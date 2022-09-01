 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Hilarious meme created by the Washington State Dept. of Resources' Twitter account after their reminder that PSLs make for poor hydration on the trail turned into a dumpster fire   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hydrate faster with pure hydrogen!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Time to dust off this old chestnut...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I...
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That could drive me to drink
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm totally unfamiliar with the background for this discussion but I still can't stop laughing.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
PSL?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
*cleans the old coffee cups out of the garbage pouch in my hiking pack*

Uhh yeah.. An XL dark roast isn't a good trail drink. Always drink pure rain water when hiking.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This reminds me, I should get up and get some coffee.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: PSL?


Oh. Ick.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image 425x386]

I...


Yeah that's dumb - who knows what they were thinking - everyone knows human flesh is not adequate hydration.  Prepare for your damn hikes properly, people!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is the dumbest meme I've seen in a while, and I can't stop laughing.
/The human flesh comment really caught me off guard
 
tuxq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My game plan is 12oz of water per 8oz cup cup of coffee...otherwise I'll need a nap by lunchtime, overly caffeinated or not.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: *cleans the old coffee cups out of the garbage pouch in my hiking pack*

Uhh yeah.. An XL dark roast isn't a good trail drink. Always drink pure rain water when hiking.


I drink straight from any random creek I can find. It adds a level of excitement on the return path.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: dionysusaur: PSL?

Oh. Ick.


Personal Sex Lubricant?
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dionysusaur: dionysusaur: PSL?

Oh. Ick.


What a PSL may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Helpful in the acquisition of human flesh?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Qatmandu: dionysusaur: dionysusaur: PSL?

Oh. Ick.

What a PSL may look like:
[Fark user image image 425x236]
Helpful in the acquisition of human flesh?


But will jam up from all the AK fanboy jizz
 
