(KTVU Bay Area News)   Dear Parents, Please rent your spare room to a teacher. They're here to teach your kids, but can't afford to live locally because we don't pay them anything. Sincerely, California. PS They might babysit for cash   (ktvu.com) divider line
Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The American dream, living in someone's basement so you can teach somebody else's crotchfruit for insufficient wages.

Good luck with that.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat from 1789
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do cities and counties refuse to pay teachers what their knowledge and expertise are worth?  Is it the idea that knowledge is a sin, teachers are just glorified babysitters, teachers' unions are as greedy as every other union, or some combination thereof?  You'd think with as competitive as this nation is, we'd put more into public education to make it a good occupation and a beacon unto the world, but that just isn't the case thanks to helicopter parents not approving of some lessons, religious fanatics wanting their beliefs taught instead of what is generally accepts throughout the rest of the world as fact, and politicians trying to make more cash for their families. It doesn't help the government puts more focus on military spending rather than education because manufacturing jobs are better for local economies than having an educated population (or that a sufficiently educated population would never vote for one of the two major political parties.)
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Empire in decline example 34,820
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Visiting teachers should be paid like visiting nurses. Hell, ALL teachers should be paid like that.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We can conjure up trillions out of thin air for banks and bombs. This is a goddamn joke.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So paying them more is off the table then?
 
Netrngr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Why do cities and counties refuse to pay teachers what their knowledge and expertise are worth?  Is it the idea that knowledge is a sin, teachers are just glorified babysitters, teachers' unions are as greedy as every other union, or some combination thereof?  You'd think with as competitive as this nation is, we'd put more into public education to make it a good occupation and a beacon unto the world, but that just isn't the case thanks to helicopter parents not approving of some lessons, religious fanatics wanting their beliefs taught instead of what is generally accepts throughout the rest of the world as fact, and politicians trying to make more cash for their families. It doesn't help the government puts more focus on military spending rather than education because manufacturing jobs are better for local economies than having an educated population (or that a sufficiently educated population would never vote for one of the two major political parties.)


Oh they are aware. Dumb citizens are more likely to follow blindly and not know what the government can actually do and what they cant. Welcome to the new third world.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Patch the problem, don't fix it.
 
