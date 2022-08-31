 Skip to content
(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: The biggest mistake made by college freshmen. No, it's not signing up for that 8 a.m. class, although yes you will regret that for the entire semester   (slate.com) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, practically speaking you'll probably regret it for a week, and then drop the class.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I signed up for an 8 a.m. class once. Once.

It actually ended up being a great class, because the professor was awesome and it was an interesting subject at an advanced level. By the 3rd week of the semester, the majority, probably 60 percent, of enrolled students had dropped. Everything after that was run as just a free-wheeling conversation, sort of an extended Socratic seminar, and the people left were the ones who had thoughts worth listening to and felt free to express them. It's one of the best classes I took in all of undergrad.

But I never signed up for a class that early again, either.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biggest mistake made by freshmen . . . Slate . . . I mean, this is pretty obvious, right?
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What the hell is an 8 a.m.?
 
kindms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: I mean, practically speaking you'll probably regret it for a week, and then drop the class.


if you know about dropping classes

auditing classes, pass fail etc etc talking professors in to letting you in a class.

theres a lot to learn about how the system works.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Freshman year, 745 AM multivariable calculus.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Signing up for Desperate Amateurs for a film tryout?
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That article was pure BS.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Naido: Biggest mistake made by freshmen . . . Slate . . . I mean, this is pretty obvious, right?


The advice in the article is actually pretty solid.

Some subjects, like math, are relatively easy to check on an exam.  If you can consistently solve certain types of problems, you can skip Calc I and will probably be fine in Calc II.

But testing writing is A LOT harder.  Just because you can pass an AP test really doesn't mean that you can write at a reasonable level.  And skilled writing is such a valuable skill that you really do need it even if you're going into a STEM field.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not packing a large supply of sex toys?
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not having a horse?
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I really could have used this slatesplanation in 1985.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Freshman year, 745 AM multivariable calculus.


My senior year in high school a bunch of us had already completed AP Calculus the year before, so they created a Prob & Stat class for us.  At 7:00 AM.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I had an 8AM and the first day I was there with a cup of coffee ready to tough it out.
Then the prof starts with this shit about not eating and drinking in class.

I walked out and immediately dropped it.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
do they still just send college students actual credit cards? like in the late 80s early 90s they would just send pre approved low limit credit cards to students. if so then probly grabbing those cards and running up the bill is the biggest mistake.

or maybe trying to long distance your high school sweetheart?

its probly not drinking 15 of the cheapest beers you can find the first night there.

/did not rtfa
//why would i?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The 8 am class that met Monday through Saturday.  That one?  Yes Virginia, and the snow was 4 feet deep.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Physics 8am WMF. Mandatory recitation at 4pm on Friday.

/The first of many "weed outs" for STEM majors at my uni.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Signup? Like I have any choice as to how the schedule comes out?

I had one that had an 8am class then mostly nothing all day until a 4pm class.

I didn't make both those classes very often.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Freshman year, 745 AM multivariable calculus.


7:30 AM MWF- Organic Chemistry lecture, 8:00-10:20 AM T&Th - O-Chem Lab
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I loaded all my classes on Tues/Thursday or Mon/Wed/Fri so I could have full workdays in between so I always had 8am classes all through college. It wasn't a problem.

/in high school I did "early bird" so I could finish by 2:30 and go to work. Got to high school at 6:30 every morning. Conditioned myself so 8am college classes were really no big deal. Others' mileage definitely varies.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark anyone who will fark you.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
TLDR:  Take the first-year writing course, even if you have AP credits to place out.

Slate being Slate:  The article takes 2,000 words to say that; apparently brevity is not part of the syllabus.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In 1987 or so I had an 8am five day a week class. It was German. I literally could not read the questions on the final. Dude gave me a C and to this day I have no idea why.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Nosatril: Not having a horse?


If it wasn't for my horse . . .
 
ecor1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This guy has a bizarre axe to grind against the most common form of college writing. I took the english AP exam but didn't score high enough to get out of first year comp class, it was sort of silly because I already knew how to write. I didn't learn anything earth shattering, either.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Physics 8am WMF. Mandatory recitation at 4pm on Friday.

/The first of many "weed outs" for STEM majors at my uni.


God, farking recitations. Waste an hour and a half of my time.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Take a weird class or two during your time in college.  Sometimes you'll hate it, but sometimes you will be surprised.

Some of my favorite classes dealt with subjects like Botany, Shamanism, Dante's Divine Comedy, and Linguistics.  The professors of those classes were all bonkers to varying degrees, but they presented the subject matters in really entertaining ways and part of me wonders what would have happened to me if I had pursued any of those subjects further.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Freshman year, 745 AM multivariable calculus.


I took a 7:30 AM diff EQ class.
STUPID.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anything regarding schedule is moot. It's seniors first, and in decending order.

The real trick to scheduling? Get diagnosed with ADHD, get first pick of classes, fark everyone else.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nosatril: Not having a horse?


Well, the problem is that the prof wants you to buy a new one at the beginning of the term, and you use it, and after Finals, you go to sell it and they give you like $3 because there's a new edition out and nobody wants a used one, especially when it's marked up all willy-nilly.  So now you have another roommate.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The biggest mistake most college freshmen make is paying four-year-school prices for basic requirements they could have knocked out for a fraction of the cost at their local community college.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At my university we didn't have a choice. We were assigned an 8am course. They blocked off certain gen ed classes and another 101 class. I wanted to do intro to programming, so I had to take History post 1865 at 8am. It was not a good intro to college.

