(CNN)   Day 190 of WW3: US officials war-gamed with Ukraine in the buildup to its counteroffensive, urging Kyiv to limit the scope of the operation to avoid overextending and becoming bogged down on multiple fronts. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American military officer talking about Kherson. Most important parts, he was in UA a few days earlier and he said that UA has lost about 20% of officers.
He sounds Ukrainian.

Alexander Vindman breaks down Ukraine's counteroffensive operation
Youtube EKjMncONzsg
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BadCosmonaut: American military officer talking about Kherson. Most important parts, he was in UA a few days earlier and he said that UA has lost about 20% of officers.
He sounds Ukrainian.

[YouTube video: Alexander Vindman breaks down Ukraine's counteroffensive operation]


Vindman (COL, ret) is Ukrainian. He was the officer that testified to Congress about Trump's efforts in to blackmail Ukraine, and his career was killed by Trump because of it.

Losing officers sucks but it does happen. It does not give the same level of issues that it would for Russia, as Ukraine has been much better about having and using NCO.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Also my apologies, I got his rank wrong. He should be COL. However in the aftermath he retired LTC.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for August 20 to August 26. Of course, as of 8/29 it may already be missing the most critical development: Ukraine seems to be intensifying efforts in Kherson Oblast. The Kyiv Post called it a counteroffensive, but I'm going to wait a little bit to see if it's a concerted movement forward or just local advances (or "tactical" advances to exploit small weaknesses in the Russian line as one of the Twitter defense types called it). 

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x276]


Nice equipment losses
 
thepeterd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x276]


Those numbers are impressive.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: BadCosmonaut: American military officer talking about Kherson. Most important parts, he was in UA a few days earlier and he said that UA has lost about 20% of officers.
He sounds Ukrainian.

[YouTube video: Alexander Vindman breaks down Ukraine's counteroffensive operation]

Vindman (COL, ret) is Ukrainian. He was the officer that testified to Congress about Trump's efforts in to blackmail Ukraine, and his career was killed by Trump because of it.

Losing officers sucks but it does happen. It does not give the same level of issues that it would for Russia, as Ukraine has been much better about having and using NCO.


Correction, the brothers Vindman had their careers killed by Trump because of it. Both Alexander and Yevgeny have filed complaints of retaliation against the White House for getting turfed out of the National Security Council in the wake of Alexander's Congressional testimony. Yevgeny was the ethics officer of the NSC, and Alexander immediately reported Trump's Zelensky phone call ("I would like you to do us a favor") to Yevgeny.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do we still have to tell people not to start a war on two fronts? You'd think WWII would have definitively proved that.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thepeterd: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x276]

Those numbers are impressive.


They'd be impressive if we could compare them to Ukraine's losses. Otherwise you're just looking at half the data.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thepeterd: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x276]

Those numbers are impressive.


Unprecedented.

Theyre not telling us deets but as the germans say "through the flowers" they're telling us they're kicking ass and taking orcs"
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ТРУХАEnglish
@TpyxaNews
The 155-mm howitzer M777 destroys the ammunition depot and armored vehicles of Russians

boom
 
moto-geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: thepeterd: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x276]

Those numbers are impressive.

They'd be impressive if we could compare them to Ukraine's losses. Otherwise you're just looking at half the data.


Where's Fark.ru when you need it?!
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The moment of the arrival in Enerhodar

boom
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: American military officer talking about Kherson. Most important parts, he was in UA a few days earlier and he said that UA has lost about 20% of officers.
He sounds Ukrainian.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/EKjMncONzsg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]



Ukraine has "taken enormous losses" -- "about 30 to 40 percent of company-grade officers"

Well that's not ideal.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХАEnglish
@TpyxaNews
The 155-mm howitzer M777 destroys the ammunition depot and armored vehicles of Russians

boom


Love the booms, hate that they put freaking watermarks bouncing around the image.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The K2 unit of the 54th mechanized brigade struck a Russian column with artillery fire somewhere in the Donetsk region

boom
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: thepeterd: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x276]

Those numbers are impressive.

Unprecedented.

Theyre not telling us deets but as the germans say "through the flowers" they're telling us they're kicking ass and taking orcs"


Hopefully between the poor leadership, bad training, crappy equipment, low morale, and having their logistics lines cut, the Russians west of the Dnieper will collapse quickly.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: Tracianne: ТРУХАEnglish
@TpyxaNews
The 155-mm howitzer M777 destroys the ammunition depot and armored vehicles of Russians

boom

Love the booms, hate that they put freaking watermarks bouncing around the image.


The bouncing is annoying :)  It is worse when they try to digitally remove the bouncing and the boom ends up looking like someone playing doom on an old Comoodore 64 lol
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rob Lee
@RALee85
Reportedly CCTV footage of a Ukrainian kamikaze UAV attack on the administration building in Russian-occupied Enerhodar yesterday morning.

boom
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: BadCosmonaut: American military officer talking about Kherson. Most important parts, he was in UA a few days earlier and he said that UA has lost about 20% of officers.
He sounds Ukrainian.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/EKjMncONzsg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Ukraine has "taken enormous losses" -- "about 30 to 40 percent of company-grade officers"

Well that's not ideal.


