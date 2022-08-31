 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Has anyone heard from the western seaboard lately
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be fair, nuclear annihilation will lower the cost of rent
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing in Sacramento.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So... like... evacuate to where?

High-ground? Low-ground? Under-ground?

Or just do the 'run and scream' bit for your last half-hour, like we were taught in the 80s?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh FSM did the DOJ leak something to raerae?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sit down on the floor, cover your head with your hands.

Or, put a paper bag over your head Nd lie down on the floor.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't see the ocean from Phoenix yet, so it can't be that bad.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kudayta: I can't see the ocean from Phoenix yet, so it can't be that bad.


I also can't see it from eastern MA so it isn't THAT bad.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

snowblur: So... like... evacuate to where?

High-ground? Low-ground? Under-ground?

Or just do the 'run and scream' bit for your last half-hour, like we were taught in the 80s?


Hide under your desk like we were taught in the 1960s. Back then plywood could resist a nuclear explosion.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wasn't there a false alarm like this in Hawaii some time ago?  I wouldn't put it past the 110 degrees here in L.A. for being part of the problem.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm on Seattle and Everything is fi
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shiat
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

raerae1980: Shiat


WHAT did YOU do?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great, Palin loses and the Ruskies have lost their last attempt at controlling America.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anyone in Phoenix see a bright light over the horizon?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are yinz dead?  Can the east coast have your stuff?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: raerae1980: Shiat

WHAT did YOU do?


😇
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh well.

Anyway.if
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Las Vegas here. Just admiring our new Pacific ocean shoreline. It's a lot quicker to drive to Pahrump instead of all the way to LA when we want to go to the beach.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: Las Vegas here. Just admiring our new Pacific ocean shoreline. It's a lot quicker to drive to Pahrump instead of all the way to LA when we want to go to the beach.


Plus it's all glassy and shiny for a new beach.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=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&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1565137459956039680&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2F12538644%2FHas-anyone-heard-from-western-seaboard-lately&sessionId=09687cf19bd554700bccf466f4e2c04aabca3822&siteScreenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=1bfeb5c3714e8%3A1661975971032&width=550px]


Green Footballs?  Then I hope it's real and you farking drown.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever it was reached all the way to KY and took down Fark.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Whatever it was reached all the way to KY and took down Fark.


That would be the liquor.

/Didn't even know her.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm looking out my window right now and I don't see anythi
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: Las Vegas here. Just admiring our new Pacific ocean shoreline. It's a lot quicker to drive to Pahrump instead of all the way to LA when we want to go to the beach.


If it doesn't drown Pahrump then it hasn't gone far enough yet
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

snowblur: So... like... evacuate to where?

High-ground? Low-ground? Under-ground?

Or just do the 'run and scream' bit for your last half-hour, like we were taught in the 80s?


Fark user imageView Full Size

When in trouble, fear, or doubt
Run in circles
Scream and shout.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bakersfield looks like a nightmare hellscape.

So... nothing out of the ordinary here
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I didn't check the Time Travel button, so there may be other Universes where there actually is a gigantic tsunami warning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: [Fark user image 474x474]


Here in this hopeless farking hole we call L.A.
The only way to fix it is to flushiat2 all away
Any farking time, any farking day
Learn to swim, I'll see you down in Arizona bay
Some say a comet will fall from the sky
Followed by meteor showers and tidal waves
Followed by fault lines that cannot sit still
Followed by millions of dumbfounded dipshiats
And some say the end is near
Some say we'll see Armageddon soon
I certainly hope we will
I sure could use a vacation from this
Stupid shiat, silly shiat, stupid shiat
One great big festering neon distraction
I've a suggestion to keep you all occupied
Learn to swim, learn to swim, learn to swim
'Cause Mom's gonna fix it all soon
Mom's comin' 'round to put it back the way it ought to be
Learn to swim, learn to swim
Learn to swim, learn to swim
Learn to swim, learn to swim
Learn to swim, learn to swim
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Dubliners - Protect And Survive
Youtube DOvkWZ4-cf8
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The plan has been implemented

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anyone not wearing two million sunblock is gonna have a real bad day.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like my investment property in Otisburg isn't paying off tonight.... :/
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

