(CNBC)   Looking for a new state in which to retire? Don't look at Florida   (cnbc.com) divider line
61
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those are all horrifically racist places.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you're saying when people overwhelm a place and buy everything, the price goes up?

No way!

One the plus side, in 10 years most of them will be dead. So invest in crematoriums.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Include Florida and retire there....
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Those are all horrifically racist places.


Have you been watching the news?  Pretty much all states are horrifically racist places.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Here are the seven most affordable states to retire.."

As long as you're white, Christian/military, Republican, heterosexual and preferably male.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That list is core Trumplandia.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want to retire where if you are black or gay doesn't matter?  Look at the State of Yucatan's beach communities
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michigan - Too cold. F*ck that.
Tennessee - Red state. F*ck that.
Missouri - Red state. F*ck that.
Mississippi - Red state. F*ck that.
Kentucky - Red state. F*ck that.
Oklahoma - Red state. F*ck that.
Georgia - Red state. F*ck that.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why in the wide wide world of Hoth would you retire to Michigan? The place is frozen half the year, the reason things are cheap is everyone left 40 years ago, and auto insurance is so expensive people are "residing" in border communities so they get better rates.
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon Florida will be nothing but a sandbar, and all the better for it.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Those are all horrifically racist places.


Don't kid yourself, all states can be horrifically racist places.  Sure, some more than others.  But, really, It just depends where you are in that state.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Michigan - Too cold. F*ck that.


Not too cold for long.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should invite Bugs Bunny to visit Florida with his saw.
 
surrounded by assholes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mi is racist in rural areas like every single other state in this country. Cities/metro areas are better like every other damn state. Personally, I'm fortunate enough to live in the blue dot in the middle of the state.

/better than every other state on that list and has tons of fresh water for when the droughts intensity.
//no major earthquakes, tornadoes, or other natural disasters.
///also no gators, one venomous snake, or other wildlife to worry about.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they most affordable? Because they're the least desirable. The market has spoken, and all those rednecks and flatlanders won't miss playing gossipy racist host to any normal person from CA anyway.

Wonder why they arbitrarily picked the top 7. Probably because 10 other sh*thole trump states like Alabama, the Dakotas, Carolinas, Montana - are tied for #8.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Affordable"
You can still call them white trash, last I heard.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, retire in this country
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Those are all horrifically racist places.


Yeah, Florida's diversity ranking blew away the listed states.

"However, the state scored high marks in other categories, including ranking No. 1 for culture and diversity and No. 5 for weather."
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michigan, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Georgia

Banjo duels and 5lb tubs of ranch dressing might be in your future
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Space Station Wagon: Soon Florida will be nothing but a sandbar, and all the better for it.


Soon meaning the next 15 years?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Why in the wide wide world of Hoth would you retire to Michigan?


They have water.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supply and demand. Certain places are cheap because nobody wants to live there. Film at 11.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: wildcardjack: Why in the wide wide world of Hoth would you retire to Michigan?

They have water.


Flint residents: "I guess you can call it that."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm working toward retiring somewhere not in the US.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm working toward retiring somewhere not in the US.


the State of Yucatan beaches, baby!!
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: vudukungfu: Those are all horrifically racist places.

Have you been watching the news?  Pretty much all states are horrifically racist places.


I'd really like to know where the utopia is that doesn't have bigotry of some sort. To be honest, I almost respect the places where it's more out in the open.They're being honest about it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KCinPA: vudukungfu: Those are all horrifically racist places.

Yeah, Florida's diversity ranking blew away the listed states.

"However, the state scored high marks in other categories, including ranking No. 1 for culture and diversity and No. 5 for weather."


I bet you would not be able to tell us how they came up with that ranking.

/I am thinking they are deeming the mere existence all the underpaid, wage slave labor of undocumented Hispanic workers as "culture and diversity"
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: We should invite Bugs Bunny to visit Florida with his saw.


I think Aquaman is already on that.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Don't look at Florida" is always sage advice. If you happen to make accidental eye contact with Florida, look away quickly, then slowly back away until you're out of striking distance. If you must confront Florida, open your emergency decoy Axe body spray and throw it away from you. If that doesn't work, say loudly "7-11 is giving away free Monster drinks!" then run quickly away while Florida makes a beeline to the nearest 7-11. Do not attempt to fight Florida directly, as this will result in having your face eaten or, potentially, catching the MAGA virus (after which your brain is inactived, your body gains weight, your endocrine system ceases to function properly, and a gastrointestinal disorder will cause feces to spew from your mouth with every word you say.)
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge isn't a terrible place to retire, although I personally would prefer to be in North Carolina.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is just a brief stop to get my sea legs before escaping the flaming ruins of American civilization and the rise of fascism via sailboat. You aint escaping that shiat with a car.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread: lol Florida gonna sink.

Also this thread: I'm going to retire on a foreign beach.

It's the same sea level, gang.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: wildcardjack: Why in the wide wide world of Hoth would you retire to Michigan?

They have water.

Flint residents: "I guess you can call it that."


Dirty water can at least generally be filtered/cleaned, after which you can drink it. Good luck drinking your no water in New Mexico or wherever else retirees currently flock to.
 
geekbikerskum [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: vudukungfu: Those are all horrifically racist places.

Don't kid yourself, all states can be horrifically racist places.  Sure, some more than others.  But, really, It just depends where you are in that state.


The yahoos who were throwing rocks at school buses in South Boston in the '70s are still around, they just mostly moved out to the 'burbs.  Their kids, or grandkids, are these chucklefarks.
 
Fereals
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeadGeek: LOL, retire in this country


Prison is affordable.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Those are all horrifically racist places.


