maine" busted for the same thing.  He bought caiman skin boots, and every news piece about him had to take a paragraph to explain what a farking caiman is.

He also bought a single gold wedding ring and he's not married.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I did not know that Naples, FL, was on the Mexican Gulf Coast.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
CPPPSB:  Somebody in Oregon used my wife's identity to borrow $118K for a fake poultry business (in Oregon, but with corporate headquarters at my house in Maine).  No news whatever on who that might have been, but I'm not holding out much hope for the Creedence.
 
danvon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
More PPP loan scammers.

We had a guy locally who owned several apartments. A vast number of them he leased under the Section 8 program. Which means that this guy received his Housing Assistance Payment from the Public Housing Authority every month. At no point in time during the pandemic did the federal government not provide the PHA the full amount of the HAP so it could pay the landlord.

He submitted a PPP loan request claiming that he was not receiving any rent from a vast majority of his units-including *every* S8 unit. He got something close to $1M in forgivable loans, while still collecting the full housing payment from the housing authority.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd ask how people can be so farking stupid/tasteless, but this is Florida, after all.

Someone sterilize this guy so he can't breed.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

McGrits: I did not know that Naples, FL, was on the Mexican Gulf Coast.


What do you call that gulf west of Florida?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

macadamnut: CPPPSB:  Somebody in Oregon used my wife's identity to borrow $118K for a fake poultry business (in Oregon, but with corporate headquarters at my house in Maine).  No news whatever on who that might have been, but I'm not holding out much hope for the Creedence.


Fowl play indeed
 
macadamnut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: macadamnut: CPPPSB:  Somebody in Oregon used my wife's identity to borrow $118K for a fake poultry business (in Oregon, but with corporate headquarters at my house in Maine).  No news whatever on who that might have been, but I'm not holding out much hope for the Creedence.

Fowl play indeed


Yeah yeah.  Wire fraud, we've heard 'em all.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No one ever can stop grifting once they start.

If i had gotten $2.6M from the government I'd have disappeared to a non-extradition island nation to live out my days sipping cocktails on the beach.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is $2.6 million enough to invest through shells and buy a lifestyle someplace without extradition? It really doesn't seem like much unless you have a goal to be dead from partying in a few years.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

macadamnut: McGrits: I did not know that Naples, FL, was on the Mexican Gulf Coast.

What do you call that gulf west of Florida?


Ask John Melancamp
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
800 rounds??!!  OH NOES, THAT'S A FEW WEEKENDS WORTH!!!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Roofing contractor from Ft. Myers that bid on a bunch of work for my old company was caught up in a $2m+ PPP loan fraud scheme.  He was caught quickly tho because he's a farking moron and used the funds directly to buy a $700k boat and a house.

https://www.justice.gov/usao-mdfl/pr/fort-myers-businessman-sentenced-three-years-federal-prison-covid-relief-fraud-and

So many of these smoothbrain florida contractors stole so much money in PPP loans it'll be a miracle if a quarter of them are caught just due to the sheer volume of cases.
 
PiperArrow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

macadamnut: McGrits: I did not know that Naples, FL, was on the Mexican Gulf Coast.

What do you call that gulf west of Florida?


It's the Gulf of Mexico, not the Mexican Gulf. The coast itself is referred to as "the Gulf Coast". No one ever refers to it as the Mexican Gulf Coast, which sounds like the coast on the Mexican side of the gulf.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Then there's this asshole:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

macadamnut: McGrits: I did not know that Naples, FL, was on the Mexican Gulf Coast.

What do you call that gulf west of Florida?


While the body of water is named the Gulf of Mexico, I would think that Naples is on the Florida Gulf Coast as opposed to the Florida Atlantic Coast.

Naples is on land and is water adjacent.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"more than 800 rounds of assorted .223/5.56 caliber ammunition"

These days that could be considered an investment vehicle like pork bellies, oil futures and Dale Earnhardt #3 plates
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sure seems like PPP fraud was just way too easy. For every 10 of these people who have been caught, I can imagine at least 1 who probably was smart enough to get away with it.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fraud?

Florida?

Hm...wonder who he voted for.

*checks social media*

Yup.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: "more than 800 rounds of assorted .223/5.56 caliber ammunition"

These days that could be considered an investment vehicle like pork bellies, oil futures and Dale Earnhardt #3 plates


Anyone seen any .410 ammo lately?  Will trade houses/cars/pork bellies
 
