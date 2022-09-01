 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Texas woman in HOV lane pulled over, yes she is still pregnant a month later, yes this is a repeat   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Texass, make up your mind.  Is an unborn fetus a person or not?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shouldn't she also have to pay for two plates at the all you can eat Mongol BBQ place?

Sheeshiat2's so complicated, all this law stuff. Glad they've got top men on the case to make sure no double standards affect our daily lives.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Shouldn't she also have to pay for two plates at the all you can eat Mongol BBQ place?

Sheeshiat2's so complicated, all this law stuff. Glad they've got top men on the case to make sure no double standards affect our daily lives.


***Sheesh*** It is so complicated.

/Fark Superfilter. It's a bit chilly.
 
vrax
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At conception, right?  Right?!
 
Vern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But she's not pregnant anymore. The last sentence in the article states that she gave birth to a baby girl.

And honestly, good on her. I realize she's trolling, but she's a good troll. If the government wants to insist that fetuses are human beings, then they have to treat them as such.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

uttertosh: It's a bit chilly.


It's all good, we can't control our hard nipples.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So you're saying she had sex.
 
B0redd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Shouldn't you be able to drink at 20y 3mth then?
 