For too many retirees, that's a feature.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JTtheCajun: Wave Of Anal Fury: vudukungfu: Those are all horrifically racist places.

Have you been watching the news?  Pretty much all states are horrifically racist places.

I'd really like to know where the utopia is that doesn't have bigotry of some sort. To be honest, I almost respect the places where it's more out in the open.They're being honest about it.


True, there are crappy people everywhere - but you can at least avoid places where they've taken over the state/local government.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JTtheCajun: Wave Of Anal Fury: vudukungfu: Those are all horrifically racist places.

Have you been watching the news?  Pretty much all states are horrifically racist places.

I'd really like to know where the utopia is that doesn't have bigotry of some sort. To be honest, I almost respect the places where it's more out in the open.They're being honest about it.


Bigotry is actually the term I prefer instead of racism, just because it's more encompassing.  It's the kind of thing I've had to talk about with my daughter, that bigotry in some form is one of those things that's pretty much universal in human nature.  We always find a reason to hate/fear those who are different from us, and there isn't a country on Earth that's free of it.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oklahoma??  I've lived here almost 30 years and am working to get the hell out of here.  Infrastructure is horrible, summers are horribly hot, schools are underfunded, the populace votes to put the dumbest individuals in government all levels, and very few people understand having a healthy lifestyle.  Oh, homeowner insurance and auto insurance rates are astronomical, plus there is a high probability in an auto accident with another vehicle the other party is not insured.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Godscrack: "Here are the seven most affordable states to retire.."

As long as you're white, Christian/military, Republican, heterosexual and preferably male.


What part of 'retire' was unclear to you?
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Those are all horrifically racist places.


There are cities which aren't.  We're moving to northwest MS in a month.  Demographic breakdown on the city is under 55% white, around -15% from the previous census information; so as the city is growing, the population is diversifying.  It's basically a suburb of Memphis for people who don't want to pay TN taxes.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: Want to retire where if you are black or gay doesn't matter?  Look at the State of Yucatan's beach communities


Ignore the griping locals. They're actually delighted to have you set up New West Hollywood and price them out of their homes.
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Space Station Wagon: Soon Florida will be nothing but a sandbar, and all the better for it.


So will most retirees.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The link to the bankrate.com "best states to retire" graphic didn't include an entry for health care, something retirees might need as they get older.  Hmmm, wonder why?

Ranking of states for health care:

  Michigan - 18
  Tennessee - 42
  Missouri - 36
  Mississippi - 51
  Kentucky - 35
  Oklahoma - 48
  Georgia - 43

Source: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-health-care/23457
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm working toward retiring somewhere not in the US.

the State of Yucatan beaches, baby!!


I have a friend who has relocated there. The weather is great until it is not, and like the rest of Mexico, you DO need to be aware of your surroundings. Overall, though, he likes it better than Atlanta.
 
danvon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mississippi? They actually published this list after knowing what happened just this week?

The list appears to be based upon one factor. Is it cheap. Yeah, it's cheap. In the sense that they don't have high taxes, so they cannot afford to pay for any social services, infrastructure, etc. But there are costs that one incurs that don't necessarily have a fixed, or any  dollar amount.

Sure, you can retire there, and then die of shigella, or the bridge collapsing while your driving over it.

My retirement plans , as far off as they are, all pretty much involve me eventually being referred to as an "expat".
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: KCinPA: vudukungfu: Those are all horrifically racist places.

Yeah, Florida's diversity ranking blew away the listed states.

"However, the state scored high marks in other categories, including ranking No. 1 for culture and diversity and No. 5 for weather."

I bet you would not be able to tell us how they came up with that ranking.

/I am thinking they are deeming the mere existence all the underpaid, wage slave labor of undocumented Hispanic workers as "culture and diversity"


What a tiny worldview take.

https://scalar.usc.edu/works/latino-metropolis-a-brief-urban-cultural-history-of-us-latinos---1/the-historical-background-of-latinos-in-miami

You probably would be surprised that there are a lot of Blacks in those scary southern red states.

It is why it is moronic to write off Georgia and other historically southern states. It is also why those on the right like to play up far leftist hate for the south. That enables the divide that they want and diminishes what people like Stacey Abrams can accomplish.
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: aoktrouble: Want to retire where if you are black or gay doesn't matter?  Look at the State of Yucatan's beach communities

Ignore the griping locals. They're actually delighted to have you set up New West Hollywood and price them out of their homes.


Actually those moving there from Canada and the US and the UK are making sure they all contribute and help the local population.  There are teams working on supporting - paying the way for - students, working to get dogs spayed or neutered, getting them homes, and also donating to efforts to help families in general.  New folks on the block are careful to reduce/reuse/recycle and take care of the local environment.  Yes there are expensive homes getting built but there is much respect between the locals and the expats.  The Mayans, which is what the local population is, are calm, peaceful, and are not rude if someone is 'different'.   There are a few US trumpers but they are sidelined and ignored in general,they are old and will likely soon depart this earth.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Because who doesn't dream of retirement in Mississippi... I'm sure it's cheaper to live in any number of undeveloped, uncivilized, utterly undesirable shiatlholes - but there's a reason for that.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

surrounded by assholes: Mi is racist in rural areas like every single other state in this country. Cities/metro areas are better like every other damn state. Personally, I'm fortunate enough to live in the blue dot in the middle of the state.

/better than every other state on that list and has tons of fresh water for when the droughts intensity.
//no major earthquakes, tornadoes, or other natural disasters.
///also no gators, one venomous snake, or other wildlife to worry about.


Location and username make sense.
 
