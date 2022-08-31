 Skip to content
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You thought renting under an airport flight path was bad.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Gorbachev's ghost did that as payback for all the farkery Putin has done to Russia.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Looks like it flames out. Also looks like the rocket didn't arm. The small explosion was most likely the rocket fuel.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I thought this was the video of them testing the Boomerang missile, but no. It's a completely different failure, altogether.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Thank you Debbie Downer.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Suddenly fleeing the city now doesn't seem like such a bad idea.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Yeah, probably didn't even do a million dollars worth of damage or claim 10-15 lives.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Got bricked
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Journey - Don't Stop Believin' (Live 1981: Escape Tour - 2022 HD Remaster)
Youtube VcjzHMhBtf0
 
UseUrHeadFred
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Special demolition operation.  Everything went as planned.
 
whr21
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
one time when i was a kid i was practicing the numchuks in the backyard. woke up on my back looking at the sky. know how that bomb felt.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Elvis Presley - Return To Sender | Blu-ray [4K] (Stereo) HD
Youtube On43YAy17zQ
 
King Something
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unavailable for comment
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Christopher Lee as "Sender" in The Stupids (1996)
Youtube cJDHCGTUyPo
mr sender strikes again. The man is diabolical.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

It's a completely different kind of failure.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Good, it can fall on YOUR house.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

It's a completely different failure
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not to worry... By tomorrow it will be spun into a dastardly Ukrainian terrorist attack that destroyed a baby food distribution warehouse run by nuns with an orphanage for disabled children in the basement.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That trajectory reminds me of the time when I worked for a small rocket company, and we threw the company president a birthday party.  With two cakes.

One was for eatin', and one was a slab of bisquik "cake" with a hole cut in the middle, and a welding rod jammed down into the plywood the "cake" was sitting on.  A little Estes Mosquito rocket went on the shaft, and the whole thing was covered in whipped cream "frosting."

So, for the celebration, the plan was for everybody to count down from 10 and we'd light the little rocket and "whee! yay!" and we'd then go have some real cake.

Oh - the setting:  The beach-facing patio of his condo in Port Hueneme CA, literally three doors north of the US Navy CB Base fences.  Summer, 1989.

And some basic rocket science:  A properly-balanced unguided rocket should be nose-heavy so it pitches into the wind, which in this case was coming from the ocean.  The little rocket would head out to the surf harmlessly.  That was the plan, anyway...

So, we got everybody outside, started the countdown... "three, two, one, ZERO!"  Ignition was a success, but nobody thought about the aerodynamic properties of whipped cream on the fins of a little 50-gram rocket.

Yea.  Now let's switch to the neighbor's perspective.

You're a single mom, sitting quietly with your 6 year old daughter watching a movie in your darkened living room.  Your plate glass window has a lovely view of the Pacific Ocean, so your drapes are open now that the sun has gone down.  The neighbor, usually quiet, is throwing some kind of party, and people are getting drunk and loud.  Then they start counting down in unison: "three, two, one, ZERO!"

And then, an instant later, something flies through your plate glass window, spitting fire.  It hits the far wall, and climbs the wall like a party balloon, except instead of expelling air flatulently, it's filling your house with smoke, hissing and screaming and leaving a scorched trail on your wall.  Then, just as suddenly, it dies.  It drops to the floor and begins melting a hole in your carpet.

You barely have time to become frightened before there's a pounding on your door.  It's a bunch of concerned young people carrying fire extinguishers, "Are you OK??"  "We're so sorry!"  "We called the fire department, is anyone hurt?"

They claim to be rocket surgeons or something, but you have your doubts...

/I wonder if the Russians checked their rocket for whipped cream
 
