(8 News Now) Unapproved boat ramp is watching Lake Mead
    Mojave Desert, Las Vegas, Nevada, Desert, violation of park rules, Las Vegas Wash, Hoover Dam, park service, Parking lot  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Murica!
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They concerned about the biodiversity of land that until the drought was flooded by a human-made dam?
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
,until the drought,

punctuation takes time.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps somebody has more bodies to dispose of and needs a new ramp in order to do it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut it down? Now what am I going to do with all these bodies?

/anyone know a shady crematorium operator in the southwest?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean... credit where it's due for the level of ballsiness it takes to just decide "F**k it. I'm putting a boat ramp here. ".
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ramp might disturb the delicate desert environment so we bulldozed a bunch of earth to block it and we'll be driving our patrol cars through the area much more frequently.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprise Buttsecks Boatramp!
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a fake boat ramp that accesses a fake lake.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: The ramp might disturb the delicate desert environment so we bulldozed a bunch of earth to block it and we'll be driving our patrol cars through the area much more frequently.


I'm guessing there isn't much draw to put boats into a lake that is drying up, so I'm guessing that it was put in so people could try and rescue their boats.

So the rangers are mad that someone built an unauthorized boat ramp in order to....stop a bunch of boats from being abandoned in the desert causing further damage to the already-damaged natural environment.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The thing that gets me is that the brought in heavy equipment to do this and nobody noticed.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MrBonestripper: jjorsett: The ramp might disturb the delicate desert environment so we bulldozed a bunch of earth to block it and we'll be driving our patrol cars through the area much more frequently.

I'm guessing there isn't much draw to put boats into a lake that is drying up, so I'm guessing that it was put in so people could try and rescue their boats.

So the rangers are mad that someone built an unauthorized boat ramp in order to....stop a bunch of boats from being abandoned in the desert causing further damage to the already-damaged natural environment.


You have to make unfounded assumptions to come to your conclusion.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: MrBonestripper: jjorsett: The ramp might disturb the delicate desert environment so we bulldozed a bunch of earth to block it and we'll be driving our patrol cars through the area much more frequently.

I'm guessing there isn't much draw to put boats into a lake that is drying up, so I'm guessing that it was put in so people could try and rescue their boats.

So the rangers are mad that someone built an unauthorized boat ramp in order to....stop a bunch of boats from being abandoned in the desert causing further damage to the already-damaged natural environment.

You have to make unfounded assumptions to come to your conclusion.


I admitted to guessing.  Maybe there is still a big interest in putting boats into a drying-up lake.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wax_on: The thing that gets me is that the brought in heavy equipment to do this and nobody noticed.


You can get away with anything in a bulldozer, everyone just assumes you're a legit construction crew and ignores you. In my area some teenager stole a loader and drove it through downtown. Nobody noticed until he drove through the wall of a car dealership looking for a faster ride.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What choice did they have?

Getting a permit takes 5 years and by then the lake has moved away from your proposed ramp.

So then you need another permit.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Shut it down? Now what am I going to do with all these bodies?

/anyone know a shady crematorium operator in the southwest?


I'd be more impressed if anyone could find one who ISN'T shady.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You'd think some ranger would drag out his drone to help patrol the area.  Huh.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just rangers?  DPS isn't the solution to every problem, get in a least a healer and a tank.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
 Great thing about the desert: you can mosey in there with your heavy machinery, tear up the ground, build a parking lot and boat ramp totally without approval--and no  one notices until the one trillion year drought comes along.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Just rangers?  DPS isn't the solution to every problem, get in a least a healer and a tank.


You, FIFTY DKP MINUS!
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The ranger's not gonna like that, Yogi.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe it was just someone "moving" their already approved boat launch to the new lake level?
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Unapproved Boat Ramp is the name of my Flock of Seagulls cover band.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is the bottom of the lake now defined as desert? I guess without water, it's deseet.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Desert argh
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wax_on: The thing that gets me is that the brought in heavy equipment to do this and nobody noticed.


They did it in the middle of the night when no one was looking.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PineappleOnPizza: They concerned about the biodiversity of land that until the drought was flooded by a human-made dam?


Back when the dam was made? No. That really wasn't on the radar. It existed to the extent of asking will this impede human endeavor? If so that species will adapt or die we're moving forward.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MrBonestripper: mongbiohazard: MrBonestripper: jjorsett: The ramp might disturb the delicate desert environment so we bulldozed a bunch of earth to block it and we'll be driving our patrol cars through the area much more frequently.

I'm guessing there isn't much draw to put boats into a lake that is drying up, so I'm guessing that it was put in so people could try and rescue their boats.

So the rangers are mad that someone built an unauthorized boat ramp in order to....stop a bunch of boats from being abandoned in the desert causing further damage to the already-damaged natural environment.

You have to make unfounded assumptions to come to your conclusion.

I admitted to guessing.  Maybe there is still a big interest in putting boats into a drying-up lake.


There is if you own a business that relies on people putting boats into a lake to make money. I'd check any area boat dealers who also have interest in a construction business.
 
