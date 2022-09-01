 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   They say springtime in Moscow is lovely, but you have to visit in the autumn, too, to see the falling oil tycoons   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Grubalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would imagine these guys know better than to go saying stuff about Putin
 
booger42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grubalo: You would imagine these guys know better than to go saying stuff about Putin


They only do it once, it seems
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just hope that whoever is doing this doesn't take a distaste for Putin.
 
vevolis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gravity must be an inexpensive, low tech weapon.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's to the point now where they've done it so often that they don't even try to make it look like a real suicide.  Everyone knows that they're just flinging people out of windows.  Maybe they agree with it, but they know that Putin is just murdering people and there's nothing anyone can do about it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark headline reads like a Cold War era spy code phrase.
 
largedon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently in Russia the word 'Fell' is synonymous with 'Thrown the fark out of'.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok so the front of that hospital looks pretty grand but that back alley looks like it was lifted from '80's Beirut.

What's up with that?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"mysterious fall"

🤔🤔🤔
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's to the point now where they've done it so often that they don't even try to make it look like a real suicide.  Everyone knows that they're just flinging people out of windows.  Maybe they agree with it, but they know that Putin is just murdering people and there's nothing anyone can do about it.


They could help Putin fall backwards onto a knife first.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is losing control over his government.
If he has to kill the rich just stay in power, then he's already lost control.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out The Window
Youtube LQoupaETUTc
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i feel we, as a country, could study this and apply it in a way that benefits us.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Putin is losing control over his government.
If he has to kill the rich just stay in power, then he's already lost control.


He just wants to be the winner of Survivor: Oligarch Island.

Seems he is well on his way.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grubalo: You would imagine these guys know better than to go saying stuff about Putin


You'd also think they'd learn to stay on the ground floor of any building.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The old "Pizdec Plunge", followed by the "Blyat Splat", Putin's signature move.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
STAND OR FALL- THE FIXX (1983)
Youtube hAofFHPRZTE
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well so much for that spot on the Olympic diving team.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you zoom in on the picture you can see the bed of bullets he landed on
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright stop, defenestrate and listen
Putin is back with a brand new victim
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's to the point now where they've done it so often that they don't even try to make it look like a real suicide.  Everyone knows that they're just flinging people out of windows.  Maybe they agree with it, but they know that Putin is just murdering people and there's nothing anyone can do about it.


What do you mean?  It's right there in the article: "A packet of cigarettes is believed to have been found close to the window from which Maganov fell, leading to the supposition that he may have been smoking before falling."This was a perfectly cromulent investigation with a reasonable proximate cause of death.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: Ok so the front of that hospital looks pretty grand but that back alley looks like it was lifted from '80's Beirut.

What's up with that?


Moscow is one giant Potemkin village.

Much like the military.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the many leadership skills the Trump cult admires about Putin.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: i feel we, as a country, could study this and apply it in a way that benefits us.


I'm sorry but we are not going to take steps in preventative problem solving.  We are a nation of triage where we come together after a disaster.  Well tell each other how good and great we are, tie ribbons to shiat, and thank a first responder.  Maybe if you're lucky your peer group will get a color stripe on a flag.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pjabbott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaah, Russia. The world leader in vodka and defenestration.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always so odd to me that the reporting about stuff like this is always worded like "this completely impenetrable mystery is just so WEIRD" as if this wasn't a blatant assassination/execution. It's not weird, it's not mysterious, it's not at all difficult to determine what happened. Russians are just clumsy as hell.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Rapmaster2000: It's to the point now where they've done it so often that they don't even try to make it look like a real suicide.  Everyone knows that they're just flinging people out of windows.  Maybe they agree with it, but they know that Putin is just murdering people and there's nothing anyone can do about it.

What do you mean?  It's right there in the article: "A packet of cigarettes is believed to have been found close to the window from which Maganov fell, leading to the supposition that he may have been smoking before falling."This was a perfectly cromulent investigation with a reasonable proximate cause of death.


Propaganda:  it's not meant to sway the critical thinker.  Its purpose is to give the intellectual coward a place to hide.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's to the point now where they've done it so often that they don't even try to make it look like a real suicide.  Everyone knows that they're just flinging people out of windows.  Maybe they agree with it, but they know that Putin is just murdering people and there's nothing anyone can do about it.


There is something they can do about it.  Take that pile of cash they are sitting on, and have Putin assassinated.  Their own fear appears to be their downfall.  Now, you might argue it isn't fear, but instead a faint sense of humanity, but we're talking self-preservation here......
I do think this is a pretty good learning experience though...you can tell that money alone can't overthrow and authoritarian, you need some ruthless cunning behind it.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jack_o_the_hills: The old "Pizdec Plunge", followed by the "Blyat Splat", Putin's signature move.