Not ideal, but I don't think unexpected during a major offensive against prepared defenses.  My understanding is that, historically, lots of lieutenants and captains get killed during these kinds of things.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The moment of the arrival in Enerhodar

boom


That is super scary,
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
Ravil #Maganov, head of the Board of Directors and Vice President of #LUKOIL, died after falling out of a hospital window.

Ravil Maganov was the brother of Nail Maganov, the CEO of #Russia's largest oil company, Tatneft.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The moment of the arrival in Enerhodar

boom


Did they shell a dumpster?
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tracianne: NEXTA
@nexta_tv
Ravil #Maganov, head of the Board of Directors and Vice President of #LUKOIL, died after falling out of a hospital window.

Ravil Maganov was the brother of Nail Maganov, the CEO of #Russia's largest oil company, Tatneft.

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x453]


When will Russia put locks on their hospital windows?  Bad safety.


My guess he must have stopped paying Putin.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Remember what I said last week about Russia potentially facing a modern version of the 1915 Shell Crisis?

A farewell to arms: By year end Russia will be left almost without shells, artillery and armored vehicles
https://archive.ph/4FYzG#selection-807.0-811.379 (for some reason, Fark doesn't like the link)

"...if the intensity of the war remains at its current level, Moscow will face a tangible shell shortage by the end of 2022 and will have to reduce its use of artillery in order to save munitions."

"And even if we assume that Russian soldiers do not neglect maintenance procedures for barrels and other gun mechanisms, and that Russia has an unknown, but not an infinite, number of them in reserve (especially on guns from storage depots), by the end of 2022 wear and tear of artillery will lead to a drastic reduction in its effectiveness. In addition, the Russian military itself cautiously pointed out problems with the survivability of artillery pieces as early as 2020, as well as insufficient efficiency of the field maintenance and repair system for artillery pieces."

Their munitions and replacement parts manufacturing capability is also in hot water

"Thus, being cut off from supplies of Western equipment, spare parts and materials and simultaneously limited in human capital and labor productivity, Russian artillery and munitions manufacturers will inevitably face production cuts rather than stagnation in the foreseeable future. It is possible that in 2022-2023 they will still be able to maintain the rate of production reached over the previous years, but then a decline is inevitable. The previously purchased equipment will be maintained and repaired as much as possible, but the volume and quality of production will start to decline. In essence this means a transition from mass industrial production to manual labor."

"...the service life of Russia's main battle tanks, the T-72 and T-80 of various modifications, is no more than 1,000 hours. After this time, it is necessary to replace the engines, which are currently manufactured using imported equipment."

"In the end, despite the planned infusion of at least hundreds of billions of rubles into the MIC in 2022 alone, a long-term deterioration of production to the level where its preservation will depend not so much on organizational and economic factors as on specific engineers, workers and managers is practically inevitable. Simply put, this industry will also look more like manual than industrial production."
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I m bored with this war. End it already
 
moto-geek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The moment of the arrival in Enerhodar

boom

Did they shell a dumpster?


AKA Russian mess hall
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thepeterd: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x276]

Those numbers are impressive.


2,500 dead orcs in a week.

And, since the start of the war, 1,997 tanks, 4,345 APCs/APVs, and 1,115 artillery pieces.

That's gotta be an interesting tonnage of scrap metal. Can some knowledgeable Farker do an estimate as to how much, and the post-war economic value of that tonnage?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: thepeterd: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x276]

Those numbers are impressive.

They'd be impressive if we could compare them to Ukraine's losses. Otherwise you're just looking at half the data.


No, they're still impressive
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Tyrone Slothrop: thepeterd: Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x276]

Those numbers are impressive.

They'd be impressive if we could compare them to Ukraine's losses. Otherwise you're just looking at half the data.

No, they're still impressive


UA loses are a state secret.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: fortheloveof: BadCosmonaut: American military officer talking about Kherson. Most important parts, he was in UA a few days earlier and he said that UA has lost about 20% of officers.
He sounds Ukrainian.

[YouTube video: Alexander Vindman breaks down Ukraine's counteroffensive operation]

Vindman (COL, ret) is Ukrainian. He was the officer that testified to Congress about Trump's efforts in to blackmail Ukraine, and his career was killed by Trump because of it.

Losing officers sucks but it does happen. It does not give the same level of issues that it would for Russia, as Ukraine has been much better about having and using NCO.

Correction, the brothers Vindman had their careers killed by Trump because of it. Both Alexander and Yevgeny have filed complaints of retaliation against the White House for getting turfed out of the National Security Council in the wake of Alexander's Congressional testimony. Yevgeny was the ethics officer of the NSC, and Alexander immediately reported Trump's Zelensky phone call ("I would like you to do us a favor") to Yevgeny.


Excellent clarification. I did not mention his brother because he was the one on TV, but it's good to point out the whole fiasco for those who don't remember what had happened.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
President Zelenskyy published a cute video with the dog Patron from the Irpin School on the Day of Knowledge:
Defenders, thanks to which preschoolers, schoolchildren and students are able to start a new academic year.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The K2 unit of the 54th mechanized brigade struck a Russian column with artillery fire somewhere in the Donetsk region

boom


https://twitter.com/i/status/1565218693902225409

It's like a goddamned video game. This is a new kind of warfare.
 
