(Daily Star)   ♪On the golf course ♫ The deadly golf course ♪ The lions feast tonight ♫ O-eeeeee, O-O-O -ee-nom-nom-nom-nom ♫
Mukster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I thought it was face eating leopards at Bedminster certain people needed to be worried about.
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Green grass and waterholes that are filled no matter how bad the drought is?
No wonder they have all those "overnight guests"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
From the vantage, of the large cats, the feasting looks alright.
From the golf green, the putting golf green, the golfer's turning white.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Life imitates art?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sandy [Scottish brougue]: Carl I want you to kill all the gophers on the golf course

Carl: Correct me if I'm wrong Sandy, but if I kill all the golfers they'll lock me up and throw away the key.

Sandy: Not golfers, you great git! Gophers, the little brown, furry rodents!

Carl: We can do that. We don't even need a reason.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hear TFG likes golf.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yikes.  And I thought the usual Florida golf course alligator was bad enough.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 806x453]


One of the funniest scenes from that show.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And the hyenas laugh?
 
Lillya
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"We are in the wild out here as there are no fences to stop the Big Five or any other animals coming through"

Wait - now I want to know what are the Big Five animals? Is that some kind of known term in safari world?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Repeat.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lillya: "We are in the wild out here as there are no fences to stop the Big Five or any other animals coming through"

Wait - now I want to know what are the Big Five animals? Is that some kind of known term in safari world?


They own a chain of sporting goods stores.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.