I hope "blyat splat" sticks around
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realize Professional Russian Defenestration Champion was a thing. Tryouts are brutal.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: i feel we, as a country, could study this and apply it in a way that benefits us.


You're not my supervisor!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's to the point now where they've done it so often that they don't even try to make it look like a real suicide.


They never did.  These executions are demonstrations of power, and giving you a bullshiat excuse that you are afraid not to pretend to believe is part of that.  And when you pretend to believe, when you're afraid to speak the truth even to people you should trust, you are in fact further subjugating yourself.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowballinhell: I didn't realize Professional Russian Defenestration Champion was a thing. Tryouts are brutal.


It's not something you can just fall into. There are very concrete terms for success.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more people died?

Putin asked 'hey Ravil, can ya fly?'

but Ravil couldn't fly, Ravil died.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: New Rising Sun: Rapmaster2000: It's to the point now where they've done it so often that they don't even try to make it look like a real suicide.  Everyone knows that they're just flinging people out of windows.  Maybe they agree with it, but they know that Putin is just murdering people and there's nothing anyone can do about it.

What do you mean?  It's right there in the article: "A packet of cigarettes is believed to have been found close to the window from which Maganov fell, leading to the supposition that he may have been smoking before falling."This was a perfectly cromulent investigation with a reasonable proximate cause of death.

Propaganda:  it's not meant to sway the critical thinker.  Its purpose is to give the intellectual coward a place to hide.


Yeah...I was definitely not being serious.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't just shoot dissidents anymore. The army needs all the ammo they can get for their little side project they have going on.

It wasn't falling out a window that killed him. It was the sudden stop at the end of it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Rapmaster2000: New Rising Sun: Rapmaster2000: It's to the point now where they've done it so often that they don't even try to make it look like a real suicide.  Everyone knows that they're just flinging people out of windows.  Maybe they agree with it, but they know that Putin is just murdering people and there's nothing anyone can do about it.

What do you mean?  It's right there in the article: "A packet of cigarettes is believed to have been found close to the window from which Maganov fell, leading to the supposition that he may have been smoking before falling."This was a perfectly cromulent investigation with a reasonable proximate cause of death.

Propaganda:  it's not meant to sway the critical thinker.  Its purpose is to give the intellectual coward a place to hide.

Yeah...I was definitely not being serious.


I got that.  My sarcasm detector is incredibly precise.  I made it myself.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

largedon: Apparently in Russia the word 'Fell' is synonymous with 'Thrown the fark out of'.


"Defenestration" is such a long word and with many syllables. "Fell" is short and to the point. And besides, when's the last time you had someone say "I've been fenestrated"?  As in "I've been fenestrated by Bill Gates"? Literally no one
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: johnny queso: i feel we, as a country, could study this and apply it in a way that benefits us.

You're not my supervisor!


have you seen the view from this open widow?
lean way out, so you get a good view.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See a lot of people think this was murder but they just don't understand Russian culture. In Russia it is a common cultural tradition to have large windows left open regardless of season. People commonly wear roller skates indoors. And baby oil is traditionally left by windows in huge puddles.  So it might not be murder. Ya'll just ignorant.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wouldn't drink the tea.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: largedon: Apparently in Russia the word 'Fell' is synonymous with 'Thrown the fark out of'.

"Defenestration" is such a long word and with many syllables. "Fell" is short and to the point. And besides, when's the last time you had someone say "I've been fenestrated"?  As in "I've been fenestrated by Bill Gates"? Literally no one


It's probably the fact that I've never actually taken a Latin course, but it's always bothered me that it is 'defenestration' and not 'exfenestration'.  "From the window" just isn't as evocative as "Out the window".
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

booger42: Grubalo: You would imagine these guys know better than to go saying stuff about Putin

They only do it once, it seems


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Fark headline reads like a Cold War era spy code phrase.


Solid HOTY candidate.
Also Darwin Award candidate?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Rapmaster2000: It's to the point now where they've done it so often that they don't even try to make it look like a real suicide.  Everyone knows that they're just flinging people out of windows.  Maybe they agree with it, but they know that Putin is just murdering people and there's nothing anyone can do about it.

What do you mean?  It's right there in the article: "A packet of cigarettes is believed to have been found close to the window from which Maganov fell, leading to the supposition that he may have been smoking before falling."This was a perfectly cromulent investigation with a reasonable proximate cause of death.


it's well known how dangerous smoking is in Russia.
 
maybeyoushould
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Vlad the Defenestrator
 
The5thElement
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The big question that everyone seems to be overlooking is, how is this going to affect Lukoil's stock price?
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I mean it's a break from the traditional polonium bullet lined lift shaft. Not sure it's fooling anyone though
 
