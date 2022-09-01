 Skip to content
(Irish Mirror)   Russian submarine and destroyer in dramatic Irish Sea chase off the Cork coast as Defence Forces 'monitor' the high stakes situation. Jack Ryan obviously on board   (irishmirror.ie) divider line
    Navy, Royal Navy, Russian Navy, Russian navy, Irish Defence Forces, Destroyer, oil tanker ship, Ship types  
466 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2022 at 12:17 AM



BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Subby, these are Russian surface ships, apparently all named after different guys named Ustinov, which must be confusing.

If it were a submarine, it would be headed to Detroit for the big Highland appliance sale. 
Best Commercial Ever; Highland Appliance
Youtube kKQcZYTZVmI

Maybe they confused the Scottish Highlands for the long-dead Highland Appliance.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just to clarify, the destroyer and the submarine are different ships, right?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
One ping only
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Defence analyst H. I. Sutton reported that the oiler is likely accompanying "heavily armed" warships that are approaching the UK via the Irish Sea.

He wrote on Twitter: "Russian warships approaching UK, seemingly for a controversial passage through British territorial waters, are making progress. Currently doing 10 knots, this may take a while."

Putin trying to provoke NATO again?
 
HairyNevus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My submarine left on a "surge deployment" before I could finish school and join them. I wonder if this is where they are...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One newkewlar conflict only, Vasily.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As I was travelin' over
The Cork and Kerry Mountains
I saw Captain Ustinov, her stack it was a smokin'
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: One ping only


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA:While Russian navy ships cannot be tracked on public marine traffic radars, their support ships can.

Cloaking devices?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: FTFA:While Russian navy ships cannot be tracked on public marine traffic radars, their support ships can.

Cloaking devices?


Maritime law, I would surmise.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Irish defense forces?  So that's what, a West Cork Islander in a fishing boat with a hurley and a flaming peat brick?  (I keed I keed!)
 
indy_kid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: FTFA:While Russian navy ships cannot be tracked on public marine traffic radars, their support ships can.

Cloaking devices?


Transponders.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

indy_kid: Red Shirt Blues: FTFA:While Russian navy ships cannot be tracked on public marine traffic radars, their support ships can.

Cloaking devices?

Transponders.


To elaborate, a reasonably good radar will show any ship in the area, but transponders let you know which ship they are.

Not much use turning the transponder off on the oiler, as it probably has the largest radar signature of any of the ships in the group.

Pretty common to send a sub to shadow your own oiler, as the oiler will be a top target if shooting starts. No oil, and the rest of your fleet has limited range.

Even a nuclear aircraft carrier has to be refueled every 2-3 days during heavy flight ops.

/Served on an oiler.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"An oil tanker ship for the Russian navy has drew the attention of ..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Black Sea Bumping Incident, Feb. 12, 1988
Youtube Hg_WySqTTnE
 
