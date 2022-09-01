 Skip to content
(Slate)   You're doing it all wrong, electric car edition
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost every electric not plugged in unit we own has a readily removable battery.

Every tool I own almost, spare batteries in chargers hooked to a battery fed by the sun.

I cab work 24/7 with them and only take time out to swap batteries.

But an electric vehicle?
No.
You are not swapping the power pack, and you aren't using the sun to charge it.

You are shoveling coal or creating nuclear waste in your quest to be environmentally good.

Gimme a small combustion engine with excellent mileage, or a horse.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
once again, take a statistically insignificant issue like vehicular deaths and turn it into a fearmongering issue. Get them page clicks.
 
DVD
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yep, THIS.

Also, I read on Fark the other day that after 10-15 years or so batteries might become prohibitively expensive to replace (assuming they are still available) meaning you may as well expect your e-car to be disposable.

My 33 year old Celica does fine, thank you, given that most everything on it is still replaceable.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What I really like about owning an EV was that I could just login to my electric company and switch my house power to use their solar and wind farm. So 100% renewable at the click of a button.  Yes, it cost a few dollars more, but I'm using no gas and the car is over 100 MPGe, so I'm still saving.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Basically the electric canyonaro weighs 40 tonnes instead of 25.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Of course, they only way to get the often ignorant masses to move at all is to scare them.

/your posts have been missed
//slava hedgekrani
///seriously
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
David Zipper. Fossil fuel industry shill.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Gimme a small combustion engine with excellent mileage, or a horse.


Bonus: At the end of it's usefulness, you can eat the horse. So, recyclable and extra green.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Although supercharged pick-up speeds serve no practical purpose, they create real danger for other road users-especially those on foot or in a wheelchair who have scant time to get out of the way.

The article contradicts itself. Is the author not familiar with the points system?
 
DVD
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

____________________________

Don't forget some BBQ sauce there...
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

There are a lot of reasons for this. Cars are shaped differently, because they have different practical reasons. Maybe its just you, and you are happy in a little compact, maybe someone has a family and needs a minivan or SUV, maybe someone frequently has clients in their car and needs a full sized sedan, etc.

Hell, most of those electric things you talk about probably have unique batteries.

Where you can shove batteries, how they impact how the car handles, safety, body structure, etc, will be different for every single one, if you want to maximize battery capacity and what the car can do with them.

Its not like swapping out some D cells.
 
Ninja Otter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: You are not swapping the power pack, and you aren't using the sun to charge it.


I pay for 100% renewable energy under energy choice, so yes I effing am. And more solar, wind, and storage is being added to the grid than anything else, so everyone else is using more renewable energy too. And I might swap the battery pack in 10 years if I can get a higher-capacity, lighter, faster-to-supercharge one.

As for the batteries, a few ounces of cellphone battery aren't worth recycling. A thousand pounds of valuable metals? That'll be the next gen batteries.

https://www.redwoodmaterials.com/
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Last I checked, unless you're driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage, & specifically ONLY that model, even if all of your energy comes from coal, you're putting less carbon in the air in an EV.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Read your contract. You have no way of knowing if the electrons making its way to your house came from renewables, unless they ran a wire straight from the solar farm to your house.

Yes, SOME of those plans are good things, in that they are willing to pay a higher amount for power to meet their contractural obligations (although i will bet you good money there is a carve out in the contract for certain extreme circumstances) which fosters growth in renewables, but the majority of those third party power providers are scams.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Horses aren't eco friendly.  They fart.  A lot.....
 
luidprand
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When was the last time I drove 300 miles? Saturday. When's the next time? Tomorrow. And I have to do it at least once a month. I'm not alone in having to take long trips for work, especially as more people work remotely and only occasionally have to go into a physical office which can be hundreds of miles away. There's also a large number of people who drive a hundred miles in a day more than once a week. While the ideal driver will plug it in every night, most people won't.

Bear in mind that that assumes a charger at the destination, which is no sure thing. The author ignores that and doesn't realize that a 300 mile range means 150 mile of safe range if access to a charger is uncertain.

As to the 0 to 60 issue, the author doesn't try to merge onto busy interstates very often. Snappy acceleration, especially uphill, has saved my ass in Seattle, Chicago, Knoxville, Atlanta, the Detroit metro, and so many other places.

In other words, how dare the car companies make EV's more practical and along the lines of what consumers want and need!

