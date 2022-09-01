 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCRA 3 Sacramento) Hero Three-time Olympic swimmer and two-time medalist finally achieves the dream she's had for fifteen years: Lifeguard at a beach near her Rhode Island hometown   (kcra.com) divider line
17
    More: Hero, Olympic sports, Rhode Island, three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel, interview process, Rhode Island's Narragansett Town Beach, Key, Kanon, Visual Art's  
•       •       •

914 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Haha, that's awesome.  My FIL lives near that beach and I've been dozens of times.

Fark - Ms.FNG is in Rhode Island because he is having health issues, and they drove down the road beside that beach this afternoon.

Beautiful place.  They stopped for fried clams at Champlin's.  I was jealous - I'm home with the kitties.

/would be fun to see her there
//I know she won't sleep with me
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a print of that beach in the moonlight hanging over my bed,
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is she referring to herself in third person?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eddie would go.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Eddie would go.


He's in the space time continuum.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sure she can swim fast, but does she have the qualifications to be a life guard? For instance, can she run in slow motion?
 
kindms
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
its a nice beach. coast guard house is a nice place for a drink (used to be anyway. havent been back in years)
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ya know, kid, you could have just given up your Olympic dreams and applied for a lifeguard position just like everyone else, if it's really that important to you.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd let her give me mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, IYKWIMAITTYD.

/that's an awfully skimpy swimsuit for a lifeguard - every beach I've been to, the female lifeguards wore one-piece suits
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: I'd let her give me mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, IYKWIMAITTYD.

/that's an awfully skimpy swimsuit for a lifeguard - every beach I've been to, the female lifeguards wore one-piece suits


I think if you're a 3-time Olympian, you get to wear pretty much what you want.
 
jimjays
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Sure she can swim fast, but does she have the qualifications to be a life guard? For instance, can she run in slow motion?


My experience with Lake Michigan beaches is the most important qualifications are attentiveness and strong lungs to blow the whistle and holler at people going out too far--that there is no need for a rescue...

(There is a point where the currents get considerably stronger.)
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good for her. She's cracked the code on what is best in life (aside from crushing your enemies, seeing them driven before you, and hearing the lamentations of their women). It's great to shoot for the stars, she's certainly done that in her athletic pursuits. But having a realistic goal, finding completeness in something normal/"mundane" means that instead of always chasing happiness, you can achieve it.

As a kid, I didn't want to be an astronaut or the president, I wanted to be happy. Granted, I'm not there at the moment, but it's way more achievable than the other two.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jimjays: MythDragon: Sure she can swim fast, but does she have the qualifications to be a life guard? For instance, can she run in slow motion?

My experience with Lake Michigan beaches is the most important qualifications are attentiveness and strong lungs to blow the whistle and holler at people going out too far--that there is no need for a rescue...

(There is a point where the currents get considerably stronger.)


Yes, the Lake Michigan beaches of Rhode Island!  I have so many fond memories of them.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Holy shart, my dad was a lifeguard near there when he was a youngster. He grew up near Ashaway, RI and would lifeguard in the summer.

/ Having been there many times to visit my grandparents, I can confirm that that water is farking COLD.
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
memezila.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FNG: //I know she won't sleep with me


See that's just it, you DON'T know that.  She may be much more farked up than any of us know.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.