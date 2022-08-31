 Skip to content
"Are you there, God? It's me, submitter." -Judy Blume (approximately) This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Asking Questions Edition
posted to Main » and Discussion » on 31 Aug 2022 at 5:00 PM



toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judy Blume is unquestionably one of the most profoundly influential writers for children's and young adult fiction, and entire generations of people grew up with her books. Her career has spanned over sixty years and won her both numerous accolades and four entries in the American Library Association list of the top 100 banned books of the 1990s, since apparently children are supposed to be completely unaware of their bodies until they spring into sexual awareness sometime around the age of fifty (at least according some people.) Her young adult novels have covered religion, menstruation, teen sex, birth control, and pretty much anything else you can think of that might make Old Fuddy Duddy's heads explode.

Blume writes with honesty and openness about otherwise taboo topics that many people growing up are desperate to learn about, and her writing is nonjudgmental in ways that make it easily accessible. It's probably this accessibility that's earned her an entry in the Library of Congress Living Legends for her contributions to American life.

This page lists a rather lot of writing tips from Judy Blume, which honestly makes sense-she spent her career giving good advice, so it's no surprise she can teach us a lot about writing.

Read your work aloud. This is one we see from a lot of writers, and would be on my top ten list of tips if I ever ended up being someone worth asking for writing tips from. Dialog is meant to spoken, so say it out loud and see how it feels!

A good writer is a people watcher. Her stories are observational and came from paying attention.

Ignore the critics, and write. Ignore the people (and even voices in your head) telling you that you can't write, and get it done.

Start on the day that something different happens. This is concrete wisdom distilled to a sentence: start where the story starts.

The best books come from someplace deep inside. You don't write because you want to, but because you have to.

Start with your own life, but don't end there. Lived experience is the foundation to build a story on, but that's just where it starts. Keep going!

Don't let anyone discourage you. None of the censors or supposed morality police stopped her from writing. If the story has to be told, don't let them stop you either.

Writing question of the week!
How do you handle 'taboo' topics? Do you write about things you know might offend someone, or be considered outside what 'normal' people accept?

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!
The readers and editors are going to be taking a bit longer past the 31st to score all entries. I apologize, I know waiting longer to hear back if you've been accepted or not sucks, but Real Life™ has sadly interrupted and we need to take a bit longer to judge everything fairly, and this absolutely and completely honestly did not come about due to a sudden trip to the emergency room to remove things from places where they shouldn't be (which is a topic I'm pretty sure even Judy Blume didn't cover.) We'll be extended the scoring period until September 10th so you should be hearing back from us within two weeks or so.

Stay tuned!
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Period.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I read Judy Blume when it was first published. It got banned 10-20 years later and I didn't understand. It didn't seem very earth-ending when I was a tween.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

toraque: Ignore the critics, and write. Ignore the people (and even voices in your head) telling you that you can't write, and get it done.


This was probably a friend of mine from grad school wrote his dissertation while massively drunk.

/I have a rather strong inner critic
//trying to deal with it so I can get going with a research manuscript that I'm writing
///and a D&D campaign
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just some advice for aspiring writers. "If you want to be a writer,write--Epictitus"
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As far as taboo topics go, I've written erotica and erotic romance. Some people get very squicked out over any kind of sex writing. The more detail, the more hand-wringing. Good. That only makes me work harder on going right up to that line and ... maybe crossing it. I also write horror, which sometimes gets a similar reaction but for different reasons. I don't worry about offending people. If I worried about offending people, I'd never write anything. People are so easily offended nowadays. We need more writers like Judy Blume. Taboo subjects are great fun to tackle.

I also have a writing-related request. I really need Judy Blume's writing tips right now. Especially "ignore the critics and write", "start with your own life but don't end there", and "don't let anyone discourage you". I've been writing mostly short fiction, but I'd like to write a horror novel. The problem is I have a scorching case of writer's block. The whole idea of writing a novel intimidates the hell out of me. I've written novels before, but not in this genre. Most did okay. Two did very well. I don't know if I'm more afraid of failure or of success. I'm working on character arcs. I don't even have a plot yet. Maybe an outline will help. Any tips on how to get out of this rut and get started?
 
