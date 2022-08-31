 Skip to content
(Twitter)   This last day of August marks the grisly anniversary of start of Jack the Ripper's reign of terror. His has never been identified, but here's a Lego recreation of the first crime scene   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We may have reached the point where we need a Rule 34-esque rule for Legos - that no matter what you're picturing, someone's done it in Lego
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jack the Ripper vs Hannibal Lecter. Epic Rap Battles of History
Youtube KfkR5o_bcSg
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: We may have reached the point where we need a Rule 34-esque rule for Legos - that no matter what you're picturing, someone's done it in Lego


Rule of Ow?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolloxReader [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jack the Ripper? The tabloid creation meant to distract the public from the workers' strikes in the same area?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: [Fark user image 425x407]


Well shiat I rest my case - the Rule of Ow must be!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jack the Ripper:

The Fantasy: An elegant caped, top-hat wearing member of the Royal family driven mad by syphilis, searching for the whore he impregnated in order to avoid a scandal. The corruption and cover up infected all levels of government, and still shapes policies to this very day, as the descendent of that bastard went on to become one of the presidents of the United States. With this knowledge, the Freemasons control the modern British crown, and have Queen Elizabeth in their back pocket.

The Reality: Some angry, poverty-stricken nobody who never got caught due to an indifferent and lackadaisical police force
 
the_peddler
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Screaming Lord Sutch - Jack The Ripper (live 1964)
Youtube c2ZsWENob1s
 
starsrift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought he made a decent cameo on Babylon 5.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

starsrift: I thought he made a decent cameo on Babylon 5.


I liked his body-hopping appearance on Star Trek better.
 
BolloxReader [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nobody in the area was worried about Jack The Ripper, there were several active killers. Nobody even paid attention to the unknown person spreading body parts around the construction site of the future Scotland Yard, for example. Hell, there's lines of thinking that the letters from Jack taunting the police were forged by a newspaper writer to up the public's interest and away from the birth of the labor movement.  Aaron Mahnke did an excellent deep dive in his Grim and Mild Presents season long exploration of the topic.
 