But yes, writing is important. By my senior year the university added a Writing 101 to our required gen ed on top of Eng 101 and 102 because so many students didn't have passable skills by the time they hit junior/senior year. Good times.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I used to work the night shift, 4 to midnight.  We'd get off work, go close a bar (2 AM, in practive 1:30 AM) and, often as not, go somewhere to eat.

I had 8 am classes, and didn't think of it as a problem.

I have no clue how I did that.  And I would kill to get that back.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The biggest mistake I made as a freshman was putting on 25 pounds.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Purdue had 7:30 classes some of which were required. At the time I was there, Indiana didn't observe DST.  This meant the sun rose at almost 9 am in January.  Froze my ass off on those mornings.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My first semester of uni I thought I was a genius and set up my schedule so i had two twelve hour days of lectures and labs and the rest of the week off. The registrar warned me that it was dumb, but I did it anyway.

It resulted in more drinking than learning. A lot more drinking.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Be happy that you dont have to yet...life is right around the corner Where:
I'm sure they will NEVER have to be there at 8am.
Or 6am
Or work all night.
Or work the weekends.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People went to morning classes sober?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I had 7:30 or 8am classes all 5 years of college MWF. But MWF i was usually done with class or lab by noon. TR most of the time ended up with afternoon/early evening classes.

But i also never lived in a dorm, drove or took the bus to college, and had a window to work between 8am and 5pm. As many of hours between 8 and 5 that i could get in for, i took advantage of. Mostly Tuesdays and/or Thursdays I was at work at 8 am, unless i had homework/projects i needed to do, and could get more conveniently done at college. We had a lab for the EE's specifically open for that purpose.

That also meant i didn't work weekday evenings or weekends. Which was nice. But I lived with my parents. Which meant I was either playing ASCII games on da BBS in my room, or out with friends.

/I moved out 3 months after graduating college. My parents are all sorts of awesome. Dad wanted me to stay a bit to build up my savings again. But, i just needed to be on my own.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Take a weird class or two during your time in college.  Sometimes you'll hate it, but sometimes you will be surprised.

Some of my favorite classes dealt with subjects like Botany, Shamanism, Dante's Divine Comedy, and Linguistics.  The professors of those classes were all bonkers to varying degrees, but they presented the subject matters in really entertaining ways and part of me wonders what would have happened to me if I had pursued any of those subjects further.


That's good advice. I took an Intro to Shakespeare and it was great. For my P.E. I took Intro to Golf. We would meet at a driving range and the prof was absolutely cool with the class buying beers... as long as he could have some.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wish I could redo college with my ADHD diagnosed and medicated and modern hearing aids. I bet I could have learned a lot more.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I always grabbed the toughest classes as early in the morning as I could get them.  I've had my coffee.  I'm wide awake. I haven't been beaten down by the drudgery of the day.  By lunch, I'm pretty much ready for underwater basket weaving.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: qorkfiend: Freshman year, 745 AM multivariable calculus.

7:30 AM MWF- Organic Chemistry lecture, 8:00-10:20 AM T&Th - O-Chem Lab


Yeah you win
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nothing before 10 am and nothing after 4 pm. I didn't mind some labs at night. I always had someone working on the inside of admissions. All my cards were mostly pre-pulled before semester registration. There was sometimes money or drugs involved. This was before computers were used to register. We were still using punch cards for Intro to Programming classes. I owned a Mac Plus in 1986. I could store all my papers and projects on one floppy for the rest of my college experience.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As someone who teaches first year college students, TFA makes a really good argument.

Most college students, even those who passed the AP writing exam, can't write worth beans.  Most have never written a long paper- 3-5 pages is regarded as a massive deal.  Most have never tried to find and synthesize multiple sources into a coherent argument, then set that argument out in a form other people can follow.  Hell, most can barely write an introduction.

I've graded papers by native English speakers that frankly were incomprehensible- they couldn't manage basic grammar, much less the skills above.

And everyone out there disparaging liberal arts courses as worthless junk on the way to a business or STEM degree only adds to the problem.  Those worthless, stupid distribution requirements are the ones trying to teach you writing and reasoning skills, skills that frankly will be far more valuable in your business or STEM career than most of the business or STEM courses themselves.  And I'm saying this as a guy with a STEM Ph.D.- the liberal arts courses I took taught me skills I use to this day.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
8:00 am MWF Accounting class; yeah, talk about exciting...

Currently have a French class that gets out at 6:40 pm on Fridays...  so yeah, I'll be heading straight for the bar after class.

OTOH, the class is in France, so it could be a hell of a lot worse.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Signing up for those credit cards.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mindlock: 8:00 am MWF Accounting class; yeah, talk about exciting...

Currently have a French class that gets out at 6:40 pm on Fridays...  so yeah, I'll be heading straight for the bar after class.

OTOH, the class is in France, so it could be a hell of a lot worse.


Careful or you might go in Seine.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GodComplex: But yes, writing is important. By my senior year the university added a Writing 101 to our required gen ed on top of Eng 101 and 102 because so many students didn't have passable skills by the time they hit junior/senior year. Good times.


I was appalled at how many students didn't understand how to write a research paper. I wrote my first research paper in 6th grade and probably 5 more before I graduated HS.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Freshman year, 745 AM multivariable calculus.


That was my senior year of high school. More like 8:05 AM.
 
