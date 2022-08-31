 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Legendary city hidden under Death Valley 'guarded by nine-foot mummies.' A very dangerous place indeed (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Weird, Cave, Ancient Egypt, Mummy, F. Bruce Russell, Conspiracy theory, Russell's claims, mysterious catacombs, friend Dr. Daniel S. Bovee  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OMG! Charlie Manson was right!!!!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The "base" of Death Valley?

/It's not a freaking mountain
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nine-foot mummies always have one extra sneaker.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death Valley is also legendary for scam artists...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying I've seen it.
I'm saying stay out of death valley
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If the mummys are 9 feet tall how big are the daddys?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's 151 miles from this location to Area 51
/study it out
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Or the set of a Hollywood epic from the 'teens or 'twenties
 
morg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Aw sh*t! I was supposed to be guarding that but I went to town to drink beer and chase townie tail.

And now they found it.
 
Oak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You can make nine-foot mummies out of ten-foot Poles.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's located near the lost Pegleg Pete goldmine, might be one in the same
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Death Valley is also legendary for scam artists...

[Fark user image 375x600]


Yep.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Death Valley is the heart of America? Go home, British Tabloid, you're drunk.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: If the mummys are 9 feet tall how big are the daddys?


Cary Grant jpg.
/you must be a dad
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And not one scrap of physical evidence?
 
Your Hind Brain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pics or it didn't happen?

It's only 78 there now.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is this part one?
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Your Hind Brain: Pics or it didn't happen?

It's only 78 there now.


Metric heat doesn't hurt.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd buy a mummified 9 ft body being i Death Valley.  Not multiple.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can't believe I skimmed most of that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
