(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Oh, bother   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Florida, Orlando, Florida, Sanford, Florida, Conservation biology, Lake County, Florida, wildlife officials, Orange County, Florida, Greater Orlando  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
House at Pooh Corner - Loggins and Messina (Live 1972 - HQ - HDS).wmv
Youtube fGTO-_hpnEc
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of years ago in suburban Seattle, it was a coyote with its head in a pickle jar:
https://www.mukilteobeacon.com/story/2020/02/12/news/coyote-in-a-pickle-saved-by-concerned-residents/19557.html


mukilteobeacon.comView Full Size
 
marckx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grand. The usual fark link from some TV/radio station: KBLO that I know will lead to a 'access denied' page because it's too damn hard to follow Euro GDPR guidelines. I'm in UK.

So NordVPN called to action: My compy will now be in Charlotte, Virginia.

"Bear with head in jar" - glad I am American and can read this.

Kenny Loggins - always good.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dreamt about Pooh last night. And this morning there are a few references to Pooh on Fark.

Am I not a Jedi?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d3v93rzqvnwm3k.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for noticing
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: If we could just get people to ...

Let me stop you right there. If your solution is getting people, in this case [checks notes] Floridians, to change their behavior... Have you considered praying about it? Chances of success are about the same.
 
