(Twitter)   Oklahoma Secretary of Education seeks to revoke a teacher's license for A) impregnating a student, B) discriminating against a student, or C) providing students a QR code to a public library's online book collection   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another republican attacking the very idea of education and now a former OK teacher for being a good teacher.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascism is a far-right, authoritarian, ultranationalist political ideology and movement, characterized by a dictatorial leader, centralized autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, belief in a natural social hierarchy, subordination of individual interests for the perceived good of the nation and race, and strong regimentation of society and the economy.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seig Heil, asshole
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the rest strike in protest.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they want to fire someone over 'sharing' a public resource?

Going to sue the Mormons for providing alternative Testaments to the Bible too?
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She shared a link to a library. A place with books. We can't let our children have access to books! They might learn stuff.

/Mom was a librarian.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s/Kids first/Kids last/;
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Providing access" for sharing a QRCode. I'm going to go out on a limb, and assume there weren't any credentials in the QRCode, so the most she did is provide an address. If providing an address to material they find questionable is an issue, when are they going to sue the yellow pages for "providing access" to liquor stores and strip clubs?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: "Providing access" for sharing a QRCode. I'm going to go out on a limb, and assume there weren't any credentials in the QRCode, so the most she did is provide an address. If providing an address to material they find questionable is an issue, when are they going to sue the yellow pages for "providing access" to liquor stores and strip clubs?


You call it sharing a QR code.  They call it "sharing banned and pornographic content."  Potato, potatoe.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone know a good place online to have thousands of these QR codes printed on post-it notes?

Asking for a former library page.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't wait to leave this hillbilly hellhole.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe she thought the teacher shared the code to the pubic library.
 
DissonantEscapist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like an excellent argument to pull any licenses the Oklahoma Secretary of Education may hold and never reissue them.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why would anyone with more than two brain cells want to be a public school teacher?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did the Brooklyn Public Library complain about an Okie taking virtual books off the virtual shelves and leaving them on virtual tables.  And making virtual fart noises in the virtual library?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oklahoma: Not even once
 
dennysgod
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Note to GQP:   You need to just stop trying to hide your fascism and just embrace it like the Nazi's you are.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
killershark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

revrendjim: She shared a link to a library. A place with books. We can't let our children have access to books! They might learn stuff.

/Mom was a librarian.


Not just any library. The Brooklyn Public Library in New York City!

Also, please make sure kids in Oklahoma or any other state don't know that the Brooklyn Library is providing free access to banned books for anyone regardless of if they're a resident of NYC. That would be awful for kids to know that. /s
 
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Why would anyone with more than two brain cells want to be a public school teacher?


Because we think public education is important?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I mean, it's Oklahoma, do you really have to ask subby?

/Format is old.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: I hope the rest strike in protest.


In a sane world, that would garner attention to their cause.  In MAGA land, that just means the state politicians will be able to demonize them further: "they don't care about your children!", "selfish!", "socialism!".  Presumably, a good number of their voters will agree with them and just see that as further evidence that public school teachers are "outsiders" with an agenda.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "Providing access" for sharing a QRCode. I'm going to go out on a limb, and assume there weren't any credentials in the QRCode, so the most she did is provide an address. If providing an address to material they find questionable is an issue, when are they going to sue the yellow pages for "providing access" to liquor stores and strip clubs?


Good point.
But.
So then we should let there be advertising in schools.

/
Sorry I know I'm not helping.
Sorry
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They'd better shut down the internet.  There are literally thousands of libraries online, most of them outside the jurismydickshun of OK.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Why would anyone with more than two brain cells want to be a public school teacher?


So they can educate young minds not to turn out like you.
 
paulleah
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

abb3w: [Fark user image image 425x425]


I have never seen anything more useless than a QR code on a website or in an email.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BraniacsDaughtr: Russ1642: Why would anyone with more than two brain cells want to be a public school teacher?

Because we think public education is important?


You might get the odd person willing to put up with the nearly limitless bullshiat because of what they believe in. But the vast majority of teachers are going to be morons because they're the only ones who'll accept policies like this. This crap is destroying the already farked up education system.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
More info via The Hill. Apparently, she clearly labeled the QR code "Definitely don't scan this!"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Caelistis: Russ1642: Why would anyone with more than two brain cells want to be a public school teacher?

So they can educate young minds not to turn out like you.


But they don't educate young minds. They get farking fired for educating young minds.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

paulleah: abb3w: [Fark user image image 425x425]

I have never seen anything more useless than a QR code on a website or in an email.


Not practical, but communicative here.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

abb3w: [Fark user image 425x425]


Now you'll never achieve your dream of being a public school teacher in Oklahoma.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

paulleah: abb3w: [Fark user image image 425x425]

I have never seen anything more useless than a QR code on a website or in an email.


I've seen them on the video billboards we have pointed at busy intersections. Waiting at a red light and look over and there's a bit of fortune cookie wisdom and a QR code. It's up there for not even fifteen seconds. And no text version of the link either, just a QR code.
 
Mad Bowl Hoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bootleg: "Providing access" for sharing a QRCode. I'm going to go out on a limb, and assume there weren't any credentials in the QRCode, so the most she did is provide an address. If providing an address to material they find questionable is an issue, when are they going to sue the yellow pages for "providing access" to liquor stores and strip clubs?


'Yellow pages'?  Damn, how did a post from 1997 show up today!?
 
drogg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, duh. QR looks like an abbreviation for Queer. And we all know that's bad.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

paulleah: abb3w: [Fark user image image 425x425]

I have never seen anything more useless than a QR code on a website or in an email.


Apparently the OK Sec. Of Education feels differently.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe we should start thanking red states for convincing what's left of their smart and decent people to move to blue states.
If there is one thing that gives me hope for the future, it's that the "Great Sorting" will give the blue states the overwhelming majority of the science people, the creative types, the reality based communities in general. It's hard to see how we lose in the long term. They get the priests and the brokers and the grifters. But I repeat myself.
They will make an ugly, horrific, regrettable mess, but they won't win.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Every teacher in Oklahoma ought to just strike but I've met few teachers with guts..
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Note to GQP:   You need to just stop trying to hide your fascism and just embrace it like the Nazi's you are.


[Fark user image image 602x338]


Don't encourage them
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yet another distraction from the real threat to the 1st amendment: social media silencing conservative voices
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fiatlux: Maybe we should start thanking red states for convincing what's left of their smart and decent people to move to blue states.
If there is one thing that gives me hope for the future, it's that the "Great Sorting" will give the blue states the overwhelming majority of the science people, the creative types, the reality based communities in general. It's hard to see how we lose in the long term. They get the priests and the brokers and the grifters. But I repeat myself.
They will make an ugly, horrific, regrettable mess, but they won't win.


Alas, it's one vote per person, and, well, idiocracy...
 
Your Hind Brain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

abb3w: [Fark user image 425x425]


Beat me to it. And nope.

/Didn't scan
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Yet another distraction from the real threat to the 1st amendment: social media silencing conservative voices


The mods will be around shortly to delete your post.
 
gyorg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You know, kids tend to gravitate towards things they're told they can't have and Google and Facebook ads aren't expensive...
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ooooklahoma where the wind sweeps through the empty brains..
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

paulleah: abb3w: [Fark user image image 425x425]

I have never seen anything more useless than a QR code on a website or in an email.


You're supposed to print them out and stick them places where students will see them but administrators don't control.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Remember during the pandemic where everyone was like "New York and LA are over forever.    Everyone is going to work remotely from the sticks now!"  This is why that never happened and why those cities are still really expensive.
 
