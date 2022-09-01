 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Toxic town dubbed 'Aussie Chernobyl' now a ghost town, just asbestos-ridden zombies wander the wasteland (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Creepy, Asbestos, Mikhail Gorbachev, Mining, Ukraine, Broadsheet, Boris Yeltsin, Residents of Wittenoom, Daily Express  
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the actual fark?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Studies suggest at least a quarter of the people who worked in the mine will eventually die.

Better odds than most of us.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Midnight Oil - Blue Sky Mine
Youtube Ofrqm6-LCqs
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing air stays in one place.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Lorainne's daughter Aileen Thomas explained that her mum was worried she'll be forced out by authorities before she's had time to prepare her things.

You've had 15 years to get your shiat together, luv. No sympathy.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Speaking to the Daily Mail, Lorainne's daughter Aileen Thomas explained that her mum was worried she'll be forced out by authorities before she's had time to prepare her things.

You've had 15 years to get your shiat together, luv. No sympathy.


Clearly the Australian version of an antivax dumpster magat.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Studies suggest at least a quarter of the people who worked in the mine will eventually die.

Better odds than most of us.


I was going to say, the study is about 75% off.

/sale on studies
//buy one, get one
///bogo
 
GypsyJoker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ofrqm6-LCqs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


God, if they'd only recorded that album with the sound they had on, say, Place Without a Postcard.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Studies suggest at least a quarter of the people who worked in the mine will eventually die."

shiat, those are damn good odds. I'd take my chance living there for a 75% likelihood of becoming immortal.
 
Iggie
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
It has happened here in the US as well:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2009/mar/08/usa-mining-libby-montana
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

KB202: Archie Goodwin: Speaking to the Daily Mail, Lorainne's daughter Aileen Thomas explained that her mum was worried she'll be forced out by authorities before she's had time to prepare her things.

You've had 15 years to get your shiat together, luv. No sympathy.

Clearly the Australian version of an antivax dumpster magat.


No it's not that. It is just obstinate pig headedness.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Studies suggest at least a quarter of the people who worked in the mine will eventually die.

Better odds than most of us.


Do I get a 3 in 4 chance of immortality if I move there now?
Or do you need to be born there?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dave2042: foo monkey: Studies suggest at least a quarter of the people who worked in the mine will eventually die.

Better odds than most of us.

Do I get a 3 in 4 chance of immortality if I move there now?
Or do you need to be born there?


Australia doesn't let people move in willy nilly. Their government makes certain housing and jobs go to natives first. If there is a position that a local cannot fill they let you stay there while that job exists.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Dave2042: foo monkey: Studies suggest at least a quarter of the people who worked in the mine will eventually die.

Better odds than most of us.

Do I get a 3 in 4 chance of immortality if I move there now?
Or do you need to be born there?

Australia doesn't let people move in willy nilly. Their government makes certain housing and jobs go to natives first. If there is a position that a local cannot fill they let you stay there while that job exists.


Cannot tell if satire or idiot.  I guess that makes it irony.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meh, let me know when something in Australia *isn't* trying to kill people.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Dave2042: foo monkey: Studies suggest at least a quarter of the people who worked in the mine will eventually die.

Better odds than most of us.

Do I get a 3 in 4 chance of immortality if I move there now?
Or do you need to be born there?

Australia doesn't let people move in willy nilly. Their government makes certain housing and jobs go to natives first. If there is a position that a local cannot fill they let you stay there while that job exists.


My ex went there for a week on a business trip. Nothing but, "watch out for snakes!  Watch out for crocs!  Watch out for drop bears!", for weeks before she left. Day before her flight back, she broke her little toe on a piece of furniture in the hotel. shiat's for real.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dave2042: foo monkey: Studies suggest at least a quarter of the people who worked in the mine will eventually die.

Better odds than most of us.

Do I get a 3 in 4 chance of immortality if I move there now?
Or do you need to be born there?


Queen - Princes Of The Universe (Official Video)
Youtube VEJ8lpCQbyw
 
Dave2042
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Meh, let me know when something in Australia *isn't* trying to kill people.


We all live in middle class suburbs of big cities on the eastern seaboard.  Apex predator is diabetes.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Prof. Frink: Meh, let me know when something in Australia *isn't* trying to kill people.

We all live in middle class suburbs of big cities on the eastern seaboard.  Apex predator is diabetes.


My mother is from the Real Australia.  I've been there.  It's mostly empty.  You have to go to a lot of effort to get eaten.
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dave2042: Dave2042: Prof. Frink: Meh, let me know when something in Australia *isn't* trying to kill people.

We all live in middle class suburbs of big cities on the eastern seaboard.  Apex predator is diabetes.

My mother is from the Real Australia.  I've been there.  It's mostly empty.  You have to go to a lot of effort to get eaten.


Tourist with a 4wd or any American who's borrowed a firearm.

Oh and if you spill my beer, or break the Holden.

Real Australia? Give it a bloody break....
 
Sobekneferu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That creepy place with the crows?
 
