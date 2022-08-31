 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Michigan State Police say bogus marijuana tests could have produced false positives in over 3,000 cases. Bummer   (mlive.com) divider line
    Michigan, Tetrahydrocannabinol, Michigan state police, Laboratory data, Lansing, Michigan, Tests, Michigan State University, State police  
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I look forward to seeing this on Lehto's Law.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My shocked face:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in my state a positive drug test can land you in jail.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nice those 3200+ folks are gonna get a break.

dont drive farked up please
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After further review, we now believe this discrepancy may impact cases that occurred on or after March 28, 2019, where the alleged violation is based on the finding of THC alone and there is insufficient evidence of impairment, intoxication, or recent use of marijuana to otherwise support the charged offense,"

How does someone who appears sober and without evidence of recent MJ use get arrested for a weed only DUI to begin with?
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Of course it does!

Every time I use the marihuanas I get feelings of positivity, and they're all false.

/ I need more than the Devil's lettuce
// there's also the Killer Tomatoes
/// and, of course, the Bacon of the Pig-Eyed Demon Sluts of Aberdeen
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

El_Dan: "After further review, we now believe this discrepancy may impact cases that occurred on or after March 28, 2019, where the alleged violation is based on the finding of THC alone and there is insufficient evidence of impairment, intoxication, or recent use of marijuana to otherwise support the charged offense,"

How does someone who appears sober and without evidence of recent MJ use get arrested for a weed only DUI to begin with?


The arresting officer detected the odor of marijuana. It's pretty much the go-to excuse if they really want to arrest you but you don't give them a good enough reason for a beating
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kindms: nice those 3200+ folks are gonna get a break.

dont drive farked up please


Good luck with that..........
 
wesmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Racketeering is a main source of revenue for local governments.
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So at least 3,000 people have paid fines, possibly served jail time, had their insurance jacked through the roof, possibly lost employment, faced problems with federal student loans or federal benefits, possibly denied loans or the ability to rent, had a job application rejected, etc.

All because some ahole in a lab likely conspired with cops to return the "right" result. Fark this system, we need full federal decriminalization 20 in years ago and stop giving the cops more excuses to arrest minorities.
 
darinwil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: kindms: nice those 3200+ folks are gonna get a break.

dont drive farked up please

Good luck with that..........


It's somewhat easy:
Hmm I think this weed made me high, boy this couch is comfy...mmm Cheetos.
vs
I drove to this bar and might have had one to many, I bet if I close one eye I can beat double vision!

/not that no one drives high
//I smell it often while driving
///At least they usually wait for the stop sign to turn green instead of betting the faster they get home the less likely they will get busted for drinking and driving
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

darinwil: SpaceMonkey-66: kindms: nice those 3200+ folks are gonna get a break.

dont drive farked up please

Good luck with that..........

It's somewhat easy:
Hmm I think this weed made me high, boy this couch is comfy...mmm Cheetos.
vs
I drove to this bar and might have had one to many, I bet if I close one eye I can beat double vision!

/not that no one drives high
//I smell it often while driving
///At least they usually wait for the stop sign to turn green instead of betting the faster they get home the less likely they will get busted for drinking and driving


No, I'm talking about getting a wrongful conviction expunged.  should have stated that more clearly I guess.

My brother got hit and nearly killed by drunk driver 15 years ago, he was in a coma for a month after being lifelighted. Me of all people, do not like people who drive drunk or stoned
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The US 'justice' system is a joke
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's great they caught it, I guess.  Are state police still knowingly using field test kits that return false positives for serious drugs like meth, cocaine, and heroin?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

robodog: So at least 3,000 people have paid fines, possibly served jail time, had their insurance jacked through the roof, possibly lost employment, faced problems with federal student loans or federal benefits, possibly denied loans or the ability to rent, had a job application rejected, etc.

All because some ahole in a lab likely conspired with cops to return the "right" result. Fark this system, we need full federal decriminalization 20 in years ago and stop giving the cops more excuses to arrest minorities.


oooh these aren't lab tests or at least nothing that would hold up in a court of law.  i'm all but certain they are either rapid tests the cops use on-site or at the station or immnoassy screens that often, wildly inaccurate. i'd wager that even a search based on these test could get tossed by a competent lawyer. the next most likely option is that they are UV-HPLC tests that are commonly used for potency testing in flower or other products but aren't remotely valid for blood//urine/sputum testing, at lest as far as definitive identification is concerned.

if you ever get charged with being impaired while driving have your lawyer insist on the test report, procedure, QA/QC log for the test batch/instrument and chain of custody paperwork.  it may not help (there are lots of good labs that know what they are doing) but it can't hurt and it maybe gets the case tossed, especially if the cop admits you didn't show any signs of impairment.  if the CoC paperwork is in order, the QA/QC log looks good and the test was done by GCMS or LCMS you are probably screwed though.  also you're probably guilty so fark you for driving while drunk/high you jackass.
 
darinwil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: darinwil: SpaceMonkey-66: kindms: nice those 3200+ folks are gonna get a break.

dont drive farked up please

Good luck with that..........

It's somewhat easy:
Hmm I think this weed made me high, boy this couch is comfy...mmm Cheetos.
vs
I drove to this bar and might have had one to many, I bet if I close one eye I can beat double vision!

/not that no one drives high
//I smell it often while driving
///At least they usually wait for the stop sign to turn green instead of betting the faster they get home the less likely they will get busted for drinking and driving

No, I'm talking about getting a wrongful conviction expunged.  should have stated that more clearly I guess.

My brother got hit and nearly killed by drunk driver 15 years ago, he was in a coma for a month after being lifelighted. Me of all people, do not like people who drive drunk or stoned


I'm sorry about your brother, and I do agree those who do cause risks to others while driving by doing preventable activities are pretty shaity, however I have to say some things drive (no pun intended) worse decisions than others.
Only adjacent, but I was in a group at Ellie's Place with parents who lost their kid from another teen who left a party drunk and lost control so I can at least comprehension the pain through their story.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll wager whatever amount of money you want that they didn't produce any false negatives

Funny how errors only ever work one way
 
darinwil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Comprehension, dur.. comprehend. Thanks again phone auto correct on who's been using...
 