/still will buy a used hybrid or high mileage vehicle with our next purchase. Buying used is (usually) a much more environmentally sound practice and cheaper to boot.
 
goodncold
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Except the next gen batteries are
Looking to charge 3 times faster, double the capacity and don't use (or dramatically limit) rare earth minerals that cause intense but very localized pollution.

And ICE vehicle pollutes 3 times.

When they extract the oil, when they refine the oil and then again when it is burnt
In your car.  (Not including the construction of the vehicle of course).

Next of course
Is capturing solar and storing it.

Storing it in molten batteries are cheap, relatively pollution free.

New solar tech is coming out where the panels are effectively Printed to your specs, have few or no harmful (to mine and refine) elements in them. And cheap!

We only get this by quickly iterating though crappier versions of this to get to where we want to be.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

newsmonster.gif

ELECTRICITY DOES NOT WORK THAT WAY

What you are doing when you are doing that is saying "i'd like to pay more money to feel better about myself and directly subsidize your renewable power plant"

You, and your power company for that matter, has no control over where your electricty on the grid comes from at anything remotely approaching the household level.

The power generated by that farm would have been hitting the grid anyway, it isn't like they will send it to ground out of spite.

If you want to be green, there are better ways to use your money on a more personal level to accomplishiat2.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Your smugness is causing climate change. As well as generally unpleasant.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: and you aren't using the sun to charge it.


Yes I am, and I don't have solar panels (though I may soon).  I simply chose the option to have solar energy delivered to my house.  It's a few bucks more, but I'm happy to pay it.

This EV hysteria is getting a little...hysterical.  Regardless of how it's charged, it's so much more efficient it's greener than virtually any gas car.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What I got from this article "Electric vehicles aren't being designed in the way they should work in the author's mind. DC is charging bonkers fees for EC registration, which is great because it will dissuade people from buying them until my imaginary improvements are magically in place"

Stupid article is stupid.
 
Ninja Otter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Read your contract. You have no way of knowing if the electrons making its way to your house came from renewables, unless they ran a wire straight from the solar farm to your house.


It actually says 100% hydro, not solar. But, you know, rain comes from solar heating, so... I've been looking at adding panels too anyway, so I could most definitely do it. But commercial-scale solar is half the cost of residential so I'd rather invest in the former.

The grid is now about 25% renewables, another 20% nuclear (not sure why orig poster was so uptight about existing nuclear), and the renewables are growing.
https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=50818

New nuclear with existing designs is a no-go due to cost and time to build, renewables have killed them on the price side. SMRs or the like might prove practical but won't have real market impact for 30 years if that.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
plug in electric cars are not the future, they will cripple the grid.  the future is a small 3 cylinder 1.3L engine that turns a generator which provides power to the traction motors.  it saves the need for massive batteries, just a small battery is needed for local travel and power while at stop lights.  this is how the Chevy Volt works and it is the best option until some technological hurdles are overcome.  it also keeps the weight down, since it won't need a thousand pound battery.

California asked EV owners to unplug their cars yesterday to keep the grid from collapsing.  that's a huge farking deal for a state that wants to no longer have gas power cars being sold in 12 years time.  the various electric utilities are deep in lawsuits about the wildfires a few years ago, they won't be in a hurry to string new wires and build new power plants.
 
luidprand
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Horses aren't eco friendly.  They fart.  A lot.....


Coal fired cars are less polluting than horses. They expel a about 52 pounds of solid and liquid waste per day, regardless of whether or not they are in use. This doesn't even count their methane and carbon dioxide emissions. In a year, that's 9 tons of solid and liquid emissions.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: What I got from this article "Electric vehicles aren't being designed in the way they should work in the author's mind. DC is charging bonkers fees for EC registration, which is great because it will dissuade people from buying them until my imaginary improvements are magically in place"

Stupid article is stupid.


It's Slate, a publication for people who aren't deep thinkers.  They merely have Internet access.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ninja Otter: It actually says 100% hydro, not solar. But, you know, rain comes from solar heating, so... I've been looking at adding panels too anyway, so I could most definitely do it. But commercial-scale solar is half the cost of residential so I'd rather invest in the former.


If you are living in one of the few places where they can reliably come close to guaranteeing you getting hydro.....you are getting hydro regardless of what plan you are on.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  

horses eat grass, the grass absorbs carbon.  the horse poops and the carbon goes back to the soil.  a horse is not adding to the atmospheric carbon as it is more in balance than a car.  the problem is what to do with all the poop...
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

You are confusing smugness with someone making you feel bad by being a better person than you.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

