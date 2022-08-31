 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Ship runs aground in the Suez, evergreen story   (twitter.com) divider line
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's one crude tanker. A more sophisticated tanker wouldn't have this problem.

/I'll see myself out
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Summer repeats
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why don't they just buy more water?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone should paint a red wave on the side of it.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Big Stuck: Electric Boogaloo.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oops
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Evergiven is about 25 miles off the coast of Qingdao, just in case anybody wondered.

That hard-working ship gets around, man, seriously.

/A guy who tracks the Ever given.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And a week before retirement the excavator rumbled
img.forconstructionpros.comView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like it's time to bring out the little excavator that could again.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That ship has sailed.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Non-story. I mean there isn't even a picture or a name of the ship in the sentence.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trouble in the Suez, just as Billy Joel prophesied.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: That ship has sailed.


Aw, that's no fun.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We use the AIS on my ferry boat to track ships from around the world that go in and out of NYC. So many of the huge container ships that we navigate with go through the Suez, the system is really informative to gain  the wheresabout of the many.
/the reason I wanted the name
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: Why don't they just buy more water?


Or just rake the canal.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: That's one crude tanker. A more sophisticated tanker wouldn't have this problem.

/I'll see myself out


Will you be orbiting all week?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It was freed over an hour ago
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: It was freed over an hour ago


doesn't matter... oil futures probably shot up already and the local gas stations are changing the prices on the pumps as we speak, you know, due to all the 'uncertainty' in the markets.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Naido: Trouble in the Suez, just as Billy Joel prophesied.


Billy Joel - We Didn't Start the Fire (Official Video)
Youtube eFTLKWw542g
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A crude oil tanker has run aground in the Suez Canal, disruption navigation.


And killing Steve Herman's copy editor
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

optikeye: Why don't they just buy more water?


California desert almond growers are hoarding all the water.
Even sea water. They'll desalinate it if they get low on potable water.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